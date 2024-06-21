fbpx
Find an Expert Rating: 
Coming soon

BMW 5 Series

BMW 5 Series | Expert Rating

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Summary

The BMW 5 Series is a large executive car, available in either saloon or estate (called Touring) body styles. This eighth-generation model was launched at the end of 2023 and is available with either a petrol or plug-in hybrid powertrains.

Arriving alongside the all-electric i5 saloon and estate – currently the highest-ranked BMW in our Expert Rating Index, the latest BMW 5 Series is now available to order in the UK, and initial reviews suggest that the range is a hit with the British motoring media.

Carwow’s Darren Cassey comments that the 5 Series stacks up well against its key rivals, explaining that the car is “a fraction better overall than the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and Audi A6.” The BMW has been commended for its class-leading user-friendly tech and its agile driving dynamics, but like its electric i5 counterpart, reviewers take issue with the car’s rather high price tag and expensive options list.

While there are reviews already published on the new 5 Series, we currently don’t have any emissions, reliability or running cost data for the model. Once we have the full picture, we will give this BMW an Expert Rating score. Check back again soon!

5 Series highlights

  • Refined and tech-laden interior
  • Agile handling
  • Class-leading infotainment

5 Series lowlights

  • Rather high price tag with an expensive options list
  • The i5 is cheaper to run
  • Polarising exterior looks

Key specifications

Body style: Large saloon and estate
Engines: petrol, plug-in hybrid
Price: From £51,915 on-road

Launched: Winter 2023/24
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

BMW 5 Series front view | Expert Rating
BMW 5 Series rear view | Expert Rating
BMW 5 Series Touring front view | Expert Rating
BMW 5 Series Touring rear view | Expert Rating
BMW 5 Series interior view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Autocar

+

Carwow

+

Heycar

+

The Telegraph

+

Top Gear

+

What Car?

+

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall score: 5 stars
Date tested: December 2023
Read the full Euro NCAP review

Adult protection: 89%
Child protection: 85%
Vulnerable road users: 86%
Safety assist: 78%

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of June 2024, the BMW 5 Series has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of June 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the seventh-generation BMW 5 Series to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the 5 Series, we’ll publish the results here.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of June 2024, we don’t have independently verified data available for the BMW 5 Series. Check back again soon.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the BMW 5 Series has received.

2021

  • World Car AwardsLuxury Car of the Year

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the BMW 5 Series, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Audi A6 | Audi A7 Sportback | Jaguar XF | Lexus ES | Maserati Ghibli | Mercedes-Benz E-Class | Tesla Model S | Volvo S90 | Volvo V90

This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

The eight-generation BMW 5 Series has been praised for its intuitive on-board tech, but high pricing remains and issue for reviewers.BMW 5 Series
