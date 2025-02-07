Alfa Romeo Junior soon available with hybrid engine

Alongside the battery-powered ‘Elettrica’ models already on sale, the Alfa Romeo Junior crossover will soon be available to order in a cheaper ‘Ibrida’ hybrid guise.

Instead of the 156hp and 280hp electric powertrains already offered in the Junior range, the ‘Ibrida’ is powered by a 136hp petrol-hybrid engine that is paired with a 21kW electric motor and a six-speed automatic gearbox.

To clarify, this isn’t a plug-in hybrid that you can charge by cable. Alfa Romeo says the model can drive on electric power alone only at low speeds or under light load – the main purpose of the electric motor is to provide additional performance and support the petrol engine.

The car sits on 17-inch alloy wheels and comes as standard with LED headlights and tail lights, rain sensing wipers, rear parking sensors and keyless entry. Inside, the dashboard has a ten-inch cluster and ten-inch central infotainment screen with Apple Car Play and Android Auto. The car also comes with Amazon Alexa and a ChatGPT-powered voice assistant.

Pricing will begin at under £28k, meaning the ‘Ibrida’ lowers the Junior’s lead-in price tag by £6k. By comparison, the standard Junior ‘Elettrica’ is priced at £34k, while the sportier top-spec ‘Elettrica Veloce’ is priced at over £42k. Alfa Romeo says that the ‘Ibrida’ will become available to order in the UK towards the end of February.

Currently the highest-ranking Alfa Romeo in our Expert Rating index, the Junior crossover currently holds a New Car Expert Rating of A with a score of 71%. Beyond the car’s commendable review scores, the Junior’s overall score is bolstered by low running costs.