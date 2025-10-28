Summary

The Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida is a small mild-hybrid SUV that arrived in the UK in early 2025. An all-electric version, called the Junior Elettrica, arrived a bit earlier which we cover here.

The Junior is built on the same foundations as the Jeep Avenger and the Citroën C4, the Ibrida is powered by the same 1.2-litre petrol mild-hybrid engine as found elsewhere in the Stellantis crop of small SUVs.

That said, the Parkers team argues that the Junior Ibrida stands out due to its “slick” styling and its driving experience, which is “far better than the Jeep Avenger and Fiat 600” with a well-judged balance between ride and handling.

The Auto Express team adds that the Ibrida has competitive pricing when compared to its mild-hybrid rivals, but that it has “weak” brakes “with almost no feel to the pedal”, and that the electric version inspires more driving confidence and fun, particularly the top-spec Junior Elettrica Veloce.

“The Junior Ibrida is not a classic Alfa”, concludes The Sun’s Rob Lewis. “It won’t stir your soul. But it will deliver cost-effective motoring.”

As of October 2025, we are yet to publish an Expert Rating score for the Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida. While there are several published UK reviews on the model online, we are yet to receive the car’s safety and running cost data. Check back soon!

Junior Ibrida highlights Sharp handling

Comfortable driving experience

Attractive exterior looks

Competitively priced Junior Ibrida lowlights Some cheap interior plastics

Rather clunky auto gearbox and spongy brakes

Not as fun to drive as the Junior Elettrica Veloce

Key specifications

Body style: Small SUV/crossover

Engines: petrol mild-hybrid

Price: From £28,400 on-road Launched: Spring 2025

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Featured reviews “The hybrid Alfa Romeo Junior looks as good as its electric sibling – without the range anxiety – but the interior feels just as cheap and it’s less comfortable.” Model reviewed: Range overview Score: 7 / 10 Read full review

“While the hybrid Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida is available at a fairly competitive price, it’s less impressive to drive than the electric versions. That would be OK for most other cars in this segment, but not one wearing an Alfa Romeo badge.” Model reviewed: Range overview (including EV) Score: 8 / 10 Read full review

More reviews Car Score: 6 / 10

“I’m glad Alfa Romeo is managing to stay relevant but, after being spoiled by the firm’s utterly masterful Giorgio platform, I’m saddened to see the brand reduced to such derivative engineering under Stellantis. In fairness, the Junior is the best-driving version of CMP on sale by far, but it’s still a long way behind the likes of the Ford Puma, BMW X1 and MINI Countryman for outright thrills.”

Author: Luke Wilkinson

Read review Heycar Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“Hybrid power is a welcome addition to the Alfa Romeo Junior range. The hybrid keeps the sporty feel of the electric Juniors, even if outright performance isn’t as strong, and there’s even some fun to be had with the handling. It’s economical too, but we suspect the Alfa’s styling will be the biggest draw for most customers.”

Author: Antony Ingram

Read review Honest John Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Alfa Romeo’s smallest and most affordable car, the Junior Ibrida, is an easy car to like. It’s well-priced against its hybrid rivals and better than most of them to drive, with a well-judged balance between ride and handling.”

Read review Parkers Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6.2 / 10

“The Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida drives far better than the Jeep Avenger and Fiat 600 too and sits in the upper ranks of small SUVs for handling. It looks pretty slick too.”

Author: Ryan Gilmore and Luke Wilkinson

Read review The Sun Model reviewed: Range overview

“At the end of the day, the Junior Ibrida is not a classic Alfa. It won’t stir your soul. But it will deliver cost-effective motoring.”

Author: Rob Lewis

Read review Top Gear Model reviewed: Range overview (including electric version)

Score: 7 / 10

“The Junior is usefully packaged, and feels solidly made in its structure, even if cabin materials aren’t the plushest and it uses too many parts bin bits from other Stellantis products. Outside, it has some smart detailing and a purposeful stance, but it’s not the prettiest design.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of October 2025, the Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of October 2025, the Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of October 2025, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of October 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Junior Ibrida, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida

Overall rating B 77% New car warranty duration 5 years New car warranty mileage 75,000 miles Battery warranty duration 8 years Battery warranty mileage 100,000 miles

Alfa Romeo’s new car warranty is better than average, and better than rival brands in a similar price bracket as the Junior.

The duration is five years, with a limit of 75,000 miles. In addition to the standard new car warranty, this Ibrida mild-hybrid version has an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for the battery components.

Warranty on a used Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida

If you are buying an ‘Approved Used’ Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida from an official Alfa Romeo dealership, you will get a minimum one-year warranty included.

If you are buying a used Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida from an independent dealership, any warranty offered will vary and will probably be managed by a third-party warranty company.

If you are buying a used Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida from a private seller, there are no warranty protections beyond any remaining portion of the original new car warranty.

If you’re looking to buy any used car that is approaching the end of its warranty period, a used car warranty is usually a worthwhile investment. Check out The Car Expert’s guide to the best used car warranty providers, which will probably be cheaper than a warranty sold by a dealer.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Alfa Romeo Junior

As of October 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida. However, recall information is updated very regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Alfa Romeo dealer.

