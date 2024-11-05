fbpx
Alfa Romeo Junior

(2024 - present)

Alfa Romeo Junior (2024) | Expert Rating

Expert Rating

New car score:

70
%
A

This model is still new so we don't have a Used Car Expert Rating score yet. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

70
%
B

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

100
%
-

Reliability Rating:

A

Running Costs:

78
%
A

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Summary

The Alfa Romeo Junior is a small SUV that arrived in the UK in 2024. While the range does include petrol mild-hybrid versions in Europe, only the battery-powered Junior Elettrica is currently available in the UK.

The Junior is built on the same foundations as the Peugeot e-2008, Jeep Avenger and the Citroën ë-C4, and beyond the Alfa Romeo badge, the Junior separates itself from other electric SUVs from Stellantis brands thanks to a more powerful Veloce model, which UK reviewers compare with performance SUVs like the Smart #1 Brabus.

Praising the Veloce’s performance, Parker’s Alan Taylor-Jones says the range-topping model is arguably “the closest an EV has come to feeling like an old-school hot hatch”, while What Car?’s Neil Winn says that the Veloce is “a joy to drive”.

Steve Sutcliffe of Auto Express says the SUV is an “absolute belter”, adding that the car is “well packaged, contains lots of usable technology, and is seriously high on quality, inside and out.”

“The Veloce is quite good fun to drive”, explains the Carwow team, “but don’t expect thrills from the regular Junior”, adding that the standard version is “much more dull” than the Veloce. UK reviewers also generally agree that the Junior range is rather expensive when compared to other small electric SUV competitors that offer a longer battery range.

As of November 2024, the Alfa Romeo Junior holds a New Car Expert Rating of A with a score of 70%. Beyond the car’s commendable review scores, the Junior’s overall score is bolstered by low running costs.

Junior highlights

  • Top-spec Veloce is fun to drive with sharp handling
  • Attractive exterior looks
  • Comfortable driving experience

Junior lowlights

  • Standard Junior isn’t as engaging to drive
  • Rather cramped rear seating
  • Alternatives have a longer battery range

Key specifications

Body style: Small SUV
Engines: electric, battery-powered
Price: From £33,895 on-road

Launched: Summer 2024
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Alfa Romeo Junior (2024) front view | Expert Rating
Alfa Romeo Junior (2024) rear view | Expert Rating
Alfa Romeo Junior (2024) front interior view | Expert Rating
Alfa Romeo Junior (2024) rear interior view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express

+

Auto Trader

+

Autocar

+

Car

+

Carbuyer

+

Carwow

+

Driving Electric

+

Electrifying.com

+

Evo

+

Heycar

+

Honest John

+

Parkers

+

The Sun

+

The Sunday Times

+

The Telegraph

+

Top Gear

+

What Car?

+

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of November 2024, the Alfa Romeo Junior has not been tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of November 2024, the Alfa Romeo Junior has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the Junior is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

Battery rangeAverageScoreVariationScore
EV models242 milesB215 – 255 milesB – B
Electrical efficiencyAverageScoreVariationScore
EV models4.7 m/KWhA4.2 – 5 m/KWhA – B
Insurance groupAverageScoreVariationScore
All models32C32 – 32C – C

The Alfa Romeo Junior is a relatively affordable car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

The battery range of this EV – 215 to 255 miles depending on the model you choose – is competitive for a model of this size, and its electrical efficiency (the EV equivalent of miles per gallon for a petrol or diesel car) is excellent. The car’s insurance bracket is a little higher than the market average.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of November 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Alfa Romeo Junior to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Junior, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Alfa Romeo Junior

As of October 2024, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Alfa Romeo Junior. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Alfa Romeo dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Alfa Romeo Junior, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

BMW iX1Citroën ë-C4 | Cupra Born | Hyundai Kona Electric Jeep Avenger | Kia EV3 Kia Niro EV | Mercedes-Benz EQA MG 4 MG ZS EV | Peugeot e-2008 | Renault Mégane E-Tech | Smart #1 | Vauxhall Mokka Electric | Volkswagen ID.3 | Volkswagen ID.4 | Volvo EX30

More news, reviews and information about the Alfa Romeo Junior at The Car Expert

Pricing announced for now Alfa Romeo Junior Elettrica

Pricing announced for now Alfa Romeo Junior Elettrica

New compact Alfa Romeo Junior unveiled

New compact Alfa Romeo Junior unveiled

This page last updated:

This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

The Alfa Romeo Junior is a electric SUV that is serious fun to drive in its top-spec Veloce form, but some rivals have a longer battery range.Alfa Romeo Junior
