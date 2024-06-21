Summary

The BMW 5 Series is a large executive car, available in either saloon or estate (called Touring) body styles. This eighth-generation model was launched at the end of 2023 and is available with either a petrol or plug-in hybrid powertrains.

Arriving alongside the all-electric i5 saloon and estate – currently the highest-ranked BMW in our Expert Rating Index, the latest BMW 5 Series is now available to order in the UK, and initial reviews suggest that the range is a hit with the British motoring media.

Carwow’s Darren Cassey comments that the 5 Series stacks up well against its key rivals, explaining that the car is “a fraction better overall than the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and Audi A6.” The BMW has been commended for its class-leading user-friendly tech and its agile driving dynamics, but like its electric i5 counterpart, reviewers take issue with the car’s rather high price tag and expensive options list.

While there are reviews already published on the new 5 Series, we currently don’t have any emissions, reliability or running cost data for the model. Once we have the full picture, we will give this BMW an Expert Rating score. Check back again soon!

5 Series highlights Refined and tech-laden interior

Agile handling

Class-leading infotainment 5 Series lowlights Rather high price tag with an expensive options list

The i5 is cheaper to run

Polarising exterior looks

Key specifications

Body style: Large saloon and estate

Engines: petrol, plug-in hybrid

Price: From £51,915 on-road Launched: Winter 2023/24

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“New 5 Series mixes stunning performance with remarkable efficiency. Rides and handles well, too.”

Author: Mark Tisshaw

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“This is a great all-rounder and just a fraction better overall than the Mercedes E-Class and Audi A6.”

Author: Darren Cassey

Read review Heycar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Desirable executive car that’s loaded with tech.”

Author: Ivan Aistrop

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“Driver appeal, astonishing body control and sybaritic comfort mean that this executive express has few peers.”

Author: Andrew English

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: 5 Series 550e

Score: 9 / 10

“Well, the 550e xDrive has the same problems as I do: it’s bulky and ugly. I just wish I was this clever and this good company.”

Author: Paul Horrell

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The new BMW 5 Series is a better all-rounder than its direct rivals, combining a classy and user-friendly interior with impressive refinement and handling. Just bear in mind that some items of equipment that you’re likely to want are expensive options, and fully electric models (including BMW’s own i5) are cheaper to run as company cars.”

Author: Steve Huntingford

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 5 stars

Date tested: December 2023

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 89%

Child protection: 85%

Vulnerable road users: 86%

Safety assist: 78%

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of June 2024, the BMW 5 Series has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of June 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the seventh-generation BMW 5 Series to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the 5 Series, we’ll publish the results here.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of June 2024, we don’t have independently verified data available for the BMW 5 Series. Check back again soon.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the BMW 5 Series has received.

2021 World Car Awards – Luxury Car of the Year

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the BMW 5 Series, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Audi A6 | Audi A7 Sportback | Jaguar XF | Lexus ES | Maserati Ghibli | Mercedes-Benz E-Class | Tesla Model S | Volvo S90 | Volvo V90

More information

More news, reviews and information about the BMW 5 Series at The Car Expert

