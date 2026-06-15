Make and model: Volkswagen T-Roc

Description: Small SUV

Price range: £31,635 to £38,935, plus optional extras

Summary: The new Volkswagen T-Roc is sensible, spacious and easy to live with, but its pricing looks high in a market full of capable rivals.

The Volkswagen T-Roc has become a quietly important car for Volkswagen. Since the original model arrived in 2017, it has grown into one of the brand’s strongest sellers, sitting below the Tiguan but above smaller Volkswagen SUVs in both size and price.

This is the second-generation Volkswagen T-Roc, launched in Europe in late 2025 and arriving in the UK in 2026. It is larger than before, has more boot space and comes with a more modern interior, updated infotainment and new petrol engines (with mild hybrid support). Regular hybrid versions will follow later, but for now the range is built around two 1.5-litre petrol engines with either 116hp or 150hp.

Our test car was the Volkswagen T-Roc Life with the 150hp 1.5-litre petrol engine and seven-speed automatic gearbox, priced at just under £34K before options.

The most noticeable improvement is not performance or technology, but usability. After several recent Volkswagens that have made simple tasks more awkward than necessary, the new Volkswagen T-Roc feels like a welcome step back towards common sense.

Price and equipment

The new Volkswagen T-Roc is available in three trims: Life, Style and R-Line. At launch, all versions use a 1.5-litre petrol engine, a seven-speed automatic gearbox and front-wheel drive. A mild hybrid system supports the engine to improve fuel economy, but it cannot drive the car on electric power alone.

Life is the entry-level trim, but it is not especially bare. Standard equipment includes 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, an eight-inch digital instrument display, a 13-inch infotainment touchscreen, wireless smartphone mirroring, wireless phone charging, front and rear USB-C ports, adaptive cruise control, front and rear parking sensors, a rear-view camera, lane-keeping assistance, side assistance, rear traffic alert and exit warning.

Style and R-Line add equipment including 18-inch alloy wheels, upgraded lighting, navigation, extra cabin trim and three-zone climate control. R-Line also gets sportier styling and sports suspension.

Overall, value for money across the T-Roc line-up is acceptable rather than compelling. That is at least partially offset by better-than-average expected resale values in three to four years’ time, which is helpful for monthly finance payments.

The new Volkswagen T-Roc has grown in size and looks more substantial than before, with sharper lighting and a broader stance

Inside the car

The cabin is where the new Volkswagen T-Roc makes its best argument. It is not flashy, but it is easy to understand and generally easy to use.

Volkswagen has removed many of the touch-sensitive controls that made some recent models frustrating to operate. Proper buttons are much easier to use while driving, and the T-Roc feels better for it. The general layout is simpler and more sensible than some of the over-clever ideas found in other recent Volkswagens, such as touch-sensitive steering wheel controls or awkward door-handle arrangements.

The infotainment system is Volkswagen’s latest 13-inch touchscreen set-up. It is not perfect, but the standard Volkswagen operating system is pretty good and the basic layout is clear enough once you have spent a little time with it. The manual air vents are also welcome. Some manufacturers have started burying air-vent adjustment in touchscreen menus, which is an awful use of automation. In the T-Roc, you simply move the vents by hand – just like we’ve managed to do for the last 100 years.

Front-seat comfort is good, at least over a short drive. We drove the car for about an hour, so we can’t draw firm conclusions about longer motorway journeys, but the seats felt supportive enough during our test. Rear-seat space is also useful. It feels roomier in the back than a Volkswagen Golf, although the rear backrest is very upright and can feel a bit like sitting in a church pew.

Practicality is fine rather than outstanding. Boot space is 475 litres with the rear seats up, increasing to 1,350 litres with them folded. That puts the Volkswagen T-Roc in the middle ground for this class. Some rivals offer more, some offer less, so it is unlikely to be a deal-breaker either way.

The Volkswagen T-Roc cabin is at its best when it keeps things simple, with clearer controls and fewer touch-sensitive irritations than some recent VW models

On the road

The Volkswagen T-Roc is easy to drive and mostly agreeable, rather than especially memorable.

The 150hp petrol engine gives adequate performance, with Volkswagen quoting a 0-62mph time of about nine seconds. In normal use it has enough power, but it does feel like a small engine working fairly hard rather than a larger engine going about its business in a more relaxed way. That is not unusual in this part of the market, but it stops the T-Roc from feeling particularly effortless.

The seven-speed automatic gearbox suits the car well enough, and the mild hybrid system is there to support efficiency rather than transform the driving experience. It cannot drive the car on electric power alone, so this is still fundamentally a petrol car with electrical assistance.

Ride quality is decent. The Life-spec models come with 17-inch alloy wheels, which presumably help, and the T-Roc dealt with typical roads well enough without feeling too soft or vague. We would want to try larger-wheeled versions before making the same judgement across the whole range, particularly the R-Line with its sports suspension.

The steering, handling and braking all feel competent and predictable. There is nothing here that makes the Volkswagen T-Roc feel especially exciting, but it does not really need to. For most buyers, the point will be that it is easy to drive, easy to place and comfortable enough for everyday use.

The Volkswagen T-Roc is easy and predictable on the road, with decent ride comfort on the 17-inch wheels fitted to the entry-level Life version

Ownership

The Volkswagen T-Roc received a five-star Euro NCAP safety rating when tested last year, with very good scores in every test category. In safety terms, it’s certainly a strong pick for your next family car.

Standard safety equipment on Life trim includes automatic emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist monitoring, lane-keeping assistance, side assistance, rear traffic alert, exit warning, adaptive cruise control, front and rear parking sensors, and a rear-view camera. That is a good level of safety and driver assistance equipment for the entry-level version.

Volkswagen’s new car warranty for the T-Roc is three years or 60,000 miles, whichever comes first. This is about the bare minimum for car companies in the UK, with plenty of other brands now offering better warranties of up to seven years.

The Volkswagen T-Roc does not yet have an Expert Rating, as we’re still gathering all the necessary information to crunch the numbers. Once available, it will give a broader ownership picture of the T-Roc by combining review opinions with objective data on safety, running costs, warranty information and more. Until then, this review score reflects the driving experience and the information currently available from Volkswagen and Euro NCAP.

Verdict

The new Volkswagen T-Roc is a sensible, well-rounded small SUV rather than a dramatic one. Its biggest improvement is not a headline-grabbing technology feature or a huge leap in performance, but the fact that Volkswagen has made it easier to live with.

The cabin is more straightforward than some recent Volkswagen interiors, the controls are easier to use, the front seats are comfortable and the ride is decent on the 17-inch wheels fitted to our test car. Rear-seat space is better than a Golf, even if the backrest angle is not especially relaxing, and the boot is competitive enough without being class-leading.

Against that, the 150hp petrol engine feels like it is working reasonably hard, the car is not especially exciting to drive and the price is high compared to several rivals. There is plenty to like, but the Volkswagen T-Roc does not feel like an obvious bargain.

For buyers who want a small SUV that feels familiar, practical and easy to operate, the Volkswagen T-Roc makes a solid case. It is not the most characterful car in the class, but it is one of the more straightforward recent Volkswagens – and that, right now, feels like a real improvement.

We like: Simple, sensible cabin layout

Proper buttons are easier to use than touch-sensitive controls

Comfortable front seats

Decent ride on 17-inch wheels

Good standard safety and driver assistance equipment We don’t like: Engine feels like it is working quite hard

Rear seat backrest is very upright

Price feels expensive against rivals

Long-trip comfort still needs a longer drive to judge properly

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Key specifications