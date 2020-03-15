Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 18 of the top UK motoring websites

Volvo V90 (2016 onwards) Expert Rating

Volvo V90

(2016 - present)

77 %
Expert Rating

Volvo V90 is a premium large estate car, the saloon version of which is called the S90. The current model was launched in 2016, and a lightly facelifted version is set to arrive in the UK in early 2020.

In addition to the regular V90 range, there is a more rugged version called the the V90 Cross Country aimed at owners who want more off-roading ability but don’t want an SUV.

The Volvo V90 has received consistently good ratings and several awards from the UK motoring media, although the model tends to sit in the shadow of its SUV sister, the enormously popular Volvo XC90. It has received widespread praise for its exterior and interior design, as well as its overall comfort levels. The driving experience is not as good as the class-leading BMW 5 Series Touring, but this is not necessarily a priority for a large estate model.

The Volvo V90 Cross Country has also received considerable praise and is considered an excellent compromise for those who want the ability to venture beyond the bitumen but would prefer a regular car to an SUV-style vehicle.

Body style: Large estate
Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid
Price: From £39,835 on-road

Launched: Summer 2016
Last updated: Spring 2020
Replacement due: TBA

SAFETY RATING

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: January 2017

95%

ADULT OCCUPANT

80%

CHILD OCCUPANT

76%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

93%

SAFETY ASSIST

Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco Rating

Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Volvo V90 has received

2019

  • Car Dealer Magazine Awards – Best Used Executive Car

2017

  • UK Car of the Year Awards – Best Estate Car
  • Scottish Car of the Year Awards – Best Estate Car

2016

  • Top Gear Awards – Best Estate
  • Scottish Car of the Year Awards – Car of the Year + Best Estate Car

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Volvo V90, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi A6 Avant | BMW 5 Series Touring | Jaguar XF Sportbrake | Mercedes-Benz E-Class estate

More Volvo ratings, news, reviews and features

Model update

Updates to Volvo S90 and V90 models

Volvo has revised its range-topping S90 saloon and V90 estate models, with the model sporting a lightly tweaked look and upgraded equipment.
Read more
Car manufacturer news

Volvo offers free electricity to UK plug-in buyers

Volvo has launched a new offer to reimburse UK buyers of its plug-in hybrid models with a year’s worth of electricity costs.
Read more
Car buying advice

The best used estate cars for under £20,000

A decent estate car can be just as practical as an SUV, but is usually more fun to drive. We’ve picked out some of the best used car options for under £20k.
Read more
Model update

All-electric Volvo XC40 Recharge revealed

Volvo’s first vehicle in its all-electric offensive has been revealed in the form of the Volvo XC40 Recharge compact SUV.
Read more
New model

All-electric Polestar 2 pricing confirmed

Prices for the upcoming all-electric Polestar 2 have been confirmed ahead of the car entering production early next year.
Read more
Ratings and reviews

Volvo XC90

82%
The Volvo XC90 has received universally positive reviews from the UK motoring media and continues to receive awards year after year.
Read more

