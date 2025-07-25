Summary

The Renault 4 E-Tech is a compact battery-powered family car that became available to order in the UK in Summer 2025.

Described as “another slam dunk Renault EV” by Car’s Alan Taylor-Jones, the 4 E-Tech is actually slightly bigger than the closely-related Renault 5 E-Tech hatchback, which reviewers highlight as its biggest strength.

“If you like the Renault 5 E-Tech, but want more space and practicality, then this is the answer”, concludes Martyn Collins of Business Car. The 4-Tech essentially offers the fun driving experience and practical features of its smaller sibling, but with more interior headroom and legroom for a similar price tag.

Richard Ingram of Auto Express adds that the car has “charm and character by the bucketload”, pointing to its retro-futuristic exterior styling and smart interior. That said, some reviewers point out that the rear seating is still rather tight for adult passengers, and that rival brands offer more generous new car warranties.

As of July 2025, the Renault 4 E-tech holds a New Car Expert Rating of A, with a score of 80%. Besides its impressive set of media review scores, this overall score is slightly hindered by the car’s four-star Euro NCAP safety rating and a fairly average warranty rating.

4 E-tech highlights Fun driving experience with agile handling

Spacious, family friendly interior

Attractive upfront pricing

Big boot 4 E-tech lowlights Rear seating rather tight for adults

Slightly firm ride quality

Renault’s new car warranty

Key specifications

Body style: Small hatchback

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £26,995 on-road Launched: Summer 2025

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Featured reviews “Given our glowing reviews of the Renault 5, we had high hopes for the bigger, more practical Renault 4. This is still a small, urban-focused EV, but one that can now double as a compact family car capable of occasional long trips. Like its retro sibling, it’s got charm and character by the bucketload; opt for the mid-spec Techno trim and you’ll have one of the best-value new EVs currently on sale.” Model reviewed: Range overview Score: 9 / 10 Read full review

More reviews Business Car Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“If you like the Renault 5 E-Tech, but want more space and practicality, then this is the answer.”

Author: Martyn Collins

Read review Car Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 10 / 10

“It’s another slam dunk Renault EV, and arguably an even better car than the 5. The 4 inherits all the good bits, adds significantly more practicality and doesn’t appear to jack the price up too much.”

Author: Alan Taylor-Jones

Read review Carwow Model reviewed: Range overview

“Everyday usability with retro charm, the Renault 4 certainly seems to tick all the boxes.”

Author: Tom Wiltshire

Read review Electrifying.com Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“The Renault 4 E-Tech is a great all-rounder, and while I’m not quite sure it’s got the same wow factor that the Renault 5 has, it’s still a car that ticks all the sensible boxes while also having a lots of ‘just for fun’ appeal.”

Author: Vicky Parrott

Read review Parkers Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9.2 / 10

“We like a lot about the Renault 4 E-Tech. It’s managed to take the already-excellent Renault 5 E-Tech and make it more practical without sacrificing too much in the way of driving fun or desirability.”

Author: Ryan Gilmore and Alan Taylor-Jones

Read review The Telegraph Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“There’s not a lot of the past in the appearance of this new R4 and in that respect at least, it lacks the gotta-have-it mien of the R5, which is reminiscent of its forebear visually. Therefore the new R4 speaks more to the head than the heart, which is probably about right for what will be for many families their only car.”

Author: Andrew English

Read review Top Gear Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“The R4 has a sense of fun in both its looks and its driving, and feels premium. This is a very, very good value car.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 4 stars

Date tested: May 2025

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 79%

Child protection: 85%

Vulnerable road users: 73%

Safety assist: 68%

Assessed by crash testers Euro NCAP in Spring 2025, the Renault 4 E-Tech was awarded a four-star safety rating, falling short of a full five-star rating.

While the compact electric car scored well in the passenger protection sections of the testing, it has a lower safety assist score has the hatchback did not avoid all collisions when testing its automatic emergency braking (AEB) system.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of July 2025, the Renault 4 E-tech has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the 4 E-tech is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data Battery range Average Score Variation Score EV models 245 miles B Electrical efficiency Average Score Variation Score EV models 4 m/KWh C Insurance group Average Score Variation Score All models 27 B

The Renault 4 E-tech is a relatively affordable car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

The car’s average battery range of 245 miles (244 miles to 247 miles) is very competitive in the compact EV class, and its electrical efficiency (the EV equivalent of miles per gallon for a petrol or diesel car) is fairly average for a car of this size.

On the insurance costs front, the 4 E-Tech is estimated to be in a lower insurance bracket than the average car. There are a few smaller rivals that are cheaper to insure however, like the Citroën ë-C3 and the closely-related Renault 5 E-Tech.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of July 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Renault 4 E-tech to generate a reliability rating as it’s a brand-new model.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the 4 E-tech, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Renault 4 E-tech

Overall rating C 56% New car warranty duration 3 years New car warranty mileage 60,000 miles Battery warranty duration 8 years Battery warranty mileage 100,000 miles

Renault’s new car warranty is fairly basic, and worse than rival brands in a similar price bracket as the 4 E-tech.

The duration is three years, with a limit of 60,000 miles. In addition to the standard new car warranty, this electric car has an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for the battery components.

If you are purchasing an ‘Approved Used’ Renault 4 E-Tech from an official Renault dealership, you should get a minimum one-year warranty included. If you are buying a used 4 E-Tech from an independent dealership, any warranty offered will probably be managed by a third-party warranty company and the terms may vary.

If you’re looking to buy a used car that is approaching the end of its warranty period, a used car warranty is usually a worthwhile investment. Check out The Car Expert’s guide to the best used car warranty providers, which will probably be cheaper than a warranty sold by a dealer.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Renault 4 E-Tech

As of July 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Renault 4 E-Tech. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Renault dealer.

Awards

Significant UK trophies and awards that the Renault 4 E-Tech has received.

2025 Auto Express Awards – Best Small SUV + Best Affordable Electric Car

Top Gear Awards – Electric Car of the Year + Best Compact EV

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Renault 4 E-Tech, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

BYD Dolphin | Citroën ë-C3 | Fiat 500e | GWM Ora 03 | Mini Cooper Electric | Peugeot e-208 | Renault 5 E-Tech | Vauxhall Corsa Electric

More information

