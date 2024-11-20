fbpx
Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

The best new cars of this year to be revealed…

We’ll be revealing the winners of The Car Expert Awards 2025, including our overall Car of the Year title, on Tuesday 3 December.
Read more
Find an Expert Rating: 
Expert Rating

BMW X2

(2024 – present)

BMW X2 (2024 onwards) - wallpaper

Expert Rating

New car score:

68
%
B

This model is still new so we don't have a Used Car Expert Rating score yet. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

54
%
E

Safety Rating:

94
%
A

Eco Rating:

60
%
B

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

50
%
D

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Expert Rating

New car score:

68
%
B

This model is still new so we don't have a Used Car Expert Rating score yet. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

54
%
E

Safety Rating:

94
%
A

Eco Rating:

60
%
B

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

50
%
D

Summary

The BMW X2 is a coupé-styled version of the mechanically identical X1 SUV, which became available to order in Spring 2024.

Available only with BMW’s ‘M Sport’ package in the UK, the X2 is sportier than the standard X1 SUV – the key difference being its sloping rear roofline. It’s also notably more expensive than its more practical sibling.

The petrol X2 is considered a significant improvement on its predecessor, although not as good as the electric iX2. CJ Hubbard from Car says that it’s “spacious, well equipped, comes with lots of the latest tech and doesn’t even look that bad by modern BMW standards,” although Tim Wiltshire at Carwow points out that “it’s not cheap and you don’t get much choice in the model range”.

However, it’s the driving experience that has left journalists disappointed. Charlie Harvey at Carbuyer says that the X2 “misses the mark for driving feel – an area where a BMW should excel”, while Hubbard writes that “the suspension is so firm it tends to make the rest of the car feel clumsy”.

Top Gear’s Jason Barlow is unimpressed: “It seems impossible to believe that a company with [BMW’s] track record could fumble the ball, but nobody’s perfect.”

As of November 2024, the BMW X2 holds a New Car Expert Rating of B, with a score of 68%. It scores top marks for its excellent safety testing results, while its CO2 emissions are reasonable. However, running costs are high and – like the iX2 – media review scores have been very poor.

Although almost all media reviewers have said that they think the electric iX2 is better than this petrol version, the X2 currently has a better Expert Rating. This is simply because the X2 has a valid Euro NCAP safety rating, whereas the iX2 has not been awarded a safety rating as of November 2024. If Euro NCAP ends up rating it similarly to the other X2, X1 and iX1 models, it will probably lift the iX2’s rating over the X2.

X2 highlights

  • More spacious and practical than previous model
  • Upmarket interior
  • M35i version is rapid

X2 lowlights

  • More expensive than the X1 with less practicality
  • Harsh ride has drawn significant criticism
  • Limited choice in model range

Key specifications

Body style: Small coupé-SUV
Engines: petrol
Price: From £42,470 on-road

Launched: Spring 2024
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

BMW X2 (2024 onwards) - front, dynamic
BMW X2 (2024 onwards) - rear, dynamic
BMW X2 (2024 onwards) - dashboard

Media reviews

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express

+

Autocar

+

Car

+

Carbuyer

+

Carwow

+

Heycar

+

Parkers

+

Regit

+

The Sunday Times

+

Top Gear

+

What Car?

+

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall score: 5 stars
Date tested: July 2024
Read the full Euro NCAP review

Adult protection: 85%
Child protection: 88%
Vulnerable road users: 76%
Safety assist: 92%

The BMW X2’s Euro NCAP results are largely based on the mechanically identical X1 compact SUV. Additional tests were performed where required based on any significant differences between the two models.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of November 2024, the BMW X2 has not been tested by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

Fuel consumptionAverageScoreVariationScore
Petrol models42 mpgD36 – 49 mpgC – D
CO₂ outputAverageScoreVariationScore
Petrol models157 g/kmC131 – 176 g/kmA – C
Insurance groupAverageScoreVariationScore
All models30C25 – 34B – C
Service and maintenanceCostScore
Year 1£304C
Year 2£672C
Year 3£1,098C
Year 4£1,463C
Year 5£1,905C
Overall£5,442C

The BMW iX2 is an expensive car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

Average fuel economy is poor, especially compared to other small SUVs. Given that this is likely to be your biggest single running cost, it’s worth bearing in mind.

Insurance premiums sit around the market average, as do scheduled servicing costs over the first five years of ownership.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of November 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the BMW X2 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the X2, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the BMW X2

Date: July 2024
Recall number: R/2022/277
Model types: All
Build dates: 04/2024 to 05/2024
Number of vehicles affected: 4
Defect: The welding of the recliner adjustment on the backrest of the left front seat may not have been performed to specification, potentially resulting in insufficient locking of the backrest.
Remedy: On affected vehicles, the left-front seat backrest will be replaced.

As of November 2024, there has been one DVSA vehicle safety recall on the current-generation BMW X2, although only four cars are affected.

Not all vehicles are affected by recalls. You can check to see if your car is included in any of the above recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local BMW dealer.

If your car is affected by a recall, the vehicle must be repaired and you should not be charged for any work required. If you are buying a used X2, you should insist that any outstanding recall work is completed before you take delivery of the vehicle.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the BMW X2, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Audi Q3 Sportback | BMW X1 | Cupra Ateca | Cupra Formentor | DS 3 Crossback | Jaguar E-Pace | Lexus UX | Mercedes-Benz GLA | Mini Countryman | Range Rover Evoque | Volkswagen T-Roc | Volvo XC40

More news, reviews and information about the BMW X2 at The Car Expert

New BMW X2 and iX2 coupé-SUVs now on sale

New BMW X2 and iX2 coupé-SUVs now on sale

Everything you need to know about BMW

Everything you need to know about BMW

New electric BMW iX2 SUV revealed

New electric BMW iX2 SUV revealed

BMW X2 (2018 to 2023)

BMW X2 (2018 to 2023)

BMW X2 launches in UK

BMW X2 launches in UK

BMW X2 looks for younger audience

BMW X2 looks for younger audience

Paris show – BMW X2 Concept previews new crossover

Paris show – BMW X2 Concept previews new crossover

Buy a BMW X2

If you’re looking to buy a new or used BMW X2, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

Motors 600x300

Find your next used car with Motors. Find out more

Auto Trader logo 600x300

Find your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more

Carwow logo 600x300

Find your next new or used car with Carwow. Find out more

Lease a BMW X2

If you’re looking to lease a new BMW X2, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.

Carparison 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Carparison Leasing. Find out more

Leasing-com logo

Personal contract hire deals from Leasing.com. Find out more

Rivervale Leasing logo 2022

Personal contract hire deals from Rivervale Leasing. Find out more

Subscribe to a BMW X2

If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)

Wagonex logo 2023 600x300

Car subscriptions from Wagonex.
Find out more

Drive Fuze logo 600x300

Car subscriptions from DriveFuze.
Find out more

Cocoon Vehicles logo 600x300

Car subscriptions from Cocoon.
Find out more

Used car finance

Looking for an alternative to dealer finance? The Car Expert's partners can help
We Finance Any Car 400x200

Used car finance from We Finance Any Car.
Find out more

Blue Motor Finance

Used car finance from Blue Motor Finance.
Find out more

Happy Motor Finance 600x300

Used car finance from Happy Motor Finance. Find out more

Sell your car

Do you have a car to sell? The Car Expert's partners can offer you a great price
Motorway 600x300

Get a free valuation in seconds from Motorway.
Find out more

Auto Trader logo 600x300

Get a cash offer for your car in minutes from Auto Trader.
Find out more

Carwow logo 600x300

The free, easy way to get 3,000+ dealers all over the UK bidding on your car.
Find out more

Best car rankings

The top cars in every category

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, analysing scores from 35 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating. We're adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

Best small cars

Best medium cars

Best large cars

Best hot hatches

Best performance cars

Best EVs

Best small SUVs

Best medium SUVs

Best large SUVs

Best coupé SUVs

Best convertibles

Best coupés

Best MPVs

This page last updated:

This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

The second-generation BMW X2 has been praised for improved practicality over the original model, but the driving experience has left reviewers disappointed.BMW X2

Automotive Website of the Year

Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Motors

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Carparison

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore
Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore
Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore
Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore
Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2024 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved