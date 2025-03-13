fbpx
Model update

Renault 5 E-Tech 'Roland-Garros' edition now on sale

Renault has announced that a special 'Roland-Garros' edition of its battery-powered 5 E-Tech hatchback is now available to order in the UK

The new Renault 5 E-Tech electric Roland-Garros (01)

by Sean Rees

Renault has announced that a special ‘Roland-Garros’ edition of its battery-powered 5 E-Tech hatchback is now available to order in the UK, which comes with a few cosmetic changes over the standard car.

Only available with the larger 52kWh battery and 150hp electric motor configuration that already features in the 5 E-tech range, the ‘Roland-Garros’ now sits at the top of the trim range – above the ‘Evolution’, ‘Techno’ and ‘Iconic Five’ – and pays tribute to the world of tennis and the Roland-Garros tournament.

The trim comes with the equipment list of the ‘Iconic Five’ – including front, side and rear parking sensors, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel – but with a few extra interior and exterior design changes. The car comes with a unique 18-inch alloy wheel design and the Roland Garros logo features next to the car’s front wheelarches.

There are four exterior colour options to choose from – white, black, dark blue and grey – and the roof is always finished in black.

Inside, the seats are trimmed in a recycled grey fabric that Renault says “is a cross between sports clothing and upholstery fabric”, and a Roland-Garros logo is embossed onto the seat backrests.

Roland-Garros lettering can also be found on the dashboard, next to the car’s 10-inch infotainment touchscreen, and the tip of the car’s drive selector was inspired by the grip of a tennis racket. Below the infotainment screen is a clay-coloured smartphone charging pad.

This special edition model is now on sale for £30k – a thousand pounds more than the ‘Iconic Five’ with the same 52kWh powertrain.

Winner of The Car Expert’s ‘Best Small Car’ award for 2025, the Renault 5 E-tech currently holds an Expert Rating of A with a score of 81%. It gets top marks for its impressive media reviews and zero tailpipe emissions.

Latest EV news, ratings, features and advice

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
