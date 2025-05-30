fbpx
Electric Renault 4 E-Tech pricing announced

Renault has announced the pricing of its new 4 E-Tech crossover which will become available to order in the UK from the start of July

Renault 4 E-Tech

by The Car Expert staff

Renault has announced the UK price and trim specifications list of its new Renault 4 E-Tech crossover, which will become available to order in the UK from the start of July.

It’s the second EV from Renault to take inspiration from the company’s back catalogue, in this case the original Renault 4 from the 1960s. While it echoes the original’s boxy looks, practicality and versatility, this new interpretation gets its power from electricity.

Prices will start from about £27K and three trim levels  – Evolution, Techno, and Iconic – will be available.

Retro-inspired touches include the bonnet lines that continue to the bottom of the grille, the rear quarter windows and sculpted lines along the doors that echo the plastic protectors of the original. Later, there’ll be the option of an electric canvas roof, mimicking the original sixties model, on all but the entry-level version.

The new Renault 4 is larger than the Renault 5, offering more interior space. Rear seat occupants benefit from more knee room, while headroom is particularly generous for this class of vehicle. Boot space is generous as well, at 420 litres with the rear seats up and 1,405 litres with them down – plus a 55-litre underfloor area. The top-spec Iconic model comes with a powered tailgate.

Standard equipment levels are competitive across the board,with the entry-level evolution model boasting 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, automatic high-beam headlights, keyless entry and dual-zone climate control. There’s also a ten-inch central touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, rear parking sensors, a rear view camera and the usual array of accident-avoidance safety systems.

Prices start from £27K for the Evolution model, £29K for the mid-spec Techno and £31K for the top-spec Iconic version. All models will come with a 150hp electric motor powered by a 52kWh battery, which should yield a driving range of up to 247 miles. A 15%-80% public rapid charge should take about half an hour, while a full 0-100% charge at home should take less than eight hours.

The Car Expert staff
The Car Expert staffhttps://www.thecarexpert.co.uk
