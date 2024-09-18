Summary

The Kia EV3 is a compact all-electric SUV/crossover that became available to order in the UK in the second hald of 2024.

Built on the same foundations as larger family cars like the Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5, the EV3 is Kia’s answer to the Volvo EX30 and Hyundai Kona Electric, now battling for sales in the small SUV class.

While EV3 models are yet to arrive on UK roads just yet, initial reviews published by the UK motoring media have been overwhelmingly positive, Car’s Ben Whitworth calling the electric car a “deeply impressive piece of kit”, while Top Gear’s Peter Rawlins argues that the EV3 offers everything you could want out of a compact crossover – “the Koreans have nailed the brief once more.”

While there is now a decent selection of reviews already published on the new EV3, we currently don’t have any safety, emissions, reliability or running cost data for the model. Once we have the full picture, we will give this Kia an Expert Rating score. Check back again soon!

EV3 highlights Plenty of tech included as standard

Comfortable driving experience

Attractively priced

Competitive battery range EV3 lowlights Not many trim level options

Rivals offer more headroom

Not particularly exciting on the move

Key specifications

Body style: Small SUV/crossover

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £32,995 on-road Launched: Autumn 2024

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“t scores highly on efficiency, interior design and packaging, but there are still some question marks over the driving experience, which we’ll look at more closely when UK-specification models arrive.”

Author: Jordan Katsianis

Read review Autocar + “Feel-good car to drive, look at and sit in. The fact it’s electric is secondary.”

Author: Mark Tisshaw

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The EV3 is a deeply impressive piece of kit, it really is. It nails it’s family transport remit with unerring accuracy. Dynamic and distinctive design, a spacious and intelligently-configured cabin, brisk performance and an absorbent ride quality, plenty of kit, decent range and all at a price that’s closer to affordable than most of its rivals.”

Author: Ben Whitworth

Read review Carbuyer + Score: 9 / 10

“The Kia EV3 takes on the small electric SUV class with cool styling, oodles of interior space and a choice of batteries that both post impressive range figures.”

Author: Jordan Katsianis, Andy Goodwin

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

“The Kia EV3 takes the stylish, practical qualities of the big EV9 and EV6 and shrinks them down, but battery charging speeds aren’t brilliant.”

Read review Electrifying.com + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 10 / 10

“The Kia EV3 is a compact electric SUV that offers a long range, handsome styling and loads of tech. It’s set to take on rivals including the Volvo EX30, VW ID.3 and Jeep Avenger, and we absolutely love it.”

Author: Ginny Buckley

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Kia EV3 ticks all the compact electric crossover boxes: the Koreans have nailed the brief once more.”

Author: Peter Rawlins

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 10 / 10

“With its impressive range between charges, comfortable ride, low price tag and high equipment levels, the Kia EV3 is a seriously tempting purchase and a solid contender among electric SUVs.”

Author: Dan Jones

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of September 2024, the Kia EV3 has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of September 2024, the Kia EV6 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the [Model] is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of September 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Kia EV3 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the EV3, we’ll publish the results here.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of September 2024, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Kia EV3. Check back again soon.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Kia EV3

As of September 2024, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Kia EV3. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Kia dealer.

