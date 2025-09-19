fbpx
New Kia K4 hatchback arriving this year

Billed as the upcoming successor to the compact Ceed family car, the Kia K4 hatchback will arrive in the UK before the end of the year

by Sean Rees

Billed as the upcoming successor to the Ceed family car, the Kia K4 hatchback will arrive in the UK before the end of the year, offering “class-leading legroom and boot space.”

The K4 will be offered with petrol and petrol mild-hybrid engine options at launch, with a petrol-electric hybrid variant planned for launch in 2026. While Kia notes that the K4 is not related to the now-retired Ceed, this new addition to Kia’s UK range will take the Ceed’s place in the medium car class – below the long-standing XCeed which is still on sale – rivalling the likes of the Ford Focus, Volkswagen Golf and Skoda Octavia.

The lead-in powertrain option will be a turbocharged 115hp 1.0-litre petrol engine, and will be available with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed automatic gearbox and mild-hybrid technology. The powertrain list also includes two turbocharged 1.6-litre petrols, with an output of 150hp and 180hp respectively, only available with a seven-speed auto.

Inside, the K4 has a similar interior layout and tech package as the all-electric EV4, with a continuous display that stretches across the dashboard housing a 12-inch digital instrument cluster, a five-inch climate control screen and a 12-inch infotainment touchscreen wirelessly compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Kia says that the K4’s designers aimed to maximise passenger space inside, with a focus on rear legroom and a high roofline for generous head room. Opening the boot lid reveals 438 litres of luggage space – 43 litres more than the Ceed could handle.

Kia is yet to announce the K4’s UK price list or its official arrival date just yet. Built at Kia’s factory in Mexico, there is also a saloon version of the K4, but whether that version will reach the UK remains to be seen. Interested? More details are sure to follow in the coming weeks, check back soon!

Latest news from the car industry at The Car Expert

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.

