fbpx
Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Find an Expert Rating: 
Coming soon

GWM Haval Jolion Pro

GWM Haval Jolion Pro | Expert Rating

Expert Rating

New car score:

-

We're still preparing a full Expert Rating report card for this new model. Check back soon for the latest updates.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

-

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

-

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

-

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Expert Rating

New car score:

-

This model is not yet available in the UK so we don't have a full Expert Rating report card. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

-

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

-

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

-

Summary

The Haval Jolion Pro is a small hybrid SUV, and the second UK model arrival for Chinese automotive powerhouse Great Wall Motors (GWM).

Now on sale alongside the smaller Ora 03 hatchback at GWM’s UK dealerships, the Haval Jolion Pro is only available as a 1.5-litre petrol-electric hybrid in Britain, and is a leftfield competitor to the likes of the popular MG ZS, Nissan Juke and Toyota Yaris Cross.

Despite the SUV’s cheap entry-level price and rather punchy powertrain, the car’s initial reception from the British motoring media has been less than kind.

“Why Haval thought it was a good idea to bring it here at all is anyone’s guess”, says Top Gear’s Joe Holding, concluding that the Chinese-built car “is one of the least inspiring cars” he’s ever driven that “falls well short in just about every single area that you’re likely to care about.”

Carwow’s Neil Briscoe adds that the Jolion Pro offers “good rear legroom and plenty of equipment”, but the car’s “poor economy and comically tiny boot” makes it hard to recommend over the likes of the Dacia Duster.

The UK motoring media hasn’t published many reviews on the GWM Haval Jolion Pro just yet. Keep checking back in coming weeks as we continue to build this page with more information about the compact SUV, including Euro NCAP safety credentials and Clear Vehicle Data running cost numbers.

Haval Jolion Pro highlights

  • Attractive entry-level pricing
  • Good rear passenger space
  • Strong hybrid powertrain

Haval Jolion Pro lowlights

  • Top-spec models are on the expensive side
  • Poor fuel economy increases running costs
  • Rivals offer more boot space
  • Bland driving experience

Key specifications

Body style: Small SUV/crossover
Engines: petrol-electric hybrid
Price: From £23,995 on-road

Launched: Spring 2025
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

GWM Haval Jolion Pro front view | Expert Rating
GWM Haval Jolion Pro rear view | Expert Rating
GWM Haval Jolion Pro side view | Expert Rating
GWM Haval Jolion Pro interior view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Featured reviews

“The GWM Haval Jolion Pro has good rear legroom and plenty of equipment – but a rubbish driving experience, poor economy and comically tiny boot mean you should get a Dacia Duster instead.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 5 / 10

Read full review
Carwow

Neil Briscoe

More reviews

The Telegraph

Top Gear

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of July 2025, the Haval Jolion Pro has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of July 2025, the Haval Jolion Pro has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of July 2025, we don’t have independently verified data available for the GWM Haval Jolion Pro. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of July 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the GWM Haval Jolion Pro to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Haval Jolion Pro, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the GWM Haval Jolion Pro

As of July 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Haval Jolion Pro. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local GWM dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Haval Jolion Pro, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Alfa Romeo Tonale | BMW X1 | Dacia Duster | Ford Puma | Honda HR-V | Hyundai Kona | Kia Niro | MG ZS | Nissan Juke | Renault Captur | Suzuki Vitara | Toyota Yaris Cross | Volkswagen T-Roc

More news, reviews and information about the GWM range at The Car Expert

China – the world’s new automotive superpower

China – the world’s new automotive superpower

GWM Ora 03

GWM Ora 03

Buy a GWM Haval Jolion Pro

If you’re looking to buy a new or used Haval Jolion Pro, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

Motors 600x300

Find your next used car with Motors. Find out more

Auto Trader logo 600x300

Find your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more

Carwow logo 600x300

Find your next new or used car with Carwow. Find out more

Lease a GWM Haval Jolion Pro

If you’re looking to lease a new Haval Jolion Pro, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.

Leasing-com logo

Personal contract hire deals from Leasing.com. Find out more

Carwow logo 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Carwow. Find out more

Select Car Leasing logo

Personal contract hire deals from Select Car Leasing. Find out more

Subscribe to a GWM Haval Jolion Pro

If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)

SelfDrive UK logo

Car subscriptions from SelfDrive.
Find out more

Drive Fuze logo 600x300

Car subscriptions from DriveFuze.
Find out more

Cocoon Vehicles logo 600x300

Car subscriptions from Cocoon.
Find out more

Used car finance

Looking for an alternative to dealer finance? The Car Expert's partners can help
We Finance Any Car 400x200

Used car finance from We Finance Any Car. Find out more

CreditPlus logo 2025 600x300

Used car finance from Creditplus.
Find out more

Carki logo 600x300px

Used car finance from Carki. Find out more

Sell your car

Do you have a car to sell? The Car Expert's partners can offer you a great price
Motorway 600x300

Get a free valuation in seconds from Motorway.
Find out more

Auto Trader logo 600x300

Get a cash offer for your car in minutes from Auto Trader.
Find out more

Carwow logo 600x300

The free, easy way to get 3,000+ dealers all over the UK bidding on your car.
Find out more

Best car rankings

The top cars in every category

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, analysing millions of data points across the most important buyer categories to give you a definitive rating. We're adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

Best small cars

Best medium cars

Best large cars

Best hot hatches

Best performance cars

Best EVs

Best small SUVs

Best medium SUVs

Best large SUVs

Best coupé SUVs

Best convertibles

Best coupés

Best MPVs

This page last updated:

This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Motors

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Carparison

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2025 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved