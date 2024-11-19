Summary

The MG ZS is a small budget SUV/crossover and MG’s cheapest SUV offering. This is the second-generation model, which is currently only available as a petrol-electric hybrid and arrived in the UK in the second half of 2024.

“The MG ZS has plenty in its favour”, says What Car?’s Will Nightingale, “not least its low price and the fact that you get lots of equipment as standard.” As well as its value-for-money pricing, Carbuyer’s Charlie Harvey adds that the SUV’s “hybrid system makes it very economical to run, too, and although rivals offer a more fun driving experience.”

James Fossdyke of The Sunday Times concludes that the MG’s “handling may not be great, and the tech may not be brilliant”, but that the ZS is “otherwise a wholly competent package.” Parker’s Alan Taylor-Jones agrees, but adds that the hybrid is “not particularly comfortable on poorly surfaced roads at low speed.”

As of November 2024, the second-generation MG HS currently holds a New Car Expert Rating of C with a score of 61%. While this score doesn’t make the SUV a leader in its class, it is an improvement over the previous generation’s E rating.

ZS highlights Great value-for-money

Spacious interior

Seven-year warranty ZS lowlights Only one engine option

No steering wheel reach adjustment

Unsettled ride comfort at low speeds



Key specifications

Body style: Small SUV/crossover

Engines: petrol-electric hybrid

Price: From £21,995 on-road Launched: Autumn 2024

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

The Car Expert + Model reviewed: Hybrid+ Trophy

Score: 6.6 / 10

“The second generation MG ZS has received a significant reinvention to modernise the compact family SUV model.”

Author: Trinity Francis

Read review Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“It’s good enough to drive, spacious and economical, but the real selling point is its low list price, which allows it to undercut rivals by several thousand pounds.”

Author: Richard Ingram

Read review Auto Trader + Score: 9 / 10

“The design of the MG ZS may still not be the most striking, but the balance of functionality and price make it a compelling choice.”

Author: Catherine King

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

“Enlarged compact SUV offers lots of practicality, outstanding value for money, and an electrified ‘feel’ without the charging. Shame it’s not better mannered.”

Author: Matt Saunders

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The ZS is yet another impressive MG that punches above its price, rather than feeling like its built to it. That’s not to say it’s perfect or that there’s no evidence of its affordability.”

Author: Alan Taylor-Jones

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.2 / 10

“You get so much for the money because the MG ZS is the size of cars from the class above at the same price as smaller SUVs. Its hybrid system makes it very economical to run, too, and although rivals offer a more fun driving experience, it’s perfectly good enough for most buyers’ needs.”

Author: Charlie Harvey

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The MG ZS is roomy, well-equipped and good value – but it isn’t as satisfying to drive as some alternatives.”

Read review Heycar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“”The basic appeal of the MG ZS SUV is the same as it ever was: it provides generous space, lots of standard equipment and a long warranty for a very tempting price.”

Author: Ivan Aistrop

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.4 / 10

“If your priorities are value, space and economy, then the MG ZS is worth considering. Despite being one of the bigger cars in its class – it’s only 5cm shorter than a Skoda Karoq – it’s also one of the cheapest and comes well equipped.”

Author: Alan Taylor-Jones

Read review Regit + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The second-generation MG ZS Hybrid+ is a superb all-rounder and a great contender for sales in the B-SUV sector.”

Author: Maxine Ashford

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“While the handling may not be great, and the tech may not be brilliant, they are really the only shortcomings in what is otherwise a wholly competent package. SUVs of this size are really about space, efficiency and equipment, all of which the ZS has in abundance.”

Author: James Fossdyke

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The MG ZS has plenty in its favour, not least its low price and the fact that you get lots of equipment as standard. It also impresses for performance and fuel economy, and has roomy rear seats and a big boot.”

Author: Will Nightingale

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of November 2024, the second-generation MG ZS has not been tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of November 2024, the MG ZS has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data Fuel consumption Average Score Variation Score Hybrid models 55 mpg B 55 – 55 mpg B – B CO₂ output Average Score Variation Score Hybrid models 115 g/km A 115 – 115 g/km A – A Service and maintenance Cost Score Year 1 £151 A Year 2 £457 A Year 3 £731 A Year 4 £907 A Year 5 £1,233 A Overall £3,479 A

The MG ZS is a relatively affordable car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

Only available as a petrol-electric hybrid, the SUV’s fuel consumption is better than the average car, and its servicing and maintenance costs are predicted to be excellent over the first five years of ownership.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of November 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the MG ZS to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the MG, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the MG ZS

As of October 2024, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the MG ZS. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local MG dealer.

