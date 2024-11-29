Summary
The BMW X3 is a mid-size SUV/crossover, and this is the current fourth-generation model, which launched in late 2024. The range includes petrol, diesel and petrol plug-in hybrid model options.
Described by What Car?’s Neil Winn as an “outstanding family SUV”, the British motoring media generally agree that the latest iteration of the X3 still leads its class when it comes to driving experience.
“It offers a handling and ride balance that really impresses”, says Parker’s Ted Welford, “with comfort a noticeable improvement compared to the old car.”
James Fossdyke of The Sunday Times also praises the SUV for its “roomy” cabin and “brilliant” range of engines, but adds that it is a “shame” that “the X3’s interior is such a disappointment”, concluding that “the materials used in the interior are below par.”
As of November 2024, the fourth-generation BMW X3 holds a New Car Expert Rating of C with a score of 65%. This overall score is hindered by higher-than-average running costs.
- BMW X3 (2017 to 2024) – Expert Rating
- BMW iX3 (2021 onwards) – Expert Rating
- More BMW Expert Ratings, new car reviews, news and features
X3 highlights
- Refined driving experience
- Class-leading infotainment
- Punchy and efficient engines
X3 lowlights
- Rival PHEVs offer more battery range
- Options list gets expensive
- Some cheap-feeling interior trim in places
Key specifications
Body style: Medium SUV/crossover
Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid
Price: From £48,375 on-road
Launched: Autumn 2024
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA
Image gallery
Media reviews
Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.
Auto Express
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 9 / 10
“A great drive combined with a sturdy and technologically advanced interior make the BMW X3 a compelling proposition.”
Author: Alastair Crooks
Read review
Auto Trader
Score: 9 / 10
“New generation of BMW’s mid-size favourite sticks to the winning formula with a new look inside and out.”
Author: Dan Trent
Read review
Autocar
Model reviewed: Range overview
“Welcome upgrades give the BMW X3 extra dynamic potency while maintaining proven practicality.”
Author: James Attwood
Read review
Car
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The BMW X3 remains a spacious and practical choice, while we’re happy BMW has resisted and kept it available with such a broad range of engine options – with the new M50 being a real highlight. It’s only the slightly cheap-feeling interior that detracts from what is otherwise an SUV that’s hard to fault. Other than the way it looks, perhaps…”
Author: Ted Welford
Read review
Carbuyer
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8.4 / 10
“The fourth-generation X3 still leads the upmarket mid-size SUV class when it comes to driver feel. It’s pretty good in most other respects too, with first-rate interior quality and infotainment software that works well.”
Author: Alastair Crooks
Read review
Carwow
Model reviewed: Range overview
“The BMW X3 is a posh family SUV with striking looks and a plug-in hybrid engine, but optional extras can get very expensive.”
Read review
Heycar
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The latest BMW X3 is an expertly-judged step on from its predecessor. The new styling won’t please everyone but the cabin is much easier to appreciate for its look and feel, it drives well, and BMW has kept pace on both infotainment and safety tech too.”
Author: Antony Ingram
Read review
Honest John
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The BMW X3 has more space in its smart interior and equipment than ever. With an engine range that covers most bases, it should have broad appeal even if you’re not that fussed by the sporty handling and aggressive new styling.”
Read review
Parkers
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8.2 / 10
“It successfully builds on two areas the previous X3 excelled, with a brilliant driving experience that no longer sacrifices comfort, and a spacious layout that’s ideal for families. The only area where we think BMW can improve is the interior, which though packed with technology, feels quite cheap in some areas.”
Author: Ted Welford
Read review
The Sunday Times
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“It’s a shame, really, that the X3’s interior is such a disappointment, because the rest of the car is incredibly well sorted. It drives nicely, it’s roomy enough and the engines are brilliant.”
Author: James Fossdyke
Read review
Top Gear
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“It’s as solid as ever, but some cheap plastics and a ponderous petrol engine have let the side down a bit.”
Author: Paul Horrell
Read review
What Car?
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The 2024 BMW X3 is superb to drive with a spacious, high-quality interior and a big choice of engines.”
Author: Neil Winn
Read review
Safety rating
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
No safety rating
As of November 2024, the fourth-generation BMW X3 has not been tested by Euro NCAP.
Eco rating
Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP
No eco rating
As of November 2024, the BMW X3 has not been tested by Green NCAP.
Running cost rating
Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data
|Fuel consumption
|Average
|Score
|Variation
|Score
|Petrol models
|40 mpg
|D
|36 – 41 mpg
|D – D
|Diesel models
|48 mpg
|C
|48 – 49 mpg
|C – C
|Plug-in hybrid models
|283 mpg
|A
|283 – 283 mpg
|A – A
|CO₂ output
|Average
|Score
|Variation
|Score
|Petrol models
|161 g/km
|C
|156 – 177 g/km
|B – C
|Diesel models
|155 g/km
|B
|153 – 155 g/km
|B – B
|Plug-in hybrid models
|22 g/km
|A
|22 – 22 g/km
|A – A
|Battery range
|Average
|Score
|Variation
|Score
|Plug-in hybrid models
|55 miles
|C
|55 – 55 miles
|C – C
|Insurance group
|Average
|Score
|Variation
|Score
|All models
|36
|C
|30 – 50
|C – F
|Service and maintenance
|Cost
|Score
|Year 1
|£283
|C
|Year 2
|£644
|C
|Year 3
|£1,033
|B
|Year 4
|£1,393
|C
|Year 5
|£1,814
|C
|Overall
|£5,167
|C
The BMW X3 is a rather expensive car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.
Fuel economy is disappointing for petrol models but decent for diesel-engined versions. The plug-in hybrid models look amazing on paper, but this is largely thanks to ridiculous EU/UK government lab tests that are completely inadequate for plug-in hybrids. There is no way you will ever travel for 283 miles on a single gallon (4.5 litres) of fuel and some electricity…
The battery range of the plug-in hybrid model is fairly average compared to most rivals, and compared to the rest of the mid-sized SUV sector, the car’s service and maintenance costs are pretty average.
Reliability rating
Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy
No reliability rating
As of November 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the BMW X3 to generate a reliability rating.
The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.
As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the X3, we’ll publish the results here.
Recalls
Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the BMW X3
As of November 2024, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the [Make and Model]. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.
You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local BMW dealer.
Similar cars
If you’re looking at the BMW X3, you might also be interested in these alternatives.
Alfa Romeo Stelvio | Audi Q5 | BMW X4 | DS 7 Crossback | Genesis GV70 | Jaguar F-Pace | Land Rover Discovery Sport | Lexus NX | Mercedes-Benz GLC | Porsche Macan | Range Rover Velar | Volkswagen Tiguan | Volvo XC60
- BMW X3 (2017 to 2024) – Expert Rating
- BMW iX3 (2021 onwards) – Expert Rating
- More BMW Expert Ratings, new car reviews, news and features
More information
More news, reviews and information about the BMW X3 at The Car Expert
Buy a BMW X3
If you’re looking to buy a new or used BMW X3, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.
Find your next used car with Motors. Find out more
Find your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more
Find your next new or used car with Carwow. Find out more
Lease a BMW X3
If you’re looking to lease a new BMW X3, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.
Personal contract hire deals from Leasing.com. Find out more
Personal contract hire deals from Carparison Leasing. Find out more
Personal contract hire deals from Select Car Leasing. Find out more
Subscribe to a BMW X3
If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)
Car subscriptions from Wagonex.
Find out more
Car subscriptions from DriveFuze.
Find out more
Car subscriptions from Cocoon.
Find out more