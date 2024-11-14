Summary

The Renault 5 (officially the Renault 5 E-Tech) is a small, five-door hatchback electric vehicle. It was launched in summer 2024 in Europe, with first cars set to reach UK dealers in early 2025.

Technically, the new Renault 5 replaces the Renault Zoe, which was discontinued last year. However, the 5 is a far more sophisticated model, despite its 1980s retro-style styling that harkes back to the classic Renault 5 of old. Hopefully, the new 5 is safer than the Zoe as well…

The hype for the reborn Renault 5 has been enormous over the last couple of years, ever since Renault first showed a concept version of the car back in 2021. Fortunately, the production car has lived up to expectations, with reviewers praising it highly since being given access to the car earlier this year.

Like the Fiat 500 and Mini Cooper, the Renault 5 plays heavily on its retro-inspired styling. But motoring journalists have rated the driving experience highly, as well as its value for money. Charlie Harvey from Carbuyer says, “The long-anticipated Renault 5 serves up retro charm in spades and is great to drive,” while Will Dron from the Sunday Times describes it as “very welcome and superbly executed”. However, Holger Preiss from Auto Express points out that the “interior space, range and charging times” are not as good as some similarly priced EVs.

As of November 2024, the Renault 5 E-Tech holds a New Car Expert Rating of A, with a score of 75%. It gets top marks for its impressive media reviews and zero tailpipe emissions. However, we don’t yet have published running costs and Euro NCAP is yet to provide safety test results, so this score could move up or down in coming months.

Key specifications

Body style: Small five-door hatchback

Engines: Single electric motor

Price: TBA Launched: Autumn 2024

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Early signs suggest the new Renault 5 E-Tech is a successful homage to its historic predecessor. The classic R5 and its era are referenced with many stylish details, and the car is good fun to drive. That said, interior space, range and charging times aren’t its strongest suits.”

Author: Holger Preiss

Read review Auto Trader + Score: 9 / 10

“Delightfully, little has changed from the conceptual rendering of this futuristic city car, so the bold design remains inside and out, with eye-popping colours. Buyers have the choice of two batteries with different power outputs and ranges, and three trim levels. Those thinking this is a Zoe replacement will be pleasantly surprised: the Renault 5 is an altogether more grown-up and composed car.”

Author: Erin Baker

Read review Autocar + “The Renault 5 is as good to drive and sit in as it is to look at, although in a different way to what you might expect, being so comfortable rather than sporty.”

Author: Mark Tisshaw

Read review Business Car + Model reviewed: Techno 52kW

Score: 8 / 10

“Ultimately, the new Renault 5 largely delivers on its promises and deserves its likely fleet success. It is a good-looking, keen driving EV, that’s excellent value for money.”

Author: Martyn Collins

Read review Car + Model reviewed: 52kWh Iconic

Score: 10 / 10

“Rarely has a new car carried such a weight of expectation as the new Renault 5. But, d’you know what? It really is brilliant: Cheerful, easy and fun to drive, yet also comfortable, surprisingly useful and brilliant value. And all in a car that really does have presence on the road.”

Author: Vicky Parrott

Read review Carbuyer + Score: 8.2 / 10

“The long-anticipated Renault 5 serves up retro charm in spades and is great to drive.”

Author: Charlie Harvey

Read review Electrifying.com + Score: 9 / 10

“I love the Renault 5. Because it’s not only a useful, affordable small electric car that’s fantastic value and perfectly judged in terms of the way it drives. It’s a sensible small electric car that’s attainable to a sector of the car market that’s been poorly served by electric cars until this year. And it’s an electric car that people want! Regardless of its sensible-ness, the 5 is an aspirational car. And to do that with such an affordable and well-packaged little EV is a bit magic, really.”

Author: Vicky Parrott

Read review Evo + Score: 8 / 10

“Retro EVs aren’t in short supply but Renault has pulled-off the transition better than most with its electric 5.”

Author: Antony Ingram

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: R5 Iconic Five

Score: 10 / 10

“The new Renault 5 is a burst of sunshine in the small EV market, and not just when painted in the bright yellow hue of my test car. Time will tell if it will be the “weapon” that bursts through into the mainstream but it gets a strong recommendation from me: fun to look at, fun to drive, relatively practical and at the right price. This is a very welcome and superbly executed return for a beloved motoring nameplate.”

Author: Will Dron

Read review The Telegraph + Score: 10 / 10

“This charming EV is destined for greatness thanks to its retro styling and detailing, comfortable ride and all-round joie de vivre.”

Author: Andrew English

Read review Top Gear + Score: 9 / 10

“This isn’t just a retro pastiche. The Renault 5 is almost as joyful to use as it is to look at. Strong value cements the appeal.”

Author: Paul Horrell

Read review What Car? + Score: 8 / 10

“The new Renault 5 could potentially be a five-star car if early indications on price turn out to be accurate. We think the larger 52kWh battery and mid-rung Techno trim is the best combination.”

Author: Will Nightingale

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of November 2024, the Renault 5 has not been tested by Euro NCAP.

Renault’s form in safety testing over the last few years has been decidedly mixed – the similarly sized Renault Clio scored five stars, while the electric Zoe (the 5’s direct predecessor) scored a terrible zero-star rating and received stinging criticism from Euro NCAP and other safety organisations.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of November 2024, the Renault 5 has not been lab-tested by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the Renault 5 is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of November 2024, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Renault 5. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of November 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Renault 5 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Renault 5, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Renault 5 E-Tech

As of November 2024, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Renault 5. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Renault dealer.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Renault 5 has received

2024 Best Cars of the Year Awards – Car of the Year + Best Electric Car

+ Best Electric Car Business Car Awards – One to Watch

Electrifying.com Awards – Best Value for Money EV

News UK Motor Awards – Best Electric Car

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Renault 5, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

BYD Dolphin | Citroën ë-C3 | Fiat 500e | GWM Ora 03 | Kia Soul EV | Mini Cooper Electric | Peugeot e-208 | Vauxhall Corsa Electric

The market for small electric cars was slow to get moving, but has been accelerating in the last couple of years. The Renault 5 is not the only retro-themed small EV available, with the Fiat 500e and Mini Cooper Electric also trading heavily on nostalgia for previous models.

More information

