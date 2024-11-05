Summary

The Alfa Romeo Junior is a small SUV that arrived in the UK in 2024. While the range does include petrol mild-hybrid versions in Europe, only the battery-powered Junior Elettrica is currently available in the UK.

The Junior is built on the same foundations as the Peugeot e-2008, Jeep Avenger and the Citroën ë-C4, and beyond the Alfa Romeo badge, the Junior separates itself from other electric SUVs from Stellantis brands thanks to a more powerful Veloce model, which UK reviewers compare with performance SUVs like the Smart #1 Brabus.

Praising the Veloce’s performance, Parker’s Alan Taylor-Jones says the range-topping model is arguably “the closest an EV has come to feeling like an old-school hot hatch”, while What Car?’s Neil Winn says that the Veloce is “a joy to drive”.

Steve Sutcliffe of Auto Express says the SUV is an “absolute belter”, adding that the car is “well packaged, contains lots of usable technology, and is seriously high on quality, inside and out.”

“The Veloce is quite good fun to drive”, explains the Carwow team, “but don’t expect thrills from the regular Junior”, adding that the standard version is “much more dull” than the Veloce. UK reviewers also generally agree that the Junior range is rather expensive when compared to other small electric SUV competitors that offer a longer battery range.

As of November 2024, the Alfa Romeo Junior holds a New Car Expert Rating of A with a score of 70%. Beyond the car’s commendable review scores, the Junior’s overall score is bolstered by low running costs.

Junior highlights Top-spec Veloce is fun to drive with sharp handling

Attractive exterior looks

Comfortable driving experience Junior lowlights Standard Junior isn’t as engaging to drive

Rather cramped rear seating

Alternatives have a longer battery range

Key specifications

Body style: Small SUV

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £33,895 on-road Launched: Summer 2024

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“The Junior offers enough driving fun to justify the Alfa Romeo badge. Combined with solid efficiency and interesting design, it’s an appealing small EV.”

Author: Alastair Crooks

Read review Score: 9 / 10

“The Alfa Romeo Junior Elettrica Veloce is the best mainstream Alfa in a generation. It hits the bullseye on numerous levels. Not just because it’s great to drive, but also because it’s well packaged, contains lots of usable technology, and is seriously high on quality, inside and out. In fact, it shows just how good a small electric car can be if the details are done right. Overall it’s an absolute belter.”

Author: Steve Sutcliffe

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“There’s plenty to suggest that, however much you spend on your Alfa Romeo Junior, you’ll be getting one of the very best small electric crossover-SUVs on the market.”

Author: Mark Nichol

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“An electric compact crossover isn’t the car enthusiasts are crying out for, but the well-rounded Alfa Romeo Junior should bring Alfa much-needed sales.”

Author: Felix Page, James Disdale

Read review Car + Model reviewed: 54 kWh Elettrica

Score: 6 / 10

“The Alfa Romeo Junior is a stylish, compact EV that’ll almost certainly do well in the increasingly crowded B-segment. It’s arguably better-looking than its rivals and has a spec sheet that keeps it competitive. Still, it feels like a missed opportunity – at least with this powertrain and trim.”

Author: Curtis Moldrich

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“I’m not blind to it being closely related to the largely unremarkable Jeep Avenger, or that it’s still cramped in the back and has a short range. However, it is the electric car that’s got closest to the feel of a properly good old-school hot hatch for me, despite ever-present stability control.”

Author: Alan Taylor-Jones

Read review Carbuyer + Score: 8.6 / 10

“The Alfa Romeo Junior is great to drive and exudes an air of quality, making it a brilliant first EV for the brand”

Author: Charlie Harvey, Andy Goodwin

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The Alfa Romeo Junior Electric is a good-looking electric car that’s reasonably efficient, but it really lacks that Alfa magic.”

Author: Tom Wiltshire

Read review Driving Electric + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“It’s genuinely engaging to drive, noticeably spacious inside and even feels rather upmarket. The only real downside is the price.”

Author: Steve Wilkinson

Read review Electrifying.com + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“It’s up there with the Abarth 500 for being a total giggle, and a genuinely well-sorted driver’s car – only it has a better range and much better practicality than the more extrovert little Abarth.”

