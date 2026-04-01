Pricing announced for all-electric Kia EV2

Kia has confirmed UK pricing and additional specifications for the new EV2, its smallest electric SUV to date, which is now available to order.

The EV2 is now Kia’s cheapest electric model, sitting below the larger EV3 which was awarded The Car Expert’s ‘Car of the Year‘ accolade in 2024.

The crossover is set to challenge compact SUVs like the Renault 4 E-Tech and Ford Puma Gen-E, but has slightly smaller supermini measurements, being a similar length and width to the Mini Cooper Electric but with more ground clearance.

Powertrains

Kia’s brief for the EV2 is offering the brand’s electric powertrain tech and intuitive on-board tech offered with the EV3 and EV4 in a ‘more accessible’ package, while still offering the interior space and versatility required for family ferrying.

With order books now open for the compact Kia, there are two different powertrain options to choose between.

42kWh ‘Standard Range’ with a claimed range of around 190 miles

‘Standard Range’ with a claimed range of around 190 miles 61kWh ‘Long Range’ with a claimed range of up to 281 miles

Both versions are built on 400V electrical architecture – like the EV3 and EV4 – with DC rapid charging from 10% to 80% taking around 30 minutes under optimal conditions.

Interior space and practicality

Kia says the EV2 has been designed to maximise interior space despite its compact size. It features a sliding rear seat system and a boot capacity of 362 litres, along with a 15-litre ‘frunk’ front storage compartment.

The company claims interior space is comparable to larger models such as the now-retired Kia Ceed.

Tech and infotainment

All versions of the EV2 will feature a three-screen dashboard layout, consisting of:

A 12-inch digital instrument display

A 12-inch infotainment touchscreen

A five-inch climate control display

The system runs Kia’s latest connected car ‘Navigation Cockpit’ software and supports over-the-air updates, meaning that the car can download updates and possibly even new tech futures in the future from your drvieway.

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are included as standard, along with a voice assistant system. Kia also plans to offer additional in-car apps such as streaming services, depending on the spec you opt for.

Driver assistance and features

The EV2 includes a range of driver assistance systems as standard, including:

‘Highway Driving Assist 2’ – Helps with motorway driving by maintaining a set speed, keeping a safe distance from the car ahead, and providing gentle steering support to keep the vehicle centred in its lane. It can also assist with lane changes when prompted.

– Helps with motorway driving by maintaining a set speed, keeping a safe distance from the car ahead, and providing gentle steering support to keep the vehicle centred in its lane. It can also assist with lane changes when prompted. Adaptive cruise control – Automatically adjusts the car’s speed to maintain a safe following distance from the vehicle in front, slowing down and speeding up as traffic conditions change.

– Automatically adjusts the car’s speed to maintain a safe following distance from the vehicle in front, slowing down and speeding up as traffic conditions change. Autonomous emergency braking – Monitors the road ahead for vehicles, pedestrians or cyclists and can apply the brakes if it detects a likely collision and the driver doesn’t react in time.

– Monitors the road ahead for vehicles, pedestrians or cyclists and can apply the brakes if it detects a likely collision and the driver doesn’t react in time. Blind spot monitoring – Warns the driver if there is a vehicle in the blind spot. Some systems also show a camera view of the blind spot in the instrument display when indicating.

– Warns the driver if there is a vehicle in the blind spot. Some systems also show a camera view of the blind spot in the instrument display when indicating. Regenerative braking with one-pedal driving (i-Pedal) – Allows the driver to control both acceleration and deceleration using just the accelerator pedal. When the driver lifts off, the car slows down using regenerative braking, often bringing the vehicle to a complete stop without needing to press the brake pedal.

A new ‘In-Cabin Monitoring Unit’ (ICMU) is also fitted, which monitors driver attention and occupant position and can intervene if required.

Other standard features include LED lighting, heated front seats and steering wheel, and multiple USB-C charging ports.

Pricing

The Kia EV2 range starts from just over £24k including a temporary “Kia Reservation Saving”, which offsets the absence of a confirmed UK government electric car grant at launch. Prices rise to around £36k for the top-spec ‘GT-Line S’.

The “Reservation Saving” reduces the price by £3,750 on most variants, or £1,500 on the entry-level ‘First Edition’ model. Order books are now open, as of 1st April, with first UK deliveries expected later in the year.