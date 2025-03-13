Renault 5 E-Tech ‘Roland-Garros’ edition now on sale

Renault has announced that a special ‘Roland-Garros’ edition of its battery-powered 5 E-Tech hatchback is now available to order in the UK, which comes with a few cosmetic changes over the standard car.

Only available with the larger 52kWh battery and 150hp electric motor configuration that already features in the 5 E-tech range, the ‘Roland-Garros’ now sits at the top of the trim range – above the ‘Evolution’, ‘Techno’ and ‘Iconic Five’ – and pays tribute to the world of tennis and the Roland-Garros tournament.

The trim comes with the equipment list of the ‘Iconic Five’ – including front, side and rear parking sensors, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel – but with a few extra interior and exterior design changes. The car comes with a unique 18-inch alloy wheel design and the Roland Garros logo features next to the car’s front wheelarches.

There are four exterior colour options to choose from – white, black, dark blue and grey – and the roof is always finished in black.

Inside, the seats are trimmed in a recycled grey fabric that Renault says “is a cross between sports clothing and upholstery fabric”, and a Roland-Garros logo is embossed onto the seat backrests.

Roland-Garros lettering can also be found on the dashboard, next to the car’s 10-inch infotainment touchscreen, and the tip of the car’s drive selector was inspired by the grip of a tennis racket. Below the infotainment screen is a clay-coloured smartphone charging pad.

This special edition model is now on sale for £30k – a thousand pounds more than the ‘Iconic Five’ with the same 52kWh powertrain.

Winner of The Car Expert’s ‘Best Small Car’ award for 2025, the Renault 5 E-tech currently holds an Expert Rating of A with a score of 81%. It gets top marks for its impressive media reviews and zero tailpipe emissions.