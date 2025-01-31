Revised BMW iX SUV unveiled

BMW has announced that its large flagship iX SUV has been given a mid-life facelift, which includes performance and range improvements for the electric powertrain line-up and a revised exterior design.

The manufacturer says it has introduced a number of technical upgrades for the all-wheel drive SUV, including improved battery tech, lower rolling-resistance tyres and ‘friction-optimised’ wheel bearings which combine to reduce overall power consumption by a reported 8%.

The biggest performance improvement comes from the revised powertrain line-up, however. The lead-in 408hp ‘xDrive45’ model is powered by a 95kWh battery – that’s a 30% bigger capacity than the former 71kWh entry-level ‘xDrive40’ model, which adds an extra 100 miles of travel distance on a single charge, 374 miles of range total.

It can also charge at speeds up to 175kW and complete a 0-62mph sprint in 5.1 seconds – a second faster than the former ‘xDrive40’.

The mid-range ‘xDrive50’ has also been retired, the updated 544hp ‘xDrive60’ taking its place. This is powered by a larger 109kWh battery unit and can reportedly muster up to 426 miles without stopping to charge, and can reach 62mph from stationary in 4.6 seconds.

The range-topper is the 659hp ‘M70’ version, which is powered by the same battery and can complete a 0-62mph sprint in 3.8 seconds, making it faster than much lighter sports cars like the BMW Z4 ‘M40i’. This added performance comes with a reduced battery range of 366 miles, however. Both the ‘xDrive60’ and ‘M70’ can charge at speeds of up to 195kW, and there is now a physical release button for the charging cable next to the port.

Besides powertrain changes, BMW has also revised the iX’s exterior looks. These tweaks are minor, meaning the car’s design is still rather polarising, but the SUV has been given a slightly different LED headlight shape and a new diagonal pattern on the grille panel which is illuminated should you opt for the ‘M70’.

Alloy sizes range from 20- to 23-inches, and the largest alloys come with integrated foam absorbers on the tyres to improve noise insulation.

Stepping inside, the interior layout is essentially unchanged, with a 12-inch digital instrument cluster and 15-inch central touchscreen mounted on the dashboard. A Harman Kardon speaker system comes as standard, as does heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, adaptive LED headlights.

The more expensive ‘M Sport’ trim package now includes lather-trimmed ‘M Sport’ seats that reportedly provide more side support and have longer bases for extra leg support. The trim also includes a two-tone instrument panel design with the ‘M’ logo and gloss black centre console.

Pricing for the refreshed BMW iX now starts at around £74k – a £3k increase when compared to the pre-facelift range. Prices rise to £113k for the ‘M70’, and the first customer deliveries in the UK are expected to arrive in May.

The BMW iX currently holds a New Car Expert Rating of A, with a score of 76%. This is boosted by an excellent safety score, zero tailpipe emissions and strong media reviews, but weighed down by high running costs.

BMW has also announced a host of minor updates for other cars in its wide model line-up this week. The BMW i5 range will benefit from increased range in March, while the BMW 5 Series will see new interior equipment options.

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé will gain two new powertrain variants in March, and the BMW X3 will receive a six-cylinder diesel option in May. Plug-in hybrid models of the BMW X1, 2 Series Active Tourer, 7 Series, and all XM variants will be given higher charging rates in March too.

The new BMW ‘digital key plus’ will debut later in March – which allows the driver to share access of the car by text – and the ‘tyre repair kit plus’ will become standard on the BMW X2. Finally, the BMW X5, X6, and X7 will soon come with more standard equipment – those revisions coming sometime this Spring.