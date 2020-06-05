The Mercedes-Benz E-Class is a large executive car, available in either saloon and estate body styles. The current model was launched in 2016, with a facelifted model set to arrive in the UK in summer 2020. It is available with a rage of petrol and diesel engines, as well as a diesel/electric plug-in hybrid option.

The E-Class is also availabe in coupé and cabriolet body styles, which are not covered here. We are building a separate page for these models, so check back soon. There is also a flagship high-performance model called the Mercedes-AMG E 63, which will also get its own page soon.

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class has received consistently positive reviews from the UK motoring media. As of June 2020, it holds a very creditable Expert Rating of 84%, which is better than the Audi A6 but still a few points behind its arch rival, the BMW 5 Series. It has been highly praised for its comfort and refinement, although it isn’t as dynamic to drive as the BMW. The All-Terrain estate version, which has a raised ride height and all-wheel drive, doesn’t score as highly and is considered expensive compared to the regular models.

Body style: Large saloon and estate

Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid

Price: From £38,880 on-road Launched: Summer 2016

Last updated: Summer 2020

Replacement due: TBA







SAFETY RATING Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP







Overall rating: 5 stars

Date tested: September 2016 95% ADULT OCCUPANT 90% CHILD OCCUPANT 77% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 62% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco rating Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.

Awards Trophies, prizes and awards that the Mercedes-Benz E-Class has received

2019 Auto Express Awards – Best Premium Hybrid Car

Auto Trader Awards – Most Recommended Car

JD Power Vehicle Dependability Study – Most Dependable Large and Luxury Car 2017 UK Car of the Year Awards – Car of the Year

Carbuyer Awards – Most