Find an Expert Rating: 
Expert Rating

Renault 4 E-tech

(2025 - present)

Renault 4 E-Tech | Expert Rating

Expert Rating

New car score:

80
%
A

This model is still new so we don't have a Used Car Expert Rating score yet. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

88
%
A

Safety Rating:

80
%
B

Eco Rating:

100
%
A

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

82
%
A

Warranty Rating:

56
%
C

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Summary

The Renault 4 E-Tech is a compact battery-powered family car that became available to order in the UK in Summer 2025.

Described as “another slam dunk Renault EV” by Car’s Alan Taylor-Jones, the 4 E-Tech is actually slightly bigger than the closely-related Renault 5 E-Tech hatchback, which reviewers highlight as its biggest strength.

“If you like the Renault 5 E-Tech, but want more space and practicality, then this is the answer”, concludes Martyn Collins of Business Car. The 4-Tech essentially offers the fun driving experience and practical features of its smaller sibling, but with more interior headroom and legroom for a similar price tag.

Richard Ingram of Auto Express adds that the car has “charm and character by the bucketload”, pointing to its retro-futuristic exterior styling and smart interior. That said, some reviewers point out that the rear seating is still rather tight for adult passengers, and that rival brands offer more generous new car warranties.

As of July 2025, the Renault 4 E-tech holds a New Car Expert Rating of A, with a score of 80%. Besides its impressive set of media review scores, this overall score is slightly hindered by the car’s four-star Euro NCAP safety rating and a fairly average warranty rating.

4 E-tech highlights

  • Fun driving experience with agile handling
  • Spacious, family friendly interior
  • Attractive upfront pricing
  • Big boot

4 E-tech lowlights

  • Rear seating rather tight for adults
  • Slightly firm ride quality
  • Renault’s new car warranty

Key specifications

Body style: Small hatchback
Engines: electric, battery-powered
Price: From £26,995 on-road

Launched: Summer 2025
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Renault 4 E-Tech front view | Expert Rating
Renault 4 E-Tech rear view | Expert Rating
Renault 4 E-Tech interior view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Featured reviews

“Given our glowing reviews of the Renault 5, we had high hopes for the bigger, more practical Renault 4. This is still a small, urban-focused EV, but one that can now double as a compact family car capable of occasional long trips. Like its retro sibling, it’s got charm and character by the bucketload; opt for the mid-spec Techno trim and you’ll have one of the best-value new EVs currently on sale.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

Read full review
Auto Express

Richard Ingram

More reviews

Business Car

Car

Carwow

Electrifying.com

Parkers

The Telegraph

Top Gear

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall score: 4 stars
Date tested: May 2025
Read the full Euro NCAP review

Adult protection: 79%
Child protection: 85%
Vulnerable road users: 73%
Safety assist: 68%

Assessed by crash testers Euro NCAP in Spring 2025, the Renault 4 E-Tech was awarded a four-star safety rating, falling short of a full five-star rating.

While the compact electric car scored well in the passenger protection sections of the testing, it has a lower safety assist score has the hatchback did not avoid all collisions when testing its automatic emergency braking (AEB) system.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of July 2025, the Renault 4 E-tech has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the 4 E-tech is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

Battery rangeAverageScoreVariationScore
EV models245 milesB
Electrical efficiencyAverageScoreVariationScore
EV models4 m/KWhC
Insurance groupAverageScoreVariationScore
All models27B

The Renault 4 E-tech is a relatively affordable car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

The car’s average battery range of 245 miles (244 miles to 247 miles) is very competitive in the compact EV class, and its electrical efficiency (the EV equivalent of miles per gallon for a petrol or diesel car) is fairly average for a car of this size.

On the insurance costs front, the 4 E-Tech is estimated to be in a lower insurance bracket than the average car. There are a few smaller rivals that are cheaper to insure however, like the Citroën ë-C3 and the closely-related Renault 5 E-Tech.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of July 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Renault 4 E-tech to generate a reliability rating as it’s a brand-new model.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the 4 E-tech, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Renault 4 E-tech

Overall ratingC56%
New car warranty duration3 years
New car warranty mileage60,000 miles
Battery warranty duration8 years
Battery warranty mileage100,000 miles

Renault’s new car warranty is fairly basic, and worse than rival brands in a similar price bracket as the 4 E-tech.

The duration is three years, with a limit of 60,000 miles. In addition to the standard new car warranty, this electric car has an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for the battery components.

If you are purchasing an ‘Approved Used’ Renault 4 E-Tech from an official Renault dealership, you should get a minimum one-year warranty included. If you are buying a used 4 E-Tech from an independent dealership, any warranty offered will probably be managed by a third-party warranty company and the terms may vary.

If you’re looking to buy a used car that is approaching the end of its warranty period, a used car warranty is usually a worthwhile investment. Check out The Car Expert’s guide to the best used car warranty providers, which will probably be cheaper than a warranty sold by a dealer.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Renault 4 E-Tech

As of July 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Renault 4 E-Tech. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Renault dealer.

Awards

Significant UK trophies and awards that the Renault 4 E-Tech has received.

2025

  • Auto Express Awards – Best Small SUV + Best Affordable Electric Car
  • Top Gear AwardsElectric Car of the Year + Best Compact EV

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Renault 4 E-Tech, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

BYD Dolphin | Citroën ë-C3 | Fiat 500e | GWM Ora 03 | Mini Cooper Electric | Peugeot e-208 | Renault 5 E-TechVauxhall Corsa Electric

More news, reviews and information about the Renault 4 E-Tech at The Car Expert

All the new cars launched at Goodwood 2025

All the new cars launched at Goodwood 2025

Electric Renault 4 E-Tech pricing announced

Electric Renault 4 E-Tech pricing announced

Everything you need to know about Renault

Everything you need to know about Renault

Electric Renault 4 E-Tech to arrive in UK next year

Electric Renault 4 E-Tech to arrive in UK next year

This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

Spacious, attractively priced and fun to drive - the charming Renault 4 E-Tech is one of the best small electric cars ranked in our Expert Rating index.