Author: Vicky Parrott

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Alfa Romeo Junior’s last-minute name change debacle is certainly humourous and plays into the firm’s stereotype well, but this needn’t be all the model is about. Launched as the marque’s very first all-electric vehicle, it plays a crucial role in kick starting its EV offensive, and on first impressions it’s set to do a very good job.”

Author: Sam Jenkins

Read review Heycar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“Compact, electric SUVs are where growing numbers of car buyers are heading, with the Alfa Romeo Junior Elettrica aimed right at their hearts. With its distinctive looks, a good zero-emission range, entertaining agility and stacks of kit, it’s an engaging, good value package you shouldn’t ignore.”

Author: Keith WR Jones

Read review Honest John + Score: 8 / 10

“Almost every new car this company launches is steeped in expectation but the early signs are that the Alfa Romeo Junior Elettrica is worthy of pinning hopes on it being a sales success. A compact, electric SUV is right on the industry’s smart money just now, so with its distinctive styling, good electrical range, appealing driving characteristics and fine value, it ticks many customers’ boxes.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.6 / 10

“It’s arguably the closest an EV has come to feeling like an old-school hot hatch and while it’s not as willing to slide about as a MINI Cooper SE it’s more fun more of the time.”

Author: Alan Taylor-Jones

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: Range overview

“This might look like a little crossover, but it’s got the terrier-like character of a front-drive hot hatch. The steering is direct and accurate.”

Author: Rob Gill

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“While Teslas and Porsche EVs, for example, may have a great deal more straight line speed, the performance of the Alfa Junior Veloce is in a Goldilocks zone – not too much, not too little. It is, quite simply, fun.”

Author: Will Dron

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Good looks and superb handling combine to lift Alfa’s second electric car and third SUV above the norm.”

Author: Andrew English

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The Junior is usefully packaged, and feels solidly made in its structure, even if cabin materials aren’t the plushest.”

Author: Paul Horrell

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Alfa Romeo enthusiasts can breathe a sigh of relief because the new Junior, in its range-topping Veloce form, is a joy to drive. Crucially, it feels more interactive than heavier, less incisive rivals such as the Smart Brabus #1.”

Author: Neil Winn

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of November 2024, the Alfa Romeo Junior has not been tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of November 2024, the Alfa Romeo Junior has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the Junior is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data Battery range Average Score Variation Score EV models 242 miles B 215 – 255 miles B – B Electrical efficiency Average Score Variation Score EV models 4.7 m/KWh A 4.2 – 5 m/KWh A – B Insurance group Average Score Variation Score All models 32 C 32 – 32 C – C

The Alfa Romeo Junior is a relatively affordable car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

The battery range of this EV – 215 to 255 miles depending on the model you choose – is competitive for a model of this size, and its electrical efficiency (the EV equivalent of miles per gallon for a petrol or diesel car) is excellent. The car’s insurance bracket is a little higher than the market average.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of November 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Alfa Romeo Junior to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Junior, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Alfa Romeo Junior

As of October 2024, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Alfa Romeo Junior. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Alfa Romeo dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Alfa Romeo Junior, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

BMW iX1| Citroën ë-C4 | Cupra Born | Hyundai Kona Electric | Jeep Avenger | Kia EV3 | Kia Niro EV | Mercedes-Benz EQA | MG 4 | MG ZS EV | Peugeot e-2008 | Renault Mégane E-Tech | Smart #1 | Vauxhall Mokka Electric | Volkswagen ID.3 | Volkswagen ID.4 | Volvo EX30

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Alfa Romeo Junior at The Car Expert

Buy a Alfa Romeo Junior

If you’re looking to buy a new or used Alfa Romeo Junior, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

Lease a Alfa Romeo Junior

If you’re looking to lease a new Alfa Romeo Junior, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.

Subscribe to a Alfa Romeo Junior

Subscriptions are becoming a very popular way for consumers to try an electric car for a few weeks or months to help decide whether it’s a suitable alternative to a petrol car. If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)