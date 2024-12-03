Best Small Crossover 2025

Even at the smallest end of the market, conventional hatchbacks are making way for SUV-styled vehicles – although most of them will never see a road surface more challenging than a gravel driveway, and probably couldn’t cope if they did.

Unlike medium and large cars, we still distinguish between ‘regular’ cars (hatchbacks, basically) and SUVs or crossovers in the small segment. As with larger vehicles, buyers of smaller cars are frequently choosing models that sit higher off the road and have bulkier styling – even if they’re no more practical and no more spacious than an equivalent hatchback.

Although we didn’t see as many new entrants as in the medium sector, there have still been plenty of new models arriving in the small crossover segment. The eligible cars this year were:

Our awards recognise both the best new models launched over the last 12 months and the best overall cars in each category – because newest doesn’t always mean best, as you can see below.

Best new small car and class champion: Kia EV3 (84%)

The Kia EV3 was the stand-out choice in this category, based on media reviews for all the contenders this year. As with all of Kia’s latest electric models, the styling is unconventional and futuristic-ish, but it doesn’t detract from the functionality.

More than just being another bar-raising new car from Kia, the EV3 shows how electric cars can be objectively superior to fossil-fuel cars in most of the ways that really count. It’s a compact SUV with more cabin and boot space than many larger vehicles. It’s smooth, quiet, comfortable and refined to drive. It has more than enough battery range for the vast majority of UK driving habits. It throws in plenty of standard kit at a very competitive price. And it’s intelligently designed for family car needs.

The Kia EV3 is the latest success in a long line of electric small crossovers from the Hyundai/Kia empire – the Hyundai Kona Electric won this award last year, while the Kia Niro EV won it the year before and the previous-generation Kia e-Niro is still one of the best used small EVs you can buy.

Class champion, petrol/diesel/hybrid: Ford Puma (76%)

The Ford Puma is currently the UK’s best-selling car of 2024 (although it’s a very close race), and also retains its class champion position in this segment for another year. This petrol mild-hybrid SUV has been commended for its outstanding driving experience and surprising practicality, especially in its boot capacity and layout. While its looks won’t appeal to everyone, it is a fuel-efficient choice for the daily commute too.

The Puma has also played a part in killing off the smaller Ford Fiesta hatchback, with Ford, like many other manufacturers, very much prioritising small SUV models over superminis.

As yet, there’s no electric version of the Puma. But by the time you read these words, that may have changed…

