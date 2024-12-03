fbpx
It seemed impossible that the Renault 5 could ever live up to the hype surrounding its return. But it succeeds handsomely, winning our Best Small Car 2025 award.

Despite the ever-increasing numbers of crossovers and SUVs, small hatchbacks still make up a large chunk of new car sales in the UK.

After a very quiet year last year, we saw more new models launching into the small car market this year. The eligible cars this year were:

Unlike medium and large cars, we still distinguish between ‘regular’ cars (hatchbacks, basically) and SUVs or crossovers in the small segment.

Our awards recognise both the best new models launched over the last 12 months and the best overall cars in each category – because newest doesn’t always mean best, as you can see below.

Best new small car and class champion: Renault 5 E-Tech (84%)

Renault 5 E-Tech – Expert Rating – Best Small Car 2025, The Car Expert awards

After such an enormous amount of hype for the Renault 5’s return, it seemed impossible that the car would actually live up to expectations. Yet reviewers have been bowled over by the 5’s driving dynamics and sheer charm. To top it off, Renault announced UK prices that were about £5K less than many pundits were expecting. At a starting price of £23K, it makes rivals like the Vauxhall Corsa Electric look boring and overpriced.

The car industry needs EV heroes like the Renault 5 and it doesn’t disappoint. It’s on sale now, although the first cars won’t reach UK streets until early 2025.

Class champion, petrol/diesel/hybrid: Skoda Fabia (77%)

Skoda Fabia | Expert Rating

Maintaining its class champion title for another year, the Skoda Fabia does exactly what you’d expect a Skoda to do – deliver great value for money in a largely unassuming package.

Unlike the Renault, no-one’s likely to be captivated by the Fabia’s fairly anonymous styling. But you can’t go past the Fabia if you’re looking for a petrol-powered car that gives you maximum bang for your buck.

