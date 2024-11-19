fbpx
MG ZS

(2024 - present)

Expert Rating

New car score:

61
%
C

This model is still new so we don't have a Used Car Expert Rating score yet. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

66
%
C

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

71
%
A

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

55
%
D

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Summary

The MG ZS is a small budget SUV/crossover and MG’s cheapest SUV offering. This is the second-generation model, which is currently only available as a petrol-electric hybrid and arrived in the UK in the second half of 2024.

“The MG ZS has plenty in its favour”, says What Car?’s Will Nightingale, “not least its low price and the fact that you get lots of equipment as standard.” As well as its value-for-money pricing, Carbuyer’s Charlie Harvey adds that the SUV’s “hybrid system makes it very economical to run, too, and although rivals offer a more fun driving experience.”

James Fossdyke of The Sunday Times concludes that the MG’s “handling may not be great, and the tech may not be brilliant”, but that the ZS is “otherwise a wholly competent package.” Parker’s Alan Taylor-Jones agrees, but adds that the hybrid is “not particularly comfortable on poorly surfaced roads at low speed.”

As of November 2024, the second-generation MG HS currently holds a New Car Expert Rating of C with a score of 61%. While this score doesn’t make the SUV a leader in its class, it is an improvement over the previous generation’s E rating.

ZS highlights

  • Great value-for-money
  • Spacious interior
  • Seven-year warranty

ZS lowlights

  • Only one engine option
  • No steering wheel reach adjustment
  • Unsettled ride comfort at low speeds

Key specifications

Body style: Small SUV/crossover
Engines: petrol-electric hybrid
Price: From £21,995 on-road

Launched: Autumn 2024
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Media reviews

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

The Car Expert

+

Auto Express

+

Auto Trader

+

Autocar

+

Car

+

Carbuyer

+

Carwow

+

Heycar

+

Parkers

+

Regit

+

The Sunday Times

+

What Car?

+

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of November 2024, the second-generation MG ZS has not been tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of November 2024, the MG ZS has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

Fuel consumptionAverageScoreVariationScore
Hybrid models55 mpgB55 – 55 mpgB – B
CO₂ outputAverageScoreVariationScore
Hybrid models115 g/kmA115 – 115 g/kmA – A
Service and maintenanceCostScore
Year 1£151A
Year 2£457A
Year 3£731A
Year 4£907A
Year 5£1,233A
Overall£3,479A

The MG ZS is a relatively affordable car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

Only available as a petrol-electric hybrid, the SUV’s fuel consumption is better than the average car, and its servicing and maintenance costs are predicted to be excellent over the first five years of ownership.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of November 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the MG ZS to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the MG, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the MG ZS

As of October 2024, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the MG ZS. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local MG dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the MG ZS, you might also be interested in these alternatives.


Alfa Romeo Tonale | BMW X1 | Citroën C4 | Dacia Duster | Fiat 600 | Ford Puma | Honda HR-V | Hyundai Bayon | Hyundai Kona | Jeep Renegade | Kia Niro | Lexus UX HybridNissan Juke | Peugeot 2008 | Renault Captur | SEAT Arona | Skoda Kamiq | Toyota C-HRToyota Yaris Cross | Suzuki Vitara | Vauxhall Crossland | Volkswagen TaigoVolkswagen T-Cross | Volvo XC40

More news, reviews and information about the MG ZS at The Car Expert

MG ZS (2017 to 2024)

MG ZS (2017 to 2024)

MG ZS test drive

MG ZS test drive

The 10 worst new cars on sale in 2024

The 10 worst new cars on sale in 2024

New compact MG ZS Hybrid+ SUV revealed

New compact MG ZS Hybrid+ SUV revealed

MG ZS EV

MG ZS EV

The 10 worst new cars on sale in 2023

The 10 worst new cars on sale in 2023

The 10 worst new cars on sale in 2022

The 10 worst new cars on sale in 2022

The ten best-selling electric cars of 2021

The ten best-selling electric cars of 2021

The cheapest new cars on sale in 2022

The cheapest new cars on sale in 2022

The 10 worst new cars on sale in 2021

The 10 worst new cars on sale in 2021

Britain’s best-selling cars, November 2021

Britain’s best-selling cars, November 2021

Five affordable electric car lease deals

Five affordable electric car lease deals

This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

Now a hybrid, the second-generation MG ZS carries on its predecessor's value-for-money reputation, but the SUV's ride comfort has been criticised.

