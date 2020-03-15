Volvo V90 is a premium large estate car, the saloon version of which is called the S90. The current model was launched in 2016, and a lightly facelifted version is set to arrive in the UK in early 2020.
In addition to the regular V90 range, there is a more rugged version called the the V90 Cross Country aimed at owners who want more off-roading ability but don’t want an SUV.
The Volvo V90 has received consistently good ratings and several awards from the UK motoring media, although the model tends to sit in the shadow of its SUV sister, the enormously popular Volvo XC90. It has received widespread praise for its exterior and interior design, as well as its overall comfort levels. The driving experience is not as good as the class-leading BMW 5 Series Touring, but this is not necessarily a priority for a large estate model.
The Volvo V90 Cross Country has also received considerable praise and is considered an excellent compromise for those who want the ability to venture beyond the bitumen but would prefer a regular car to an SUV-style vehicle.
Body style: Large estate
Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid
Price: From £39,835 on-road
Launched: Summer 2016
Last updated: Spring 2020
Replacement due: TBA
MEDIA REVIEWS
Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media
The Car Expert
Model reviewed: V90 Cross Country
Score: 8.6 / 10
“The V90 Cross Country offers all the refined performance and upmarket luxury of the regular V90 but with a welcome extra dose of versatility. When the road stops, it doesn’t.”
“The V90 and S90 represent Volvo’s most concerted effort yet at breaking into the premium club. The Germans should be worried…”
Auto Express
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The Volvo V90 isn’t the biggest executive estate on sale, but what it lacks in volume it makes up for with style and comfort.”
Model reviewed: V90 Cross Country
Score: 6 / 10
“Volvo’s raised and rugged V90 Cross Country aims to bridge the gap between traditional estate and SUV”
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic D5 Momentum
Score: 8 / 10
“With the more powerful D5 engine, the Volvo V90 is an excellent executive estate: it’s fast, comfortable, practical and feels very upmarket inside. The boot isn’t the biggest in its class, which sounds unusual for a Volvo, but there’s loads of space for passengers and the load space is still competitive in its class.”
Autocar
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“Volvo has produced a well-rounded premium estate that can take the fight to the German competition. It’s beautifully designed and packed with innovative technology and offers impressive levels of practicality.”
Model reviewed: V90 T5 R-Design Pro
Score: 7 / 10
“The V90 T5 is a fine choice for those who want an executive estate to prioritise refinement and cruising ability, but you’d have to be ardently against the idea of diesel to consider it over the excellent D5.”
Model reviewed: T8 Twin Engine R-Design Pro
Score: 7 / 10
“Those for whom the car’s modest electric range can bear the brunt of their daily mileage will own something of tremendous versatility. Anyone else who wants a sprightly Volvo V90 might be better off settling for the smoother-riding D5 AWD and save themselves £14,000 in the process.”
Model reviewed: V90 Cross Country
Score: 8 / 10
“The Cross Country feels like the most complete V90 to date. With the Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) now fully understood by Volvo, and the need for sporty handling taking a back seat, the engineers have been able to hone its ride comfort, turning the V90 into what it always should have been: a proper continent-cruising tourer.”
Car
Model reviewed: T8 Twin Engine plug-in hybrid
Score: 8 / 10
“Agile for its size, smooth and comfortable, with a lovely cabin and a handy turn of speed.”
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic D5 Cross Country Pro
Score: 8 / 10
“Would we have a Volvo V90 Cross Country over a comparable XC90? Personally, the jury is out on that one; the XC90 is a very good car but the V90 Cross Country makes an incredibly strong case for itself.”
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic R-Design
Score: 8 / 10
“This is a good version of a good car, if you’re looking for a smooth, comfortable, well-made estate that’s as much about the passengers as about the driver. While not exactly cheap, you get a lot of well-targeted tech, built-in safety and quality engineering for your money.”
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The Volvo V90 does feel special to drive, with an utterly unwavering focus on comfort and refinement. It’s a splendid, relaxing way to travel, and the design, materials and build quality deliver on Volvo’s premium aspirations. Packed with technology and handsome too, the V90 is a genuinely desirable estate car.”
Carbuyer
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8.6 / 10
“The Volvo V90 is the latest – and very possibly greatest – in a long line of large executive estates that the brand has almost become synonymous with.”
Model reviewed: V90 T8 Twin Engine
Score: 8.4 / 10
“Achingly stylish, well made and very comfortable, but not as big as a Volvo estate should be.”
Company Car Today
Model reviewed: Range overview
“The kind of car that gets better the longer you live with it.”
Model reviewed: T8 Twin Engine Inscription Pro
“The Volvo V90 T8 is well equipped, handsome and works well as a PHEV when journey patterns suit. However, it is very expensive, so drivers will need to make sure their usage will eventually pay back that big outlay in saved fuel.”
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic D5 Cross Country
“Looks good, and offers decent off-road capability without sacrificing efficiency or driving dynamics.”
