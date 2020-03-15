Volvo V90 is a premium large estate car, the saloon version of which is called the S90. The current model was launched in 2016, and a lightly facelifted version is set to arrive in the UK in early 2020.

In addition to the regular V90 range, there is a more rugged version called the the V90 Cross Country aimed at owners who want more off-roading ability but don’t want an SUV.

The Volvo V90 has received consistently good ratings and several awards from the UK motoring media, although the model tends to sit in the shadow of its SUV sister, the enormously popular Volvo XC90. It has received widespread praise for its exterior and interior design, as well as its overall comfort levels. The driving experience is not as good as the class-leading BMW 5 Series Touring, but this is not necessarily a priority for a large estate model.

The Volvo V90 Cross Country has also received considerable praise and is considered an excellent compromise for those who want the ability to venture beyond the bitumen but would prefer a regular car to an SUV-style vehicle.

More Volvo ratings, news, reviews and features

Body style: Large estate

Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid

Price: From £39,835 on-road Launched: Summer 2016

Last updated: Spring 2020

Replacement due: TBA

SAFETY RATING Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP







Overall rating: 5 stars

Date tested: January 2017 95% ADULT OCCUPANT 80% CHILD OCCUPANT 76% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 93% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco Rating Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

The Volvo V90 has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.

Awards Trophies, prizes and awards that the Volvo V90 has received

2019 Car Dealer Magazine Awards – Best Used Executive Car 2017 UK Car of the Year Awards – Best Estate Car

Scottish Car of the Year Awards – Best Estate Car 2016 Top Gear Awards – Best Estate

Scottish Car of the Year Awards – Car of the Year + Best Estate Car

Similar cars If you’re looking at the Volvo V90, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi A6 Avant | BMW 5 Series Touring | Jaguar XF Sportbrake | Mercedes-Benz E-Class estate

More Volvo ratings, news, reviews and features