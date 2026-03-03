Find an Expert Rating: 
Expert Rating

New car score:

60
%
C

Used car score:

65
%
B

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

55
%
E

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

72
%
A

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

72
%
B

Warranty Rating:

15
%
E

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Summary

The Fiat 600 is a compact SUV/crossover with similar exterior styling to its smaller 500 hatchback sibling which shares its foundations with the Jeep Avenger crossover. This is the petrol mild-hybrid version – we cover the all-electric 600e separately.

Like its electric twin that launched in the UK a year prior, British reviewers conclude that the Fiat 600 is stylish, competitively priced and offers a comfortable driving experience, but that it is ultimately hard to recommend.

“The 600e ticks the rational boxes”, says the Top Gear team, praising the crossover for its “comfy” driving experience and its good value-for-money, before ultimately concluding that the 600 “doesn’t really break the mould, and it’s not as good to drive as several other small SUVs.”

Carwow’s Darren Cassey adds that the Fiat is agile and well-suited for inner-city driving, and that the car’s performs “admirably” on a motorway cruise, but that “the light steering and lack of punch from the engines means there’s not much enjoyment to be had” and “alternatives are much more spacious.”

As of March 2026, the Fiat 600 holds a New Car Expert Rating of C, with a score of 60%. Beyond the car’s rather average set of review scores, this overall score is helped by the car’s low running cost estimations and hindered by average new car warranty coverage.

600 highlights

  • Keenly priced
  • Comfortable driving experience
  • Smart exterior looks

600 lowlights

  • Not as spacious as some rivals
  • Light steering and brakes
  • Frustrating infotainment system

Key specifications

Body style: Small SUV/crossover
Engines: petrol with mild-hybrid assistance
Price: From £25,750

Launched: Spring 2024
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Fiat 600 front view | Expert Rating
Fiat 600 rear view | Expert Rating
Fiat 600 interior view | Expert Rating
Fiat 600 cabin view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Featured reviews

“While the 600’s retro-inspired looks will certainly turn heads, alternatives are much more spacious.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

Read full review
Carwow

Darren Cassey

“If you want a larger alternative to the 500, then the Fiat 600 Hybrid is a much better offering than the old 500X. It’s frugal, spacious and comfortable to drive with a hybrid powertrain that seems to feel at home whatever car Stellantis puts it in. Fiat has obviously tried to duplicate the retro appeal of the 500 and some surface details are well executed, but it all feels very similar to its Stellantis cousins underneath.”

Model reviewed: 1.2-litre petrol/electric hybrid 136hp

Score: 7 / 10

Read full review
Auto Express

Alastair Crooks

Auto Trader

Carbuyer

Heycar

Honest John

Parkers

The Telegraph

Top Gear

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of March 2026, the Fiat 600 has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of March 2026, the Fiat 600 has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the 600 is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

Fuel consumptionAverageScore
Petrol models58 mpgB
CO₂ outputAverageScoreVariationScore
Petrol models110 g/kmA
Insurance groupAverageScoreVariationScore
All models17A
Service and maintenanceCostScore
Year 1£186B
Year 2£517B
Year 3£830B
Year 4£1,023B
Year 5£1,378B
Overall£3,934B

The Fiat 600 is a relatively affordable car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

The petrol mild-hybrid crossover delivers 58 mpg on average, which makes it quite fuel efficient when compared to its piers. The car’s insurance premiums are predicted to be in one of the cheapest brackets too, and the 600’s estimated servicing and maintenance costs over the first five years of ownership are affordable when compared to mainstream rivals.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of March 2026, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Fiat 600 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the 600, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Fiat 600

Overall ratingE15%
New car warranty duration3 years
New car warranty mileage100,000 miles
Battery warranty duration0 years
Battery warranty mileage0 miles

Fiat’s new car warranty is fairly boilerplate, a duration is three years and with a limit of 100,000 miles being match and bested by similar rivals.

Warranty on a used Fiat 600

  • If you are buying an ‘Approved Used’ Fiat 600 from an official Fiat dealership, you will get a minimum six- or 12-month warranty included.
  • If you are buying a used Fiat 600 from an independent dealership, any warranty offered will vary and will probably be managed by a third-party warranty company.
  • If you are buying a used Fiat 600 from a private seller, there are no warranty protections beyond any remaining portion of the original new car warranty.

If you’re looking to buy any used car that is approaching the end of its warranty period, a used car warranty is usually a worthwhile investment. Check out The Car Expert’s guide to the best used car warranty providers, which will probably be cheaper than a warranty sold by a dealer.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Fiat 600

As of March 2026, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Fiat 600. However, recall information is updated regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Fiat dealer.

The Fiat 600 is a comfortable and capable compact SUV with keen pricing, but it does little to stand out in a competitive small SUV category.Fiat 600

