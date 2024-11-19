Summary
The MG ZS is a small budget SUV/crossover and MG’s cheapest SUV offering. This is the second-generation model, which is currently only available as a petrol-electric hybrid and arrived in the UK in the second half of 2024.
“The MG ZS has plenty in its favour”, says What Car?’s Will Nightingale, “not least its low price and the fact that you get lots of equipment as standard.” As well as its value-for-money pricing, Carbuyer’s Charlie Harvey adds that the SUV’s “hybrid system makes it very economical to run, too, and although rivals offer a more fun driving experience.”
James Fossdyke of The Sunday Times concludes that the MG’s “handling may not be great, and the tech may not be brilliant”, but that the ZS is “otherwise a wholly competent package.” Parker’s Alan Taylor-Jones agrees, but adds that the hybrid is “not particularly comfortable on poorly surfaced roads at low speed.”
As of November 2024, the second-generation MG HS currently holds a New Car Expert Rating of C with a score of 61%. While this score doesn’t make the SUV a leader in its class, it is an improvement over the previous generation’s E rating.
ZS highlights
- Great value-for-money
- Spacious interior
- Seven-year warranty
ZS lowlights
- Only one engine option
- No steering wheel reach adjustment
- Unsettled ride comfort at low speeds
Key specifications
Body style: Small SUV/crossover
Engines: petrol-electric hybrid
Price: From £21,995 on-road
Launched: Autumn 2024
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA
Image gallery
Media reviews
Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.
The Car Expert
Model reviewed: Hybrid+ Trophy
Score: 6.6 / 10
“The second generation MG ZS has received a significant reinvention to modernise the compact family SUV model.”
Author: Trinity Francis
Read review
Auto Express
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“It’s good enough to drive, spacious and economical, but the real selling point is its low list price, which allows it to undercut rivals by several thousand pounds.”
Author: Richard Ingram
Read review
Auto Trader
Score: 9 / 10
“The design of the MG ZS may still not be the most striking, but the balance of functionality and price make it a compelling choice.”
Author: Catherine King
Read review
Autocar
Model reviewed: Range overview
“Enlarged compact SUV offers lots of practicality, outstanding value for money, and an electrified ‘feel’ without the charging. Shame it’s not better mannered.”
Author: Matt Saunders
Read review
Car
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The ZS is yet another impressive MG that punches above its price, rather than feeling like its built to it. That’s not to say it’s perfect or that there’s no evidence of its affordability.”
Author: Alan Taylor-Jones
Read review
Carbuyer
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8.2 / 10
“You get so much for the money because the MG ZS is the size of cars from the class above at the same price as smaller SUVs. Its hybrid system makes it very economical to run, too, and although rivals offer a more fun driving experience, it’s perfectly good enough for most buyers’ needs.”
Author: Charlie Harvey
Read review
Carwow
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“The MG ZS is roomy, well-equipped and good value – but it isn’t as satisfying to drive as some alternatives.”
Read review
Heycar
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“”The basic appeal of the MG ZS SUV is the same as it ever was: it provides generous space, lots of standard equipment and a long warranty for a very tempting price.”
Author: Ivan Aistrop
Read review
Parkers
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7.4 / 10
“If your priorities are value, space and economy, then the MG ZS is worth considering. Despite being one of the bigger cars in its class – it’s only 5cm shorter than a Skoda Karoq – it’s also one of the cheapest and comes well equipped.”
Author: Alan Taylor-Jones
Read review
Regit
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The second-generation MG ZS Hybrid+ is a superb all-rounder and a great contender for sales in the B-SUV sector.”
Author: Maxine Ashford
Read review
The Sunday Times
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“While the handling may not be great, and the tech may not be brilliant, they are really the only shortcomings in what is otherwise a wholly competent package. SUVs of this size are really about space, efficiency and equipment, all of which the ZS has in abundance.”
Author: James Fossdyke
Read review
What Car?
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6 / 10
“The MG ZS has plenty in its favour, not least its low price and the fact that you get lots of equipment as standard. It also impresses for performance and fuel economy, and has roomy rear seats and a big boot.”
Author: Will Nightingale
Read review
Safety rating
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
No safety rating
As of November 2024, the second-generation MG ZS has not been tested by Euro NCAP.
Eco rating
Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP
No eco rating
As of November 2024, the MG ZS has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.
Running cost rating
Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data
|Fuel consumption
|Average
|Score
|Variation
|Score
|Hybrid models
|55 mpg
|B
|55 – 55 mpg
|B – B
|CO₂ output
|Average
|Score
|Variation
|Score
|Hybrid models
|115 g/km
|A
|115 – 115 g/km
|A – A
|Service and maintenance
|Cost
|Score
|Year 1
|£151
|A
|Year 2
|£457
|A
|Year 3
|£731
|A
|Year 4
|£907
|A
|Year 5
|£1,233
|A
|Overall
|£3,479
|A
The MG ZS is a relatively affordable car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.
Only available as a petrol-electric hybrid, the SUV’s fuel consumption is better than the average car, and its servicing and maintenance costs are predicted to be excellent over the first five years of ownership.
Reliability rating
Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy
No reliability rating
As of November 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the MG ZS to generate a reliability rating.
The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.
As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the MG, we’ll publish the results here.
Recalls
Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the MG ZS
As of October 2024, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the MG ZS. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.
You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local MG dealer.
