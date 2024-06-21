Summary
The BMW 5 Series is a large executive car, available in either saloon or estate (called Touring) body styles. This eighth-generation model was launched at the end of 2023 and is available with either a petrol or plug-in hybrid powertrains.
Arriving alongside the all-electric i5 saloon and estate – currently the highest-ranked BMW in our Expert Rating Index, the latest BMW 5 Series is now available to order in the UK, and initial reviews suggest that the range is a hit with the British motoring media.
Carwow’s Darren Cassey comments that the 5 Series stacks up well against its key rivals, explaining that the car is “a fraction better overall than the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and Audi A6.” The BMW has been commended for its class-leading user-friendly tech and its agile driving dynamics, but like its electric i5 counterpart, reviewers take issue with the car’s rather high price tag and expensive options list.
While there are reviews already published on the new 5 Series, we currently don’t have any emissions, reliability or running cost data for the model. Once we have the full picture, we will give this BMW an Expert Rating score. Check back again soon!
- BMW 5 Series (2017 to 2023) – Expert Rating
- BMW i5 (2023 onwards) – Expert Rating
- More BMW Expert Ratings, reviews, news and features
5 Series highlights
- Refined and tech-laden interior
- Agile handling
- Class-leading infotainment
5 Series lowlights
- Rather high price tag with an expensive options list
- The i5 is cheaper to run
- Polarising exterior looks
Key specifications
Body style: Large saloon and estate
Engines: petrol, plug-in hybrid
Price: From £51,915 on-road
Launched: Winter 2023/24
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA
Image gallery
Media reviews
Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.
Autocar
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 9 / 10
“New 5 Series mixes stunning performance with remarkable efficiency. Rides and handles well, too.”
Author: Mark Tisshaw
Read review
Carwow
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 9 / 10
“This is a great all-rounder and just a fraction better overall than the Mercedes E-Class and Audi A6.”
Author: Darren Cassey
Read review
Heycar
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“Desirable executive car that’s loaded with tech.”
Author: Ivan Aistrop
Read review
The Telegraph
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 9 / 10
“Driver appeal, astonishing body control and sybaritic comfort mean that this executive express has few peers.”
Author: Andrew English
Read review
Top Gear
Model reviewed: 5 Series 550e
Score: 9 / 10
“Well, the 550e xDrive has the same problems as I do: it’s bulky and ugly. I just wish I was this clever and this good company.”
Author: Paul Horrell
Read review
What Car?
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The new BMW 5 Series is a better all-rounder than its direct rivals, combining a classy and user-friendly interior with impressive refinement and handling. Just bear in mind that some items of equipment that you’re likely to want are expensive options, and fully electric models (including BMW’s own i5) are cheaper to run as company cars.”
Author: Steve Huntingford
Read review
Safety rating
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
Overall score: 5 stars
Date tested: December 2023
Read the full Euro NCAP review
Adult protection: 89%
Child protection: 85%
Vulnerable road users: 86%
Safety assist: 78%
Eco rating
Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP
No eco rating
As of June 2024, the BMW 5 Series has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.
Reliability rating
Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy
No reliability rating
As of June 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the seventh-generation BMW 5 Series to generate a reliability rating.
The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.
As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the 5 Series, we’ll publish the results here.
Running cost rating
Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data
No data yet
As of June 2024, we don’t have independently verified data available for the BMW 5 Series. Check back again soon.
Awards
Trophies, prizes and awards that the BMW 5 Series has received.
2021
- World Car Awards – Luxury Car of the Year
Similar cars
If you’re looking at the BMW 5 Series, you might also be interested in these alternatives.
Audi A6 | Audi A7 Sportback | Jaguar XF | Lexus ES | Maserati Ghibli | Mercedes-Benz E-Class | Tesla Model S | Volvo S90 | Volvo V90
- BMW 5 Series (2017 to 2023) – Expert Rating
- BMW i5 (2023 onwards) – Expert Rating
- More BMW Expert Ratings, reviews, news and features
More information
More news, reviews and information about the BMW 5 Series at The Car Expert
Buy a BMW 5 Series
If you’re looking to buy a new or used BMW 5 Series, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.
Find your next used car with Motors. Find out more
Find your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more
Find your next new or used car with Carwow. Find out more
Lease a BMW 5 Series
If you’re looking to lease a new BMW 5 Series, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.
Personal contract hire deals from Carparison Leasing. Find out more
Personal contract hire deals from Leasing.com. Find out more
Personal contract hire deals from Rivervale Leasing. Find out more
Subscribe to a BMW 5 Series
If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)
Car subscriptions from Mycardirect.
Find out more
Car subscriptions from Wagonex.
Find out more
Car subscriptions from Cocoon.
Find out more