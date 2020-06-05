The Mercedes-Benz E-Class is a large executive car, available in either saloon and estate body styles. The current model was launched in 2016, with a facelifted model set to arrive in the UK in summer 2020. It is available with a rage of petrol and diesel engines, as well as a diesel/electric plug-in hybrid option.
The E-Class is also availabe in coupé and cabriolet body styles, which are not covered here. We are building a separate page for these models, so check back soon. There is also a flagship high-performance model called the Mercedes-AMG E 63, which will also get its own page soon.
The Mercedes-Benz E-Class has received consistently positive reviews from the UK motoring media. As of June 2020, it holds a very creditable Expert Rating of 84%, which is better than the Audi A6 but still a few points behind its arch rival, the BMW 5 Series. It has been highly praised for its comfort and refinement, although it isn’t as dynamic to drive as the BMW. The All-Terrain estate version, which has a raised ride height and all-wheel drive, doesn’t score as highly and is considered expensive compared to the regular models.
Body style: Large saloon and estate
Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid
Price: From £38,880 on-road
Launched: Summer 2016
Last updated: Summer 2020
Replacement due: TBA
MEDIA REVIEWS
Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media
Auto Express
Model reviewed: E 300 de
Score: 8 / 10
“The E 300 de is a very worthy alternative to the petrol-electric E 300 e.”
Model reviewed: Saloon range
Score: 9 / 10
“The Mercedes E-Class saloon blends sumptuous comfort, refinement and tech in a stylish executive package.”
Auto Trader
Model reviewed: Estate range
Score: 8.6 / 10
“The Mercedes-Benz E-Class Estate has always been first choice if you want the biggest boot in the class, and the latest version also combines that with luxury comfort and desirability.”
Model reviewed: Saloon range
Score: 8.4 / 10
“The Mercedes-Benz E-Class has been a stalwart of the executive saloon class ever since its earliest days, and now this latest generation with its smooth, curvy looks exudes all the class you could hope for.”
Model reviewed: All-Terrain estate
“The Mercedes E-Class All-Terrain is a very good all-rounder. It looks smart, has a beautifully appointed interior and is exceptionally practical. It’s also very good to drive, with a cosseting ride, capable handling and decent refinement.”
Autocar
Model reviewed: Saloon range
Score: 8 / 10
“The Mercedes-Benz E-Class comes with fine engines and a typically laid-back dynamic character. Not one for the interested driver, but a good advert for being disinterested.”
Model reviewed: 300e AMG Line
Score: 8 / 10
“Notably, despite its obvious size, the E300e is easy to manoeuvre and park – and just as significantly it’s ULEZ-friendly: no emissions charge to you if you own one in central London, then.”
Model reviewed: 300de
Score: 8 / 10
“Mercedes has introduced a super-efficient diesel-electric plug-in hybrid powertrain to the E-Class.”
Car
Model reviewed: E 350d All-Terrain estate
Score: 8 / 10
“Comfortable, classy and – when it comes to semi-autonomous driving – a little too clever for its own good, the Mercedes E-Class All-Terrain makes a very respectable fist indeed of disguising how little it actually differs at heart from the standard estate.”
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic E220d AMG Line estate
Score: 10 / 10
“Let’s not beat about the bush here – it may as well be dug up and slotted into the colossal loadspace instead. Some estates are more engaging to drive, but none are as accomplished an all-rounder as the Mercedes E-Class Estate.”
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic E220d saloon
Score: 8 / 10
“A Jaguar XF is more entertaining to drive but if it was us staring down the barrel of four years grinding a pair of furrows in the M1 motorway, we’d struggle to look past this impressive new Mercedes-Benz E-class.”
Car Keys
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel/electric plug-in hybrid automatic E 300 de saloon
Score: 9 / 10
“The E 300 de is a superbly efficient model that makes a lot of sense to buyers who don’t cover a lot of miles each day, but have the additional benefit of a more efficient diesel engine on longer trips. We just question whether it’s worth nearly £10,000 more than the E 220d.”