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic R-Design Pro
“The Volvo V90 R-Design model looks fantastic and enhances an already-stylish car that makes great sense financially for anyone who’s happy to eschew the premium German badges.”
Daily Mail
Model reviewed: V90 Cross Country
“Though not a full-blooded off-roader, the Volvo V90 Cross Country is nimble up steep, muddy slopes and the extra 65mm of clearance helps navigate ruts on forest tracks. The hill-descent keeps you in check on the downhill so the car can be held on a steep incline.”
Evo
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol automatic T6 R-Design
Score: 6 / 10
“Volvo’s excellent active safety features are a highlight, doing a great job of reassuring, without taking over.”
Green Car Guide
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre plug-in hybrid automatic T8 Twin Engine Inscription Pro
Score: 8 / 10
“The Volvo V90 T8 Twin Engine Inscription Pro is a very desirable car. It’s extremely quiet, refined and comfortable – either driving around town on electric power, or at 70mph on the motorway. It offers huge amounts of space for people and luggage. It also looks great, and the interior is a relaxing, upmarket environment.”
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic D4 Cross Country
Score: 8 / 10
“The Volvo V90 Cross Country offers the security of all-wheel drive, increased ground clearance to cope with most off-road tracks that owners are likely to be confronted with, yet it has an estate body style, so it’s more efficient than a traditional 4×4. It also offers lots of space, refinement and comfort.”
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic D4 Momentum
Score: 8 / 10
“The Volvo V90 D4 is a very agreeable car overall. It has a pleasing exterior design, a classy interior, and there’s lots of space inside, particularly in the rear and in the boot. It’s very comfortable to drive, and reasonably economical in real-life driving, but comfort and economy take priority over performance and agile driving dynamics.”
Parkers
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8.2 / 10
“Volvo’s largest estate majors on style, safety and super-cool image”
Model reviewed: V90 Cross Country
Score: 8.6 / 10
“Safe and stylish Volvo estate with rugged looks and off-road ability”
The Sun
Model reviewed: V90 Cross Country
“The new Volvo V90 Cross Country is a refreshing change from the avalanche of soft-roading SUVs aimed at families. The Volvo is a good old-fashioned estate that’s been doing the business for 20 years – and isn’t stopping yet.”
Model reviewed: Range overview
“The new Volvo V90 is such a departure from its reputation as a family estate wagon that you would not be surprised to see it being used by gangsters”
The Sunday Times
Model reviewed: V90 Cross Country
Score: 8 / 10
“A welcome alternative to a 4×4 SUV”
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic D5 Inscription
Score: 4 / 10
“This side of a Rolls-Royce Phantom you will find no finer car interior. The combination of wood, aluminium and leather is sublime, and the way it all works is even better. However, start the engine and straight away things are going to unravel.” (Jeremy Clarkson)
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The Volvo V90 is smooth, agile, even chic. It is, for perhaps the first time in Volvo’s history, an estate car that aspires not merely to manage and prolong your life, but also to enhance it.”
The Telegraph
Model reviewed: V90 Cross Country
Score: 8 / 10
“The Volvo V90 Cross Country is a very fine car indeed. While it carries a price premium over a standard V90, the even more cosseting ride alone is arguably worth it, while those who live down muddy and rutted tracks or need to get to remote locations will appreciate this car’s useful off-road ability.”
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The Volvo V90 proves once and for all that boring Volvo estate cars are a thing of the past. It looks fantastic and, provided you are happy to prioritise comfort over fun, is a delight to drive.”
Top Gear
Score: 9 / 10
“A properly desirable Volvo wagon – finally a decent alternative to the Germans.”
Model reviewed: V90 Cross Country
“This, perhaps, is the best of them. Unless you need seven seats, it’s basically a greatest hits package of the Volvo V90 and Volvo XC90: the coolest to look at (to these eyes) and the best combination of comfort and cornering nous, with some off-road ability thrown in.”
What Car?
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The V90 is spacious, practical and classy.”
Model reviewed: V90 Cross Country
Score: 6 / 10
“The standard V90 is more comfortable to drive but, for those who need mud-plugging ability, the Cross Country is worth a look.”
Which?
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6.9 / 10
“Superb mix of luxury and practicality”
Model reviewed: V90 Cross Country
“If you don’t need a giant SUV, the Volvo V90 Cross Country is a good alternative. As its name suggests, it’s sturdy enough to cope with most off-road driving, yet looks sleek. It can also tow heavy loads. It’s spacious, comfortable, beautifully made and is good to drive on the road, too.”
SAFETY RATING
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: January 2017
Eco Rating
Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP
The Volvo V90 has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.
Awards
Trophies, prizes and awards that the Volvo V90 has received
2019
- Car Dealer Magazine Awards – Best Used Executive Car
2017
- UK Car of the Year Awards – Best Estate Car
- Scottish Car of the Year Awards – Best Estate Car
2016
- Top Gear Awards – Best Estate
- Scottish Car of the Year Awards – Car of the Year + Best Estate Car
