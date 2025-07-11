Summary
The Haval Jolion Pro is a small hybrid SUV, and the second UK model arrival for Chinese automotive powerhouse Great Wall Motors (GWM).
Now on sale alongside the smaller Ora 03 hatchback at GWM’s UK dealerships, the Haval Jolion Pro is only available as a 1.5-litre petrol-electric hybrid in Britain, and is a leftfield competitor to the likes of the popular MG ZS, Nissan Juke and Toyota Yaris Cross.
Despite the SUV’s cheap entry-level price and rather punchy powertrain, the car’s initial reception from the British motoring media has been less than kind.
“Why Haval thought it was a good idea to bring it here at all is anyone’s guess”, says Top Gear’s Joe Holding, concluding that the Chinese-built car “is one of the least inspiring cars” he’s ever driven that “falls well short in just about every single area that you’re likely to care about.”
Carwow’s Neil Briscoe adds that the Jolion Pro offers “good rear legroom and plenty of equipment”, but the car’s “poor economy and comically tiny boot” makes it hard to recommend over the likes of the Dacia Duster.
The UK motoring media hasn’t published many reviews on the GWM Haval Jolion Pro just yet. Keep checking back in coming weeks as we continue to build this page with more information about the compact SUV, including Euro NCAP safety credentials and Clear Vehicle Data running cost numbers.
Haval Jolion Pro highlights
- Attractive entry-level pricing
- Good rear passenger space
- Strong hybrid powertrain
Haval Jolion Pro lowlights
- Top-spec models are on the expensive side
- Poor fuel economy increases running costs
- Rivals offer more boot space
- Bland driving experience
Key specifications
Body style: Small SUV/crossover
Engines: petrol-electric hybrid
Price: From £23,995 on-road
Launched: Spring 2025
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA
Media reviews
Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.
Featured reviews
“The GWM Haval Jolion Pro has good rear legroom and plenty of equipment – but a rubbish driving experience, poor economy and comically tiny boot mean you should get a Dacia Duster instead.”
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 5 / 10Read full review
More reviews
The Telegraph
Model reviewed: 1.5-litre petrol/electric hybrid Ultra
Score: 4 / 10
“This wordily named Chinese SUV might offer lots of space for relatively little cash – but there’s precious little else to recommend.”
Author: Alex Robbins
Read review
Top Gear
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 3 / 10
“The Haval Jolion Pro is one of the least inspiring cars we’ve ever driven. It falls well short in just about every single area that you’re likely to care about, plus a few that you won’t for good measure. What’s worse is that it lacks any sense of imagination or fun – it’s entirely tragic.”
Author: Joe Holding
Read review
Safety rating
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
No safety rating
As of July 2025, the Haval Jolion Pro has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.
Eco rating
Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP
No eco rating
As of July 2025, the Haval Jolion Pro has not been assessed by Green NCAP.
Running cost rating
Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data
No data yet
As of July 2025, we don’t have independently verified data available for the GWM Haval Jolion Pro. Check back again soon.
Reliability rating
Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy
No reliability rating
As of July 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the GWM Haval Jolion Pro to generate a reliability rating.
The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.
As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Haval Jolion Pro, we’ll publish the results here.
Recalls
Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the GWM Haval Jolion Pro
As of July 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Haval Jolion Pro. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.
You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local GWM dealer.
Similar cars
If you’re looking at the Haval Jolion Pro, you might also be interested in these alternatives.
Alfa Romeo Tonale | BMW X1 | Dacia Duster | Ford Puma | Honda HR-V | Hyundai Kona | Kia Niro | MG ZS | Nissan Juke | Renault Captur | Suzuki Vitara | Toyota Yaris Cross | Volkswagen T-Roc
