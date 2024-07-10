fbpx
Volvo V60 and V90 estates back from retirement

Volvo has decided to re-introduce its V60 and V90 models to its UK range as buyers have shown a renewed interest in the estate bodystyle

by Sean Rees
After being removed from sale last Summer due to “changes in customer preferences”, Volvo has decided to re-introduce its V60 and V90 models to its UK range as British buyers have shown a renewed interest in the estate bodystyle.

Re-introducing models that the manufacturer says is a “key element of Volvo Cars’ heritage”, the mid-size V60 is now available once again in Plus and Ultra specifications with either the T6 or T8 petrol-electric plug-in hybrid powertrains, which combine a 145hp electric motor with a 253hp or 310hp petrol engine respectively, or a 197hp B4 mild-hybrid petrol powertrain. The larger V90 is also offered with the same T6 and T8 drivetrain options.

The V60 is now on sale from just over £43k, while prices for the V90 start at over £62k. To clarify, the S60 and S90 saloons retired at the same time last year are not returning.

As part of this Volvo range refresh, the brand has also unveiled new ‘Black Edition’ versions of the all-electric EC40 coupé-SUV and EX40 SUV.

Available with both the ‘Plus’ and ‘Ultra’ trims, this ‘Black Edition’ package adds all-black exterior styling, black high-gloss front grille, Volvo emblem and tailgate badging, plus 20-inch high-gloss black alloy wheels.

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
