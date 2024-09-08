Five of the safest new small cars on sale in 2024

Looking for a new compact family-friendly runaround? Car safety features will always be an important factor when choosing your next family car, as strong safety credentials provide peace of mind and protection in the event of an accident.

Small cars aren’t traditionally associated with strong safety. In recent years, however, that has changed as car brands now fit their new smallest models with on-board safety systems that even the most expensive luxury cars didn’t have a decade or so ago.

The organisation we consult to find out a car’s safety credentials in the UK is independent crash tester Euro NCAP, which regularly tests new cars in every aspect of vehicle safety. Though it may take a few months or years after the car’s official arrival, the organisation’s goal is to assess the safety of all new mainstream cars and rates each car in four areas: adult occupant protection, child occupant protection, vulnerable road user protection (mainly cyclists and pedestrians) and safety assistance technology (accident avoidance and mitigation). The car is then given an overall star rating out of five.

So, with that in mind, which new small cars are the safest? We have listed our top five picks below, which include both petrol-powered and all-electric models.

Euro NCAP regularly updates its test standards to reflect ongoing technology developments. Because of this, we’ve only included models that have launched in the UK over the past four years, as a five-star model assessed in 2017 might not necessarily be a five-star car today.

Here at The Car Expert, we firmly believe that safety is a core component of any new car. Our unique Expert Rating Index includes the full Euro NCAP results for all cars tested and keeps them up to date, as well as incorporating these safety credentials into the car’s overall score.

Five of the safest new small cars

All of our picks below have been given a five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP and are fitted with features to both help prevent collisions and protect ooccupants if a crash can’t be avoided. These include autonomous emergency braking, software to detect driver fatigue and a system to notify emergency services when a crash happens.

Small car Year tested Adult occupant protection Child occupant protection Vunerable road user protection Safety assistance technology Volkswagen Polo 2022 94% 80% 70% 70% Skoda Fabia 2021 85% 81% 70% 71% Toyota Yaris/Mazda 2 Hybrid 2020 86% 81% 78% 85% GWM Ora 03 2022 92% 83% 74% 93% BYD Dolphin 2024 89% 87% 85% 79% Source: Euro NCAP

Volkswagen Polo

Skoda Fabia

Toyota Yaris/Mazda 2 Hybrid

GWM Ora 03

BYD Dolphin

That sums up our top supermini picks when it comes to safety, but please note that many other compact options have commendable five-star safety credentials, including but not limited to:

