fbpx
Find an Expert Rating: 
Coming soon

Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida

Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida | Expert Rating

Expert Rating

New car score:

-

We're still preparing a full Expert Rating report card for this new model. Check back soon for the latest updates.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

-

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

-

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

-

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Expert Rating

New car score:

-

This model is not yet available in the UK so we don't have a full Expert Rating report card. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

-

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

-

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

-

Summary

The Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida is a small mild-hybrid SUV that arrived in the UK in early 2025. An all-electric version, called the Junior Elettrica, arrived a bit earlier which we cover here.

The Junior is built on the same foundations as the Jeep Avenger and the Citroën C4, the Ibrida is powered by the same 1.2-litre petrol mild-hybrid engine as found elsewhere in the Stellantis crop of small SUVs.

That said, the Parkers team argues that the Junior Ibrida stands out due to its “slick” styling and its driving experience, which is “far better than the Jeep Avenger and Fiat 600” with a well-judged balance between ride and handling.

The Auto Express team adds that the Ibrida has competitive pricing when compared to its mild-hybrid rivals, but that it has “weak” brakes “with almost no feel to the pedal”, and that the electric version inspires more driving confidence and fun, particularly the top-spec Junior Elettrica Veloce.

“The Junior Ibrida is not a classic Alfa”, concludes The Sun’s Rob Lewis. “It won’t stir your soul. But it will deliver cost-effective motoring.”

As of October 2025, we are yet to publish an Expert Rating score for the Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida. While there are several published UK reviews on the model online, we are yet to receive the car’s safety and running cost data. Check back soon!

Junior Ibrida highlights

  • Sharp handling
  • Comfortable driving experience
  • Attractive exterior looks
  • Competitively priced

Junior Ibrida lowlights

  • Some cheap interior plastics
  • Rather clunky auto gearbox and spongy brakes
  • Not as fun to drive as the Junior Elettrica Veloce

Key specifications

Body style: Small SUV/crossover
Engines: petrol mild-hybrid
Price: From £28,400 on-road

Launched: Spring 2025
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida front view | Expert Rating
Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida rear view | Expert Rating
Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida interior view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Featured reviews

“The hybrid Alfa Romeo Junior looks as good as its electric sibling – without the range anxiety – but the interior feels just as cheap and it’s less comfortable.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

Read full review
Carwow

Mario Christou

“While the hybrid Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida is available at a fairly competitive price, it’s less impressive to drive than the electric versions. That would be OK for most other cars in this segment, but not one wearing an Alfa Romeo badge.”

Model reviewed: Range overview (including EV)

Score: 8 / 10

Read full review
Auto Express

Alex Ingram, Ellis Hyde

More reviews

Car

Heycar

Honest John

Parkers

The Sun

Top Gear

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of October 2025, the Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of October 2025, the Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of October 2025, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of October 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Junior Ibrida, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida

Overall ratingB77%
New car warranty duration5 years
New car warranty mileage75,000 miles
Battery warranty duration8 years
Battery warranty mileage100,000 miles

Alfa Romeo’s new car warranty is better than average, and better than rival brands in a similar price bracket as the Junior.

The duration is five years, with a limit of 75,000 miles. In addition to the standard new car warranty, this Ibrida mild-hybrid version has an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for the battery components.

Warranty on a used Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida

  • If you are buying an ‘Approved Used’ Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida from an official Alfa Romeo dealership, you will get a minimum one-year warranty included.
  • If you are buying a used Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida from an independent dealership, any warranty offered will vary and will probably be managed by a third-party warranty company.
  • If you are buying a used Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida from a private seller, there are no warranty protections beyond any remaining portion of the original new car warranty.

If you’re looking to buy any used car that is approaching the end of its warranty period, a used car warranty is usually a worthwhile investment. Check out The Car Expert’s guide to the best used car warranty providers, which will probably be cheaper than a warranty sold by a dealer.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Alfa Romeo Junior

As of October 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida. However, recall information is updated very regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Alfa Romeo dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at a new or used Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Alfa Romeo Tonale | Audi Q3 | BMW X1 | Citroën C4 | Dacia Duster | Ford Puma | Hyundai Bayon | Hyundai Kona | Jeep Avenger | Kia Niro | MG ZS | Peugeot 2008 | Range Rover Evoque | Renault Captur | SEAT Arona | Skoda Kamiq | Toyota Yaris Cross | Vauxhall Mokka | Vauxhall Frontera | Volkswagen T-Roc | Volvo XC40

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Alfa Romeo Junior range at The Car Expert

Alfa Romeo Junior Elettrica

Alfa Romeo Junior Elettrica

Electric car grant – all the EVs with discounts

Electric car grant – all the EVs with discounts

Alfa Romeo Junior Elettrica review

Alfa Romeo Junior Elettrica review

Everything you need to know about Alfa Romeo

Everything you need to know about Alfa Romeo

Alfa Romeo Junior soon available with hybrid engine

Alfa Romeo Junior soon available with hybrid engine

Pricing announced for now Alfa Romeo Junior Elettrica

Pricing announced for now Alfa Romeo Junior Elettrica

New compact Alfa Romeo Junior unveiled

New compact Alfa Romeo Junior unveiled

Buy an Alfa Romeo Junior

If you’re looking to buy a new or used Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

Motors 600x300

Find your next used car with Motors. Find out more

Auto Trader logo 600x300

Find your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more

Carwow logo 600x300

Find your next new or used car with Carwow. Find out more

Lease an Alfa Romeo Junior

If you’re looking to lease a new Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.

Leasing-com logo

Personal contract hire deals from Leasing.com. Find out more

Carwow logo 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Carwow. Find out more

Select Car Leasing logo

Personal contract hire deals from Rivervale Leasing. Find out more

Subscribe to an Alfa Romeo Junior

If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)

SelfDrive UK logo

Car subscriptions from SelfDrive.
Find out more

Drive Fuze logo 600x300

Car subscriptions from DriveFuze.
Find out more

Cocoon Vehicles logo 600x300

Car subscriptions from Cocoon.
Find out more

Used car finance

Looking for an alternative to dealer finance? The Car Expert's partners can help
We Finance Any Car 400x200

Used car finance from We Finance Any Car. Find out more

CreditPlus logo 2025 600x300

Used car finance from Creditplus.
Find out more

Carki logo 600x300px

Used car finance from Carki. Find out more

Sell your car

Do you have a car to sell? The Car Expert's partners can offer you a great price
Motorway 600x300

Get a free valuation in seconds from Motorway.
Find out more

Auto Trader logo 600x300

Get a cash offer for your car in minutes from Auto Trader.
Find out more

Carwow logo 600x300

The free, easy way to get 3,000+ dealers all over the UK bidding on your car.
Find out more

Best car rankings

The top cars in every category

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, analysing millions of data points across the most important buyer categories to give you a definitive rating. We're adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

Best small cars

Best medium cars

Best large cars

Best hot hatches

Best performance cars

Best EVs

Best small SUVs

Best medium SUVs

Best large SUVs

Best coupé SUVs

Best convertibles

Best coupés

Best MPVs

This page last updated:

This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

Automotive Website of the Year

Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Motors

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Leasing.com

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2025 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved