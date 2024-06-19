fbpx
New model

Pricing announced for now Alfa Romeo Junior Elettrica

Alfa Romeo has announced the UK pricing for its Junior Elettrica, including a starting price that is cheaper than the similar Jeep Avenger

Alfa Romeo Junior Elettrica

by Sean Rees

Alfa Romeo has announced the UK pricing for its compact battery-powered Junior Elettrica SUV, including a starting price that is slightly cheaper than the similar electric Jeep Avenger.

First unveiled in April, this small SUV was originally named the ‘Milano’ – that moniker has now been scrapped due to issues raised by Italian politicians. Taking the entry-level place of the small Mito and Giulietta models that have been retired in recent years, the Junior will sit below the Tonale and Stelvio SUV’s in Alfa’s range.

The range in Europe will include both petrol-electric hybrid ‘Ibrida’ and electric ‘Elettrica’ variants, but so far Alfa Romeo has only announced that the ‘Elettrica’ will be arriving in British showrooms.

Two power outputs are now available to order – the standard 156hp ‘Elettrica’ with a 250-mile range and the sportier 240hp ‘Elettrica Veloce’ with up to 215 miles of range. Both are compatible with charging speeds of up to 100kW, with it taking 30 minutes to charge the battery from 10% to 80%.

By comparison, competitors like the Smart #1 and Renault Mégane E-Tech offer battery ranges of up to 273 and 280 miles respectively, while the Jeep Avenger – built on the same Stellantis platform as the Junior – can muster up to 248 miles on a single charge.

Three trim levels are available, including a limited-run ‘Elettrica Speciale’ which makes use of the entry-level powertrain.

Above the standard specification, which includes LED exterior lights, rear parking sensors, a 10-inch digital instrument cluster and 10-inch infotainment display pairing compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, the ‘Speciale’ adds a ‘Sports’ styling package, a leather steering wheel, a rear view parking camera and a motorised hands-free tailgate.

The ‘Speciale’ swaps out the standard cloth upholstery for a vinyl and fabric finish for the seats that also have a massage function as part of this trim.

Key trim level features

Lead-in ‘Elettrica’ (from £33,895)

  • 18-inch alloy wheels
  • LED headlights and tail lights
  • Black mirror covers
  • Rain sensing wipers
  • Rear parking sensors
  • Cloth upholstery
  • Interior ambient lighting
  • 10-inch digital instrument cluster
  • 10-inch infotainment display
  • Adaptive cruise control
  • Lane keeping assistance
  • Keyless entry and start up

Limited-run ‘Elettrica Speciale’ (from £35,695)

  • All standard features that are not replaced
  • ‘Sports’ styling package
  • Rear privacy glass
  • Vinyl and fabric upholstery
  • Electrically-operated driver’s seat with massage function
  • Leather steering wheel
  • Alfa Romeo navigation software
  • Rear view parking camera
  • Motorised boot lid

Top-spec ‘Elettrica Veloce’ (from £42,295)

  • All standard features that are not replaced
  • More powerful powertrain
  • Lowered suspension
  • Red sport brake callipers
  • 20-inch alloy wheels
  • Black roof
  • Rear privacy glass
  • Leather and suede upholstery
  • Leather steering wheel

The ‘Elettrica Veloce’ predictably has the most luxurious interior trimmings made of leather and suede. The most important features is of course the more powerful 240hp powertrain, but the ‘Veloce’ package also includes lowered suspension and larger 20-inch alloy wheels, as well as a two-tone exterior with a black roof.

Pricing for the new Junior Elettrica now starts at just under £33k, rising to just north of £42k for the ‘Elettrica Veloce’. This lead-in price tag is more than £1k cheaper than the standard electric Jeep Avenger.

Latest EV news, ratings, features and advice

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
