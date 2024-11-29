Summary

The BMW X3 is a mid-size SUV/crossover, and this is the current fourth-generation model, which launched in late 2024. The range includes petrol, diesel and petrol plug-in hybrid model options.

Described by What Car?’s Neil Winn as an “outstanding family SUV”, the British motoring media generally agree that the latest iteration of the X3 still leads its class when it comes to driving experience.

“It offers a handling and ride balance that really impresses”, says Parker’s Ted Welford, “with comfort a noticeable improvement compared to the old car.”

James Fossdyke of The Sunday Times also praises the SUV for its “roomy” cabin and “brilliant” range of engines, but adds that it is a “shame” that “the X3’s interior is such a disappointment”, concluding that “the materials used in the interior are below par.”

As of November 2024, the fourth-generation BMW X3 holds a New Car Expert Rating of C with a score of 65%. This overall score is hindered by higher-than-average running costs.

X3 highlights Refined driving experience

Class-leading infotainment

Punchy and efficient engines X3 lowlights Rival PHEVs offer more battery range

Options list gets expensive

Some cheap-feeling interior trim in places

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV/crossover

Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid

Price: From £48,375 on-road Launched: Autumn 2024

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“A great drive combined with a sturdy and technologically advanced interior make the BMW X3 a compelling proposition.”

Author: Alastair Crooks

Read review Auto Trader + Score: 9 / 10

“New generation of BMW’s mid-size favourite sticks to the winning formula with a new look inside and out.”

Author: Dan Trent

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

“Welcome upgrades give the BMW X3 extra dynamic potency while maintaining proven practicality.”

Author: James Attwood

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The BMW X3 remains a spacious and practical choice, while we’re happy BMW has resisted and kept it available with such a broad range of engine options – with the new M50 being a real highlight. It’s only the slightly cheap-feeling interior that detracts from what is otherwise an SUV that’s hard to fault. Other than the way it looks, perhaps…”

Author: Ted Welford

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.4 / 10

“The fourth-generation X3 still leads the upmarket mid-size SUV class when it comes to driver feel. It’s pretty good in most other respects too, with first-rate interior quality and infotainment software that works well.”

Author: Alastair Crooks

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

“The BMW X3 is a posh family SUV with striking looks and a plug-in hybrid engine, but optional extras can get very expensive.”

Read review Heycar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The latest BMW X3 is an expertly-judged step on from its predecessor. The new styling won’t please everyone but the cabin is much easier to appreciate for its look and feel, it drives well, and BMW has kept pace on both infotainment and safety tech too.”

Author: Antony Ingram

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The BMW X3 has more space in its smart interior and equipment than ever. With an engine range that covers most bases, it should have broad appeal even if you’re not that fussed by the sporty handling and aggressive new styling.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.2 / 10

“It successfully builds on two areas the previous X3 excelled, with a brilliant driving experience that no longer sacrifices comfort, and a spacious layout that’s ideal for families. The only area where we think BMW can improve is the interior, which though packed with technology, feels quite cheap in some areas.”

Author: Ted Welford

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“It’s a shame, really, that the X3’s interior is such a disappointment, because the rest of the car is incredibly well sorted. It drives nicely, it’s roomy enough and the engines are brilliant.”

Author: James Fossdyke

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“It’s as solid as ever, but some cheap plastics and a ponderous petrol engine have let the side down a bit.”

Author: Paul Horrell

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The 2024 BMW X3 is superb to drive with a spacious, high-quality interior and a big choice of engines.”

Author: Neil Winn

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of November 2024, the fourth-generation BMW X3 has not been tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of November 2024, the BMW X3 has not been tested by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data Fuel consumption Average Score Variation Score Petrol models 40 mpg D 36 – 41 mpg D – D Diesel models 48 mpg C 48 – 49 mpg C – C Plug-in hybrid models 283 mpg A 283 – 283 mpg A – A CO₂ output Average Score Variation Score Petrol models 161 g/km C 156 – 177 g/km B – C Diesel models 155 g/km B 153 – 155 g/km B – B Plug-in hybrid models 22 g/km A 22 – 22 g/km A – A Battery range Average Score Variation Score Plug-in hybrid models 55 miles C 55 – 55 miles C – C Insurance group Average Score Variation Score All models 36 C 30 – 50 C – F Service and maintenance Cost Score Year 1 £283 C Year 2 £644 C Year 3 £1,033 B Year 4 £1,393 C Year 5 £1,814 C Overall £5,167 C

The BMW X3 is a rather expensive car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

Fuel economy is disappointing for petrol models but decent for diesel-engined versions. The plug-in hybrid models look amazing on paper, but this is largely thanks to ridiculous EU/UK government lab tests that are completely inadequate for plug-in hybrids. There is no way you will ever travel for 283 miles on a single gallon (4.5 litres) of fuel and some electricity…

The battery range of the plug-in hybrid model is fairly average compared to most rivals, and compared to the rest of the mid-sized SUV sector, the car’s service and maintenance costs are pretty average.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of November 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the BMW X3 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the X3, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the BMW X3

As of November 2024, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the [Make and Model]. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local BMW dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the BMW X3, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio | Audi Q5 | BMW X4 | DS 7 Crossback | Genesis GV70 | Jaguar F-Pace | Land Rover Discovery Sport | Lexus NX | Mercedes-Benz GLC | Porsche Macan | Range Rover Velar | Volkswagen Tiguan | Volvo XC60

More information

More news, reviews and information about the BMW X3 at The Car Expert

