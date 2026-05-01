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Electric Volkswagen ID. Polo debuts

Volkswagen has revealed its new ID. Polo hatchback, an all-electric alternative to its popular petrol-powered Polo supermini

Volkswagen ID. Polo

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by Sean Rees

Volkswagen has revealed its new ID. Polo hatchback, an all-electric alternative to its popular petrol-powered Polo supermini, which is expected to arrive in the UK towards the end of this year.

The ID. Polo will be Volkswagen’s first offering in the all-electric supermini category, sitting below the larger Volkswagen ID.3 in the brand’s battery-powered range, and will rival cars like the Renault 5 E-Tech, Peugeot E-208 and Vauxhall Corsa Electric, as well as Volkswagen Group stablemates like the Cupra Raval and Skoda Epiq, while offering more interior space than many of them.

Powertrain and battery range

The ID. Polo will be offered with a choice of three power outputs and two battery sizes. Entry-level models use a 37kWh battery, paired with either a 116hp electric motor or a 135hp electric motor.

These versions offer up to around 204 miles of range on a single charge, with fast DC charging from 10% to 80% taking roughly 23 minutes.

At the top of the range, a more powerful 211hp version uses a larger 52kWh battery, increasing maximum range to around 282 miles. Charging times remain similar, at around 24 minutes for a rapid top-up.

All of these variants are front-wheel drive, and all models support one-pedal driving and vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality (charging external devices like laptops and e-bikes).

Size, space and practicality

Despite still sitting in the supermini class, the ID. Polo is actually more spacious inside when compared to the petrol-powered Polo.

Like the Polo, the ID. Polo measures in at just over four metres long, but benefits from a longer wheelbase and interior layout improvements. That increases passenger legroom and boot space.

Boot capacity stands at 441 litres, which is 90 litres more than the petrol Polo and competitive with cars from the medium hatchback class above. Fold the rear seats down and that expands to 1,240 litres.

Interior and technology

Inside, a ten-inch digital instrument cluster sits behind the steering wheel, paired with a 13-inch central touchscreen running Volkswagen’s latest infotainment system. Volkswagen has also reintroduced physical controls for key functions, addressing criticism of earlier touch-only setups.

Higher-spec models add features such as:

  • Adaptive cruise control
  • Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • Heated seats and steering wheel
  • Matrix LED headlights

The car’s safety tech suite includes lane keeping assistance, traffic sign recognition, blind spot monitoring and parking sensors.

There’s also optional equipment rarely seen in this class, including massage seats, a Harman Kardon sound system, and a panoramic roof.

Pricing and availability

In Germany, prices are expected to start from the equivalent of around £21k to £22k, with higher-spec versions priced closer to £30k.

Volkswagen has not yet confirmed UK pricing or specifications, but the ID. Polo is expected to sit as one of the brand’s most affordable electric models when it arrives.

The official arrival date of the hatchback is also yet to be announced, but the Volkswagen is expected to arrive towards the end of 2026 earliest, possibly early 2027.

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Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.

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