Model reviewed: All-Terrain estate
Score: 8 / 10
“The looks may not be to everyone’s liking, but that is a necessary addition to make the car more capable off the beaten track. It copes as well on the moors we tested it on as it does on the motorway and can mean it is a true all-rounder.”
Model reviewed: 3.0-litre diesel automatic E 350d AMG Line estate
Score: 9 / 10
“The Mercedes-Benz E-Class Estate is one of the most grown-up, comfortable, well-kitted cars on sale, and as opposed to merely matching its rivals in the all-important luxury department, it exceeds expectations.”
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic E 220d AMG Line saloon
Score: 9 / 10
“If you want to get from London to Inverness in serene comfort, with every conceivable gadget, it’s hard to argue with the might of the E-Class. Drive it, and you get a sense of the evolution and thousands (perhaps millions?) of man-hours spent engineering and developing this powerhouse of a car.”
Carbuyer
Model reviewed: Saloon range
Score: 9 / 10
“The Mercedes E-Class majors on superb refinement and technological innovation in the large executive car class”
Model reviewed: Estate range
Score: 9.2 / 10
“The Mercedes-Benz E-Class Estate is a seriously practical car with a luxurious interior and the latest technology”
Model reviewed: E 300 e hybrid saloon
Score: 8.4 / 10
“The smooth and fast Mercedes-Benz E 300 e hybrid combines luxury with impressive fuel efficiency”
Model reviewed: All-Terrain estate
Score: 9 / 10
“The Mercedes E-Class All-Terrain adds excellent rough-road capability to the estate’s already long list of talents”
Carwow
Model reviewed: Saloon range
Score: 8 / 10
“The Mercedes E-Class is built for comfort and comes with an interior that oozes luxury, but if you’re after a big saloon that’s fun to drive then you’d better look elsewhere.”
Model reviewed: Estate range
Score: 8 / 10
“The Mercedes E-Class Estate is a luxurious, comfortable car that’s also very practical – just don’t expect it to be huge fun to drive.”
Model reviewed: All-Terrain estate
Score: 7 / 10
“The Mercedes E-Class All-Terrain is a posh, comfortable estate car that can deal with driving down rough roads and is also pretty good for towing. It has comfy raised air suspension and four-wheel drive as standard.”
Company Car Today
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel/electric plug-in hybrid automatic E 300 de saloon AMG Line
“Much cheaper on tax and national insurance but significantly more expensive to buy, the PHEV diesel E-Class will make sense for the right drivers and is a big step in terms of making PHEVs a logical option for more people.”
Model reviewed: E 350 d All-Terrain estate
“High price and very high emissions compared with those of rivals are problems for the All-Terrain.”
Daily Mail
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic E 220 d SE
“If your shopping list must-haves include an upmarket feel, an undemanding cossetting character and a strong powertrain, the E220d will fulfil your expectations.”
Evo
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The E-class is more diverse, multi-talented and capable than ever, but still retains those key Mercedes attributes.”
Green Car Guide
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel hybrid automatic saloon E300 de AMG Line
Score: 8 / 10
“In the current ‘anti-diesel’ climate, Mercedes is being brave offering a diesel-electric plug-in hybrid, but it’s a welcome choice for people who drive up to 25-30 miles locally, which can be done on zero tailpipe emission electric power, and who also drive long motorway distances.”
Honest John
Model reviewed: Saloon range
Score: 10 / 10
“More a shrunken S-Class than an inflated C-Class, with the very best from the Mercedes-Benz technology and safety catalogue. The result is a new class leader, a car more refined, of higher quality and significantly more luxurious than the Audi A6 and BMW 5 Series with which it competes.”
Model reviewed: Estate range
Score: 10 / 10
“No matter how you look at it, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class Estate costs more than its rivals. But for a premium estate car that sets a new benchmark for luxury, practicality and is on par with its rivals when it comes to handling, it might just be worth it.”
Model reviewed: All-Terrain estate
Score: 8 / 10
“The E-Class All Terrain is the newest, plushest and the best in its class, but with such a prohibitively high cost it’s likely to be a little more exclusive than Mercedes-Benz would probably like it to be. Shame.”
Motors.co.uk
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The Mercedes-Benz E-Class is a big car, and though that makes it a bit awkward to slot into supermarket car parking bays, it’s good news when it comes to interior space.”
Parkers
Model reviewed: Saloon range
Score: 9.2 / 10
“Luxurious, practical executive car brimming with clever tech”
Model reviewed: All-Terrain estate
Score: 8 / 10
“The Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain makes a very respectable fist indeed of disguising how little it actually differs at heart from the standard estate.”
Model reviewed: Estate range
Score: 8.8 / 10
“The best premium estate car you can buy”
The Sun
Model reviewed: All-Terrain estate
“The interior is too lovely for muddy boots — but the car is a refreshing alternative to the gazillions of SUVs on offer.”
The Sunday Times
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic E 220 d AMG Line estate
Score: 8 / 10
“On style, it’s a class above”
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic E 220d AMG Line estate
Score: 8 / 10
“Run the numbers and you’ll know it makes sense” (Jeremy Clarkson)
The Telegraph
Model reviewed: Estate range
Score: 9 / 10
“The E-class Estate does pretty much everything a family will ask from it. Mercedes has left the sporty handling to the manufacturers that do it best, instead focusing on supple, wafty ride and all-round ease-of-use.”
Model reviewed: Saloon range
Score: 9 / 10
“The E-class is not a sporty car, and for that it makes no apologies. Good, we say; leave the handling to the sports cars and let big saloons be about comfort and tranquility. Specify the air suspension and you’ll end up with a beautifully-made car that soothes the senses whenever you drive it.”
Top Gear
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“Mercedes has thrown everything it knows into the new E-Class. You can tell.”
Model reviewed: 300 de” diesel-electric hybrid
” The electric propulsion in the E300de is a foot in the door to demonstrate what electricity can do and maybe change a few minds in the process.”
What Car?
Model reviewed: Saloon range
Score: 6 / 10
“The Mercedes-Benz E-Class continues to be excellent in its field, regardless of what iteration you go for. It’s more expensive to run than its BMW 5 Series or Audi A6 rivals, though, and trimlines do get pricey very quickly.”
Model reviewed: Estate range
Score: 8 / 10
“It might not be cheap, but the Mercedes E-Class Estate is extremely classy, spacious and impressively refined.”
Which?
Model reviewed: E 300 e plug-in hybrid
Score: 7.2 / 10
“If the Mercedes-Benz E-Class is mostly about comfort – and it is – the E 300 e hybrid adds another dimension of refinement on top.”
SAFETY RATING
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: September 2016
Eco rating
Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP
The Mercedes-Benz E-Class has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.
Awards
Trophies, prizes and awards that the Mercedes-Benz E-Class has received
2019
- Auto Express Awards – Best Premium Hybrid Car
- Auto Trader Awards – Most Recommended Car
- JD Power Vehicle Dependability Study – Most Dependable Large and Luxury Car
2017
- UK Car of the Year Awards – Car of the Year
- Carbuyer Awards – Most Comfortable Car + Best In-Car Connectivity
- Honest John Awards – Best Premium Large Car
- Fleet News Awards – Best Executive Car + Best New Company Car
- Fleet World Honours – Best New Car + Best Executive Car
- Professional Driver Awards – Car of the Year
2016
- Auto Express Awards – Best Executive Car
- Professional Driver Awards – Best Executive Car
- Tow Car of the Year Awards – Best tow car, £35K to £45K
- Telegraph Cars Awards – Best Business Car
