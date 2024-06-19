Pricing announced for now Alfa Romeo Junior Elettrica

Alfa Romeo has announced the UK pricing for its compact battery-powered Junior Elettrica SUV, including a starting price that is slightly cheaper than the similar electric Jeep Avenger.

First unveiled in April, this small SUV was originally named the ‘Milano’ – that moniker has now been scrapped due to issues raised by Italian politicians. Taking the entry-level place of the small Mito and Giulietta models that have been retired in recent years, the Junior will sit below the Tonale and Stelvio SUV’s in Alfa’s range.

The range in Europe will include both petrol-electric hybrid ‘Ibrida’ and electric ‘Elettrica’ variants, but so far Alfa Romeo has only announced that the ‘Elettrica’ will be arriving in British showrooms.

Two power outputs are now available to order – the standard 156hp ‘Elettrica’ with a 250-mile range and the sportier 240hp ‘Elettrica Veloce’ with up to 215 miles of range. Both are compatible with charging speeds of up to 100kW, with it taking 30 minutes to charge the battery from 10% to 80%.

By comparison, competitors like the Smart #1 and Renault Mégane E-Tech offer battery ranges of up to 273 and 280 miles respectively, while the Jeep Avenger – built on the same Stellantis platform as the Junior – can muster up to 248 miles on a single charge.

Three trim levels are available, including a limited-run ‘Elettrica Speciale’ which makes use of the entry-level powertrain.

Above the standard specification, which includes LED exterior lights, rear parking sensors, a 10-inch digital instrument cluster and 10-inch infotainment display pairing compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, the ‘Speciale’ adds a ‘Sports’ styling package, a leather steering wheel, a rear view parking camera and a motorised hands-free tailgate.

The ‘Speciale’ swaps out the standard cloth upholstery for a vinyl and fabric finish for the seats that also have a massage function as part of this trim.

Key trim level features

Lead-in ‘Elettrica’ (from £33,895) 18-inch alloy wheels

LED headlights and tail lights

Black mirror covers

Rain sensing wipers

Rear parking sensors

Cloth upholstery

Interior ambient lighting

10-inch digital instrument cluster

10-inch infotainment display

Adaptive cruise control

Lane keeping assistance

Keyless entry and start up Limited-run ‘Elettrica Speciale’ (from £35,695) All standard features that are not replaced

‘Sports’ styling package

Rear privacy glass

Vinyl and fabric upholstery

Electrically-operated driver’s seat with massage function

Leather steering wheel

Alfa Romeo navigation software

Rear view parking camera

Motorised boot lid Top-spec ‘Elettrica Veloce’ (from £42,295) All standard features that are not replaced

More powerful powertrain

Lowered suspension

Red sport brake callipers

20-inch alloy wheels

Black roof

Rear privacy glass

Leather and suede upholstery

Leather steering wheel

The ‘Elettrica Veloce’ predictably has the most luxurious interior trimmings made of leather and suede. The most important features is of course the more powerful 240hp powertrain, but the ‘Veloce’ package also includes lowered suspension and larger 20-inch alloy wheels, as well as a two-tone exterior with a black roof.

Pricing for the new Junior Elettrica now starts at just under £33k, rising to just north of £42k for the ‘Elettrica Veloce’. This lead-in price tag is more than £1k cheaper than the standard electric Jeep Avenger.