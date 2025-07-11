Summary

The Haval Jolion Pro is a small hybrid SUV, and the second UK model arrival for Chinese automotive powerhouse Great Wall Motors (GWM).

Now on sale alongside the smaller Ora 03 hatchback at GWM’s UK dealerships, the Haval Jolion Pro is only available as a 1.5-litre petrol-electric hybrid in Britain, and is a leftfield competitor to the likes of the popular MG ZS, Nissan Juke and Toyota Yaris Cross.

Despite the SUV’s cheap entry-level price and rather punchy powertrain, the car’s initial reception from the British motoring media has been less than kind.

“Why Haval thought it was a good idea to bring it here at all is anyone’s guess”, says Top Gear’s Joe Holding, concluding that the Chinese-built car “is one of the least inspiring cars” he’s ever driven that “falls well short in just about every single area that you’re likely to care about.”

Carwow’s Neil Briscoe adds that the Jolion Pro offers “good rear legroom and plenty of equipment”, but the car’s “poor economy and comically tiny boot” makes it hard to recommend over the likes of the Dacia Duster.

The UK motoring media hasn’t published many reviews on the GWM Haval Jolion Pro just yet. Keep checking back in coming weeks as we continue to build this page with more information about the compact SUV, including Euro NCAP safety credentials and Clear Vehicle Data running cost numbers.

Haval Jolion Pro highlights Attractive entry-level pricing

Good rear passenger space

Strong hybrid powertrain Haval Jolion Pro lowlights Top-spec models are on the expensive side

Poor fuel economy increases running costs

Rivals offer more boot space

Bland driving experience

Key specifications

Body style: Small SUV/crossover

Engines: petrol-electric hybrid

Price: From £23,995 on-road Launched: Spring 2025

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Featured reviews “The GWM Haval Jolion Pro has good rear legroom and plenty of equipment – but a rubbish driving experience, poor economy and comically tiny boot mean you should get a Dacia Duster instead.” Model reviewed: Range overview Score: 5 / 10 Read full review

More reviews The Telegraph Model reviewed: 1.5-litre petrol/electric hybrid Ultra

Score: 4 / 10

“This wordily named Chinese SUV might offer lots of space for relatively little cash – but there’s precious little else to recommend.”

Author: Alex Robbins

Read review Top Gear Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 3 / 10

“The Haval Jolion Pro is one of the least inspiring cars we’ve ever driven. It falls well short in just about every single area that you’re likely to care about, plus a few that you won’t for good measure. What’s worse is that it lacks any sense of imagination or fun – it’s entirely tragic.”

Author: Joe Holding

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of July 2025, the Haval Jolion Pro has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of July 2025, the Haval Jolion Pro has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of July 2025, we don’t have independently verified data available for the GWM Haval Jolion Pro. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of July 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the GWM Haval Jolion Pro to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Haval Jolion Pro, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the GWM Haval Jolion Pro

As of July 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Haval Jolion Pro. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local GWM dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Haval Jolion Pro, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Alfa Romeo Tonale | BMW X1 | Dacia Duster | Ford Puma | Honda HR-V | Hyundai Kona | Kia Niro | MG ZS | Nissan Juke | Renault Captur | Suzuki Vitara | Toyota Yaris Cross | Volkswagen T-Roc

