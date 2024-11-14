fbpx
Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

TCE Awards reveal

Car of the Year 2025

Coming soon – the very best cars of the year and our Car of the Year 2025. Tune in on Tuesday 3 December to see all the winners!
Find an Expert Rating: 
Coming soon

Renault 5 E-Tech

Renault 5 (2024 onwards) Roland Garros - wallpaper

Expert Rating

New car score:

75
%
A

This model is not yet available in the UK so we don't have a full Expert Rating report card. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

84
%
A

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

100
%
A

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

76
%
B

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Expert Rating

New car score:

75
%
A

This model is not yet available in the UK so we don't have a full Expert Rating report card. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

84
%
A

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

100
%
A

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

76
%
B

Summary

The Renault 5 (officially the Renault 5 E-Tech) is a small, five-door hatchback electric vehicle. It was launched in summer 2024 in Europe, with first cars set to reach UK dealers in early 2025.

Technically, the new Renault 5 replaces the Renault Zoe, which was discontinued last year. However, the 5 is a far more sophisticated model, despite its 1980s retro-style styling that harkes back to the classic Renault 5 of old. Hopefully, the new 5 is safer than the Zoe as well

The hype for the reborn Renault 5 has been enormous over the last couple of years, ever since Renault first showed a concept version of the car back in 2021. Fortunately, the production car has lived up to expectations, with reviewers praising it highly since being given access to the car earlier this year.

Like the Fiat 500 and Mini Cooper, the Renault 5 plays heavily on its retro-inspired styling. But motoring journalists have rated the driving experience highly, as well as its value for money. Charlie Harvey from Carbuyer says, “The long-anticipated Renault 5 serves up retro charm in spades and is great to drive,” while Will Dron from the Sunday Times describes it as “very welcome and superbly executed”. However, Holger Preiss from Auto Express points out that the “interior space, range and charging times” are not as good as some similarly priced EVs.

As of November 2024, the Renault 5 E-Tech holds a New Car Expert Rating of A, with a score of 75%. It gets top marks for its impressive media reviews and zero tailpipe emissions. However, we don’t yet have published running costs and Euro NCAP is yet to provide safety test results, so this score could move up or down in coming months.

Key specifications

Body style: Small five-door hatchback
Engines: Single electric motor
Price: TBA

Launched: Autumn 2024
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Renault 5 E-Tech - front, dynamic
Renault 5 E-Tech - rear, dynamic
Renault 5 E-Tech - dashboard

Media reviews

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express

+

Auto Trader

+

Autocar

+

Business Car

+

Car

+

Carbuyer

+

Electrifying.com

+

Evo

+

The Sunday Times

+

The Telegraph

+

Top Gear

+

What Car?

+

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of November 2024, the Renault 5 has not been tested by Euro NCAP.

Renault’s form in safety testing over the last few years has been decidedly mixed – the similarly sized Renault Clio scored five stars, while the electric Zoe (the 5’s direct predecessor) scored a terrible zero-star rating and received stinging criticism from Euro NCAP and other safety organisations.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of November 2024, the Renault 5 has not been lab-tested by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the Renault 5 is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of November 2024, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Renault 5. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of November 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Renault 5 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Renault 5, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Renault 5 E-Tech

As of November 2024, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Renault 5. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Renault dealer.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Renault 5 has received

2024

  • Best Cars of the Year Awards – Car of the Year + Best Electric Car
  • Business Car Awards – One to Watch
  • Electrifying.com Awards – Best Value for Money EV
  • News UK Motor Awards – Best Electric Car

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Renault 5, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

BYD Dolphin | Citroën ë-C3 | Fiat 500e | GWM Ora 03Kia Soul EV | Mini Cooper Electric | Peugeot e-208 | Vauxhall Corsa Electric

The market for small electric cars was slow to get moving, but has been accelerating in the last couple of years. The Renault 5 is not the only retro-themed small EV available, with the Fiat 500e and Mini Cooper Electric also trading heavily on nostalgia for previous models.

More news, reviews and information about the Renault 5 E-Tech at The Car Expert

Electric Renault 5 E-Tech to arrive early next year

Electric Renault 5 E-Tech to arrive early next year

Electric cars – what’s on sale and what’s coming in 2024?

Electric cars – what’s on sale and what’s coming in 2024?

Nissan Micra to be replaced by EV

Nissan Micra to be replaced by EV

Buy a Renault 5 E-Tech

If you’re looking to buy a new or used Renault 5 E-Tech, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

Motors 600x300

Find your next used car with Motors. Find out more

Auto Trader logo 600x300

Find your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more

Carwow logo 600x300

Find your next new or used car with Carwow. Find out more

Lease a Renault 5 E-Tech

If you’re looking to lease a new Renault 5 E-Tech, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.

Leasing-com logo

Personal contract hire deals from Leasing.com. Find out more

Carparison 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Carparison Leasing. Find out more

Rivervale Leasing logo 2022

Personal contract hire deals from Rivervale Leasing. Find out more

Subscribe to a Renault 5 E-Tech

Subscriptions are becoming a very popular way for consumers to try an electric car for a few weeks or months to help decide whether it’s a suitable alternative to a petrol car. If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)

Wagonex logo 2023 600x300

Car subscriptions from Wagonex.
Find out more

Drive Fuze logo 600x300

Car subscriptions from DriveFuze.
Find out more

Cocoon Vehicles logo 600x300

Car subscriptions from Cocoon.
Find out more

Used car finance

Looking for an alternative to dealer finance? The Car Expert's partners can help
We Finance Any Car 400x200

Used car finance from We Finance Any Car.
Find out more

Blue Motor Finance

Used car finance from Blue Motor Finance.
Find out more

Happy Motor Finance 600x300

Used car finance from Happy Motor Finance. Find out more

Sell your car

Do you have a car to sell? The Car Expert's partners can offer you a great price
Motorway 600x300

Get a free valuation in seconds from Motorway.
Find out more

Auto Trader logo 600x300

Get a cash offer for your car in minutes from Auto Trader.
Find out more

Carwow logo 600x300

The free, easy way to get 3,000+ dealers all over the UK bidding on your car.
Find out more

Best car rankings

The top cars in every category

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, analysing millions of data points across the most important buyer categories to give you a definitive rating. We're adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

Best small cars

Best medium cars

Best large cars

Best hot hatches

Best performance cars

Best EVs

Best small SUVs

Best medium SUVs

Best large SUVs

Best coupé SUVs

Best convertibles

Best coupés

Best MPVs

This page last updated:

This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

Like the Fiat 500 and Mini Cooper, the Renault 5 plays heavily on its retro-inspired styling. But motoring journalists have rated the driving experience highly, as well as its value for money.Renault 5 E-Tech

Automotive Website of the Year

Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Motors

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Carparison

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore
Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore
Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore
Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore
Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2024 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved