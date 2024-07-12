fbpx
New model

New MG HS SUV now available to order

The second-generation MG HS SUV has been unveiled at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, with more interior space and an infotainment upgrade

2024 MG HS

by Sean Rees

The second-generation MG HS SUV has been unveiled at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, with new exterior styling, more interior space and an infotainment upgrade.

Replacing the original MG HS model that has been on sale since 2019 and is currently a British top ten best-seller, this new iteration of the large high-riding family car is now available to order, with two trims and two powertrain options to choose from.

This model launch coincides with MG’s centenary year – the brand started making two-seater sports cars under the name ‘Morris Garages’ back in 1924. The new HS broadly follow the design brief of the first-generation, with its big SUV frame and large wheel arches, but with a larger front grille and narrower LED headlights that stretch further up the bonnet.

As before, the new HS is available with both a traditional petrol engine or a plug-in hybrid configuration. The pure petrol is described by the manufacturer as the ‘new generation’ – a 169hp 1.5-litre unit paired with a six-speed manual gearbox (a seven-speed automatic is also available) that is capable of achieving 0-62mph in 9.4 seconds.

The more expensive plug-in hybrid uses the same 1.5-litre petrol engine, but it works in tandem with a 25kWh battery and ‘high-efficiency’ 67kW electric motor to provide an electric-only range of up to 75 miles. This 348hp setup is faster, reaching 62mph from stationary in a reported 6.8 seconds.

The length between the wheels has been made around five centimetres longer, which MG says has improved legroom inside. The car is also three centimetres shorter, to help create a “more athletic silhouette”. Boot capacity has increased by 44 litres to a maximum of 507 litres.

The ‘SE’ and ‘Trophy’ trim names are carried over from the previous range. The range-topping ‘Trophy’ package includes a wireless smartphone charger and surround view parking camera, and all models come with a 12-inch digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel and a 12-inch infotainment display in the centre of the dashboard, both screens connected in a continuous display.

The infotainment is compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and comes with MG’s built in navigation software.

MG has built the interior with more premium trim materials to “create a more welcoming and relaxing ambiance”, as well as installing a new three-spoke steering wheel with improved switchgear and a shuttle-style gear shifter.

While front fog lights, electrically adjustable and folding heated door mirrors, a motorised tailgate and a more advanced eight-speaker audio system are reserved for the ‘Trophy’, all HS models come with the brand’s ‘MG Pilot’ safety assistance package, including lane keep assistance, blind spot detection rear cross traffic alert, and a door open warning.

Prices now begin at just south of £25k, around £1k more than the previous line-up’s entry-level price point. Plug-in hybrid models cost more than £31k, and the upgrade from ‘SE’ to ‘Trophy’ adds another £3k.

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
