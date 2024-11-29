fbpx
Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

The best new cars of this year to be revealed…

We’ll be revealing the winners of The Car Expert Awards 2025, including our overall Car of the Year title, on Tuesday 3 December.
Read more
Find an Expert Rating: 
Expert Rating

BMW X3

(2024 - present)

BMW X3 (2024) | Expert Rating

Expert Rating

New car score:

65
%
C

This model is still new so we don't have a Used Car Expert Rating score yet. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

72
%
B

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

71
%
A

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

52
%
D

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Expert Rating

New car score:

65
%
C

This model is still new so we don't have a Used Car Expert Rating score yet. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

72
%
B

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

71
%
A

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

52
%
D

Summary

The BMW X3 is a mid-size SUV/crossover, and this is the current fourth-generation model, which launched in late 2024. The range includes petrol, diesel and petrol plug-in hybrid model options.

Described by What Car?’s Neil Winn as an “outstanding family SUV”, the British motoring media generally agree that the latest iteration of the X3 still leads its class when it comes to driving experience.

“It offers a handling and ride balance that really impresses”, says Parker’s Ted Welford, “with comfort a noticeable improvement compared to the old car.”

James Fossdyke of The Sunday Times also praises the SUV for its “roomy” cabin and “brilliant” range of engines, but adds that it is a “shame” that “the X3’s interior is such a disappointment”, concluding that “the materials used in the interior are below par.”

As of November 2024, the fourth-generation BMW X3 holds a New Car Expert Rating of C with a score of 65%. This overall score is hindered by higher-than-average running costs.

X3 highlights

  • Refined driving experience
  • Class-leading infotainment
  • Punchy and efficient engines

X3 lowlights

  • Rival PHEVs offer more battery range
  • Options list gets expensive
  • Some cheap-feeling interior trim in places

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV/crossover
Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid
Price: From £48,375 on-road

Launched: Autumn 2024
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

BMW X3 (2024) front view | Expert Rating
BMW X3 (2024) rear view | Expert Rating
BMW X3 (2024) interior view | Expert Rating
BMW X3 (2024) boot view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express

+

Auto Trader

+

Autocar

+

Car

+

Carbuyer

+

Carwow

+

Heycar

+

Honest John

+

Parkers

+

The Sunday Times

+

Top Gear

+

What Car?

+

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of November 2024, the fourth-generation BMW X3 has not been tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of November 2024, the BMW X3 has not been tested by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

Fuel consumptionAverageScoreVariationScore
Petrol models40 mpgD36 – 41 mpgD – D
Diesel models48 mpgC48 – 49 mpgC – C
Plug-in hybrid models283 mpgA283 – 283 mpgA – A
CO₂ outputAverageScoreVariationScore
Petrol models161 g/kmC156 – 177 g/kmB – C
Diesel models155 g/kmB153 – 155 g/kmB – B
Plug-in hybrid models22 g/kmA22 – 22 g/kmA – A
Battery rangeAverageScoreVariationScore
Plug-in hybrid models55 milesC55 – 55 milesC – C
Insurance groupAverageScoreVariationScore
All models36C30 – 50C – F
Service and maintenanceCostScore
Year 1£283C
Year 2£644C
Year 3£1,033B
Year 4£1,393C
Year 5£1,814C
Overall£5,167C

The BMW X3 is a rather expensive car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

Fuel economy is disappointing for petrol models but decent for diesel-engined versions. The plug-in hybrid models look amazing on paper, but this is largely thanks to ridiculous EU/UK government lab tests that are completely inadequate for plug-in hybrids. There is no way you will ever travel for 283 miles on a single gallon (4.5 litres) of fuel and some electricity…

The battery range of the plug-in hybrid model is fairly average compared to most rivals, and compared to the rest of the mid-sized SUV sector, the car’s service and maintenance costs are pretty average.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of November 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the BMW X3 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the X3, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the BMW X3

As of November 2024, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the [Make and Model]. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local BMW dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the BMW X3, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio | Audi Q5 | BMW X4 | DS 7 Crossback | Genesis GV70 | Jaguar F-Pace | Land Rover Discovery Sport | Lexus NX | Mercedes-Benz GLC | Porsche Macan | Range Rover Velar | Volkswagen Tiguan | Volvo XC60

More news, reviews and information about the BMW X3 at The Car Expert

BMW X3 (2017 to 2024)

BMW X3 (2017 to 2024)

BMW iX3

BMW iX3

Everything you need to know about BMW

Everything you need to know about BMW

BMW X3 M

BMW X3 M

Thieves can “steal keyless cars in ten seconds”

Thieves can “steal keyless cars in ten seconds”

BMW X3 SUV to gain potent M model

BMW X3 SUV to gain potent M model

The complete guide to choosing your next BMW

The complete guide to choosing your next BMW

BMW rolls out mild hybrid 3 Series, X3 and X4 models

BMW rolls out mild hybrid 3 Series, X3 and X4 models

BMW X3 review

BMW X3 review

BMW UK recalls 268,000 diesel cars over risk of fire

BMW UK recalls 268,000 diesel cars over risk of fire

Crash test cars earn five-star ratings

Crash test cars earn five-star ratings

Buy a BMW X3

If you’re looking to buy a new or used BMW X3, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

Motors 600x300

Find your next used car with Motors. Find out more

Auto Trader logo 600x300

Find your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more

Carwow logo 600x300

Find your next new or used car with Carwow. Find out more

Lease a BMW X3

If you’re looking to lease a new BMW X3, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.

Leasing-com logo

Personal contract hire deals from Leasing.com. Find out more

Carparison 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Carparison Leasing. Find out more

Select Car Leasing logo

Personal contract hire deals from Select Car Leasing. Find out more

Subscribe to a BMW X3

If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)

Wagonex logo 2023 600x300

Car subscriptions from Wagonex.
Find out more

Drive Fuze logo 600x300

Car subscriptions from DriveFuze.
Find out more

Cocoon Vehicles logo 600x300

Car subscriptions from Cocoon.
Find out more

Used car finance

Looking for an alternative to dealer finance? The Car Expert's partners can help
We Finance Any Car 400x200

Used car finance from We Finance Any Car.
Find out more

Blue Motor Finance

Used car finance from Blue Motor Finance.
Find out more

Happy Motor Finance 600x300

Used car finance from Happy Motor Finance. Find out more

Sell your car

Do you have a car to sell? The Car Expert's partners can offer you a great price
Motorway 600x300

Get a free valuation in seconds from Motorway.
Find out more

Auto Trader logo 600x300

Get a cash offer for your car in minutes from Auto Trader.
Find out more

Carwow logo 600x300

The free, easy way to get 3,000+ dealers all over the UK bidding on your car.
Find out more

Best car rankings

The top cars in every category

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, analysing scores from 35 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating. We're adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

Best small cars

Best medium cars

Best large cars

Best hot hatches

Best performance cars

Best EVs

Best small SUVs

Best medium SUVs

Best large SUVs

Best coupé SUVs

Best convertibles

Best coupés

Best MPVs

This page last updated:

This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

The fourth-generation BMW X3 SUV is a certain improvement over its predecessor, but some reviewers take issue with the interior trim.BMW X3

Automotive Website of the Year

Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Motors

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Carparison

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore
Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore
Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore
Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore
Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2024 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved