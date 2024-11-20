Summary

The BMW X2 is a coupé-styled version of the mechanically identical X1 SUV, which became available to order in Spring 2024.

Available only with BMW’s ‘M Sport’ package in the UK, the X2 is sportier than the standard X1 SUV – the key difference being its sloping rear roofline. It’s also notably more expensive than its more practical sibling.

The petrol X2 is considered a significant improvement on its predecessor, although not as good as the electric iX2. CJ Hubbard from Car says that it’s “spacious, well equipped, comes with lots of the latest tech and doesn’t even look that bad by modern BMW standards,” although Tim Wiltshire at Carwow points out that “it’s not cheap and you don’t get much choice in the model range”.

However, it’s the driving experience that has left journalists disappointed. Charlie Harvey at Carbuyer says that the X2 “misses the mark for driving feel – an area where a BMW should excel”, while Hubbard writes that “the suspension is so firm it tends to make the rest of the car feel clumsy”.

Top Gear’s Jason Barlow is unimpressed: “It seems impossible to believe that a company with [BMW’s] track record could fumble the ball, but nobody’s perfect.”

As of November 2024, the BMW X2 holds a New Car Expert Rating of B, with a score of 68%. It scores top marks for its excellent safety testing results, while its CO 2 emissions are reasonable. However, running costs are high and – like the iX2 – media review scores have been very poor.

Although almost all media reviewers have said that they think the electric iX2 is better than this petrol version, the X2 currently has a better Expert Rating. This is simply because the X2 has a valid Euro NCAP safety rating, whereas the iX2 has not been awarded a safety rating as of November 2024. If Euro NCAP ends up rating it similarly to the other X2, X1 and iX1 models, it will probably lift the iX2’s rating over the X2.

X2 highlights More spacious and practical than previous model

Upmarket interior

M35i version is rapid X2 lowlights More expensive than the X1 with less practicality

Harsh ride has drawn significant criticism

Limited choice in model range

Key specifications

Body style: Small coupé-SUV

Engines: petrol

Price: From £42,470 on-road Launched: Spring 2024

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed: X2 M35i

Score: 6 / 10

“The BMW X2 M35i is certainly fast, but its taller body means that it isn’t the last word in involvement. So if you expect this rapid BMW to be a jacked-up but super-stylish alternative to a regular hot hatchback, you’re probably going to be disappointed.”

Author: John McIlroy

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“More practical inside and better to drive than its already talented forebear but still lacking in soul.”

Author: Greg Kable

Read review Car + Score: 6 / 10

“The second-generation BMW X2 is a likeable machine, but one that’s tough to love – at least in M35i guise. It’s spacious, well equipped, comes with lots of the latest tech and doesn’t even look that bad by modern BMW standards (the back end’s a touch weird, but still). Performance is strong, if somehow unsatisfying. The ride, however, is too much. And perhaps so is the price.”

Author: CJ Hubbard

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.8 / 10

“The BMW X2 is stylish and fairly practical, but misses the mark for driving feel – an area where a BMW should excel.”

Author: Charlie Harvey

Read review Carwow + Score: 7 / 10

“The BMW X2 is bigger, sharper and better to drive than the previous car, but it’s not cheap and you don’t get much choice in the model range.”

Author: Tom Wiltshire

Read review Heycar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“There are very few areas where the new X2 doesn’t improve on its predecessor, from more individual styling, to a surprising increase in practicality, to a keen and confident drive.”

Author: Antony Ingram

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: X2 M35i

Score: 6 / 10

“The suspension is so firm it tends to make the rest of the car feel clumsy, and although this M35i variant we’ve been testing can be driven quickly, there’s not much satisfaction to be derived from this.”

Author: CJ Hubbard

Read review Regit + Score: 7 / 10

“The new BMW X2 is a significant departure from its predecessor, bringing big advances when it comes to design, technology and electrification.”

Author: Jack Evans

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: Range overview (includes electric iX2)

Score: 8 / 10

“Electric power trumps potent petrol in X2 family”

Author: Matt Robinson

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“It seems impossible to believe that a company with its track record could fumble the ball, but nobody’s perfect.”

Author: Jason Barlow

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The 2024 BMW X2 is a practical family SUV with a smart interior and tidy handling.”

Author: Lawrence Cheung

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 5 stars

Date tested: July 2024

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 85%

Child protection: 88%

Vulnerable road users: 76%

Safety assist: 92%

The BMW X2’s Euro NCAP results are largely based on the mechanically identical X1 compact SUV. Additional tests were performed where required based on any significant differences between the two models.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of November 2024, the BMW X2 has not been tested by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data Fuel consumption Average Score Variation Score Petrol models 42 mpg D 36 – 49 mpg C – D CO₂ output Average Score Variation Score Petrol models 157 g/km C 131 – 176 g/km A – C Insurance group Average Score Variation Score All models 30 C 25 – 34 B – C Service and maintenance Cost Score Year 1 £304 C Year 2 £672 C Year 3 £1,098 C Year 4 £1,463 C Year 5 £1,905 C Overall £5,442 C

The BMW iX2 is an expensive car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

Average fuel economy is poor, especially compared to other small SUVs. Given that this is likely to be your biggest single running cost, it’s worth bearing in mind.

Insurance premiums sit around the market average, as do scheduled servicing costs over the first five years of ownership.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of November 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the BMW X2 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the X2, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the BMW X2

Date: July 2024

Recall number: R/2022/277

Model types: All

Build dates: 04/2024 to 05/2024

Number of vehicles affected: 4

Defect: The welding of the recliner adjustment on the backrest of the left front seat may not have been performed to specification, potentially resulting in insufficient locking of the backrest.

Remedy: On affected vehicles, the left-front seat backrest will be replaced.

As of November 2024, there has been one DVSA vehicle safety recall on the current-generation BMW X2, although only four cars are affected.

Not all vehicles are affected by recalls. You can check to see if your car is included in any of the above recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local BMW dealer.

If your car is affected by a recall, the vehicle must be repaired and you should not be charged for any work required. If you are buying a used X2, you should insist that any outstanding recall work is completed before you take delivery of the vehicle.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the BMW X2, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Audi Q3 Sportback | BMW X1 | Cupra Ateca | Cupra Formentor | DS 3 Crossback | Jaguar E-Pace | Lexus UX | Mercedes-Benz GLA | Mini Countryman | Range Rover Evoque | Volkswagen T-Roc | Volvo XC40

More information

More news, reviews and information about the BMW X2 at The Car Expert

Buy a BMW X2

If you’re looking to buy a new or used BMW X2, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

Lease a BMW X2

If you’re looking to lease a new BMW X2, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.

Subscribe to a BMW X2

If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)