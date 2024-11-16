Make and model: MG ZS

Description: Small SUV/crossover

Price range: from £21,995

MG says: “At the heart of the new MG ZS is an advanced hybrid powertrain. Unique to MG, Hybrid+ lifts performance, smoothness and usability while delivering excellent economy and low emissions.”

We say: The latest ZS generation benefits from updates throughout and a new hybrid system to offer an extremely good value for money SUV.

Introduction

The MG ZS launched in the UK in 2017 and is now in its second generation. In 2019, MG unveiled an all-electric version of the ZS which is also heading into its second generation soon. Since its launch, more than 100,000 ZS models have been sold in the UK.

While the MG name might be familiar, the brand is now owned by the Chinese carmaker, SAIC Motor. Its models are built in China which gives the company a competitive pricing advantage over European-made models. MG’s range features a mix of hybrid, electric and petrol vehicles for the UK market with almost all its cars starting from under £35,000.

What is the MG ZS?

The MG ZS is an SUV that sits just under the MG HS, which is the largest SUV MG currently offers. The ZS version we’re looking at here is the Hybrid+ model which features a basic hybrid system (it can’t be plugged in). In mid-2025, the ZS is expected to be available with a petrol engine minus the hybrid system.

Competitors for the ZS include the Dacia Duster, Jeep Renegade, Nissan Juke and Renault Captur. Given its low price point, it can also be compared to used cars such as the Ford EcoSport, Honda HR-V and the Volkswagen T-Cross.

First impressions

The ZS has been completely redesigned, which is most obvious with its new front end to modernise the overall look. The MG badge has made its way onto the bodywork now instead of being mounted on the grille like the previous generation. The rear end has also been tweaked, resulting in a flatter surface which makes the rear window more upright. Elsewhere, much of the exterior design remains consistent with the previous generation, retaining the size and shape of the vehicle.

The interior also had a makeover with a new touchscreen, centre console and gearstick. This generation receives a digital dashboard display and despite the low price point, it feels well equipped inside. There’s no plug-in hybrid option in the ZS range but if you’re ready to go electric, an all-electric version will be updated for this generation soon.

We like: Digital dash display and new touchscreen

We don’t like: No plug-in hybrid option

What do you get for your money?

SE and Trophy trim levels are the two choices available for the ZS Hybrid+.

SE starts from £22K and includes a 12-inch central touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a seven-inch digital driver’s display, phone connectivity, and rear camera with parking sensors. MG Pilot is also included, which covers MG’s safety features such as active emergency braking, lane-keep assist with lane departure warning, intelligent speed limit assist and adaptive cruise control.

At £24.5K, Trophy trim adds a 360-degree camera, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, black leather style upholstery and rear privacy glass.

All versions of the ZS Hybrid+ come with a seven-year/80,000-mile warranty.

We like: Simple affordable trim range

We don’t like: Colours other than white cost extra

What’s the MG ZS like inside?

The interior has been updated for this generation with a 12-inch touchscreen mounted in the dash. There’s a column of shortcut buttons along the right side of the screen but if you’re a shorter driver and have to sit closer to the dash, when your hand is on the steering wheel it might block your view of these shortcuts.

Below the screen, there’s a row of real buttons including an on/off climate button and shortcuts to clear the front and rear screens. Apart from these functions, the main climate controls are housed within the touchscreen. There are three USB ports in the front, two for phones or handheld devices and one in the rearview mirror for dashcams, the rear passengers also get a USB charging port.

In the back, there’s plenty of legroom and the floor is nearly flat. Unlike competitors, there’s no central armrest in the middle seat back. The central seat is slightly higher than the outer seats but headroom in all three positions is good. With the seats folded down the boot floor slopes upwards. The boot is a good size and comes with a height-adjustable floor.

We like: Lots of head and legroom in the back seats

We don’t like: Climate controls housed in the touchscreen

What’s under the bonnet?

The hybrid powertrain uses a 1.5-litre petrol engine, 2kWh battery and a 135hp electric motor. The system combines to produce 195hp and 465Nm of torque with fuel economy rated at 55mpg. Driving modes include eco, normal and sport to alter the driving experience to suit the scenario.

Depending on the requirements of the vehicle, the hybrid system can operate in a number of different ways. The car can run on electric power from the battery, but since the ZS does not feature a plug-in hybrid option, this range is limited. Series mode sees the vehicle driven by the electric motor while the engine powers the generator to create electricity. This function can combine with charging to replenish the battery on the go. Drive and charge mode uses the engine to drive the wheels and charges the battery, while running in parallel means the engine and electric motor both drive the wheels.

For an SUV the ZS has a fairly low towing capacity at just 500kg for braked and unbraked trailers on both trim levels.

What’s the MG ZS like to drive?

It’s easy to get acquainted with the size of the MG ZS and place it on the road with no issues. The hybrid system makes it feel reasonably quick when you need the power to pull away quickly. Under harder acceleration, the engine can be a bit noisy. The cabin is not as well insulated as rivals like the Dacia Duster so there’s a constant soundtrack of road noise and increasing wind noise as the speed increases.

The ZS has three levels of regenerative braking to slow the car and direct some juice back into the battery. In its highest setting, the regenerative braking creates a one-pedal driving effect, which is useful in traffic or driving around town.

Other SUVs in this category offer softer suspension that can even out potholes more deftly than the ZS. Over particularly uneven patches of road, it can make the ride a bit bumpy instead of absorbing the effect of the surface. At higher speeds, the effect of this lessens and the ride feels a bit smoother.

We like: Regenerative braking control for one-pedal driving

We don’t like: Noticeable road noise

Verdict

MG has done an impressive job of creating a highly functional and spacious SUV from £22K. For most buyers, it will be worth forking out the extra money to go for the top specification Trophy trim to benefit from features like the 360-degree camera and heated seats. The ZS is competitively priced given the space and seven-year warranty on offer.

The hybrid system makes the model economical and helps to make the car feel reasonably quick. The ride and road noise mean it’s less refined than rivals so we always recommend going for a test drive to see if these are factors you’d be happy to live with. The MG ZS is designed to offer great value for money, and its interior upgrades and new exterior styling make it a much more attractive proposition compared to the previous generation.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the MG ZS, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Citroën C3 Aircross | Dacia Duster | Fiat 500X | Ford EcoSport | Ford Puma | Honda HR-V | Hyundai Bayon | Hyundai Kona | Jeep Renegade | Kia Stonic | Mazda CX-3 | Mitsubishi ASX | Nissan Juke | Peugeot 2008 | Renault Captur | SEAT Arona | Skoda Kamiq | SsangYong Tivoli | Toyota Yaris Cross | Suzuki Vitara | Vauxhall Crossland | Volkswagen T-Cross

Key specifications

Model tested: MG ZS Trophy

Price as tested: £25,040

Engine: 1.5-litre petrol hybrid

Gearbox: Three-speed automatic Power: 195 hp

Torque: 465 Nm

Top speed: 104 mph

0-62 mph: 8.7 seconds CO 2 emissions: 115 g/km

Euro NCAP safety rating: No rating (as of November 2024)

Buy a MG ZS

If you’re looking to buy a new or used MG ZS, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

Lease a MG ZS

If you’re looking to lease a new Renault Symbioz, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.

If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)





