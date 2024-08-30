New compact MG ZS Hybrid+ SUV revealed

MG has unveiled its latest iteration of the ZS SUV/crossover – a hybrid-only range that is set to challenge the sales of the popular Nissan Juke and Ford Puma.

Powered by the same 196hp 1.5-litre petrol engine and an electric motor pairing as the new MG 3 Hybrid+ hatchback, the new-look ZS Hybrid+ can provide short periods of electric-only driving thanks to the additional 2kW battery that also reportedly ups the car’s fuel efficiency to 55mpg. A 0-62mph sprint takes a reported 8.7 seconds in the new ZS.

MG adds that it is also planning to offer traditional petrol models, but they won’t arrive until next year. An all-electric equivalent is also in the works, but it won’t carry the ZS nameplate, instead being based on the battery-powered MG 4 hatchback.

Like the larger second-generation MG HS SUV that has recently arrived in the UK, the new ZS comes with a large front grille and narrow LED headlights that stretch further up the bonnet, as well as thin angular air intakes and LED tail lights.

The standard equipment list offered with the lead-in ‘SE’ trim includes a 12-inch infotainment screen in the cabin, alongside a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, a rear view parking camera, rear parking sensors and keyless entry. The SUV has 443 litres of luggage space in the boot, which expands to 1,457 litres with the rear seats folded.

The top-spec ‘Trophy’ trim adds bigger 18-inch alloy wheels, a 360-degree surround view camera, heated front seats with a leather-effect upholstery and a heated steering wheel.

All models are compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and come with a seven-year/80,000-mile warranty. Prices for the crossover will begin at just under £22k when the Hybrid+ arrives in UK showrooms in October this year.