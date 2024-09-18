Summary
The Kia EV3 is a compact all-electric SUV/crossover that became available to order in the UK in the second hald of 2024.
Built on the same foundations as larger family cars like the Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5, the EV3 is Kia’s answer to the Volvo EX30 and Hyundai Kona Electric, now battling for sales in the small SUV class.
While EV3 models are yet to arrive on UK roads just yet, initial reviews published by the UK motoring media have been overwhelmingly positive, Car’s Ben Whitworth calling the electric car a “deeply impressive piece of kit”, while Top Gear’s Peter Rawlins argues that the EV3 offers everything you could want out of a compact crossover – “the Koreans have nailed the brief once more.”
While there is now a decent selection of reviews already published on the new EV3, we currently don’t have any safety, emissions, reliability or running cost data for the model. Once we have the full picture, we will give this Kia an Expert Rating score. Check back again soon!
EV3 highlights
- Plenty of tech included as standard
- Comfortable driving experience
- Attractively priced
- Competitive battery range
EV3 lowlights
- Not many trim level options
- Rivals offer more headroom
- Not particularly exciting on the move
Key specifications
Body style: Small SUV/crossover
Engines: electric, battery-powered
Price: From £32,995 on-road
Launched: Autumn 2024
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA
Auto Express
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 9 / 10
“t scores highly on efficiency, interior design and packaging, but there are still some question marks over the driving experience, which we’ll look at more closely when UK-specification models arrive.”
Author: Jordan Katsianis
Read review
Autocar
“Feel-good car to drive, look at and sit in. The fact it’s electric is secondary.”
Author: Mark Tisshaw
Read review
Car
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The EV3 is a deeply impressive piece of kit, it really is. It nails it’s family transport remit with unerring accuracy. Dynamic and distinctive design, a spacious and intelligently-configured cabin, brisk performance and an absorbent ride quality, plenty of kit, decent range and all at a price that’s closer to affordable than most of its rivals.”
Author: Ben Whitworth
Read review
Carbuyer
Score: 9 / 10
“The Kia EV3 takes on the small electric SUV class with cool styling, oodles of interior space and a choice of batteries that both post impressive range figures.”
Author: Jordan Katsianis, Andy Goodwin
Read review
Carwow
Model reviewed: Range overview
“The Kia EV3 takes the stylish, practical qualities of the big EV9 and EV6 and shrinks them down, but battery charging speeds aren’t brilliant.”
Read review
Electrifying.com
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 10 / 10
“The Kia EV3 is a compact electric SUV that offers a long range, handsome styling and loads of tech. It’s set to take on rivals including the Volvo EX30, VW ID.3 and Jeep Avenger, and we absolutely love it.”
Author: Ginny Buckley
Read review
Top Gear
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The Kia EV3 ticks all the compact electric crossover boxes: the Koreans have nailed the brief once more.”
Author: Peter Rawlins
Read review
What Car?
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 10 / 10
“With its impressive range between charges, comfortable ride, low price tag and high equipment levels, the Kia EV3 is a seriously tempting purchase and a solid contender among electric SUVs.”
Author: Dan Jones
Read review
Safety rating
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
No safety rating
As of September 2024, the Kia EV3 has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.
Eco rating
Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP
No eco rating
As of September 2024, the Kia EV6 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.
The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the [Model] is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.
Reliability rating
Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy
No reliability rating
As of September 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Kia EV3 to generate a reliability rating.
The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.
As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the EV3, we’ll publish the results here.
Running cost rating
Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data
No data yet
As of September 2024, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Kia EV3. Check back again soon.
Recalls
Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Kia EV3
As of September 2024, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Kia EV3. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.
You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Kia dealer.
Similar cars
If you’re looking at the Kia EV3, you might also be interested in these alternatives.
BMW iX1| Citroën ë-C4 | Cupra Born | Hyundai Kona Electric | Jeep Avenger | Kia EV6 | Kia Niro EV | Mercedes-Benz EQA | MG 4 | MG ZS EV | Peugeot e-2008 | Renault Mégane E-Tech | Smart #1 | Vauxhall Mokka Electric | Volkswagen ID.3 | Volkswagen ID.4 | Volvo EX30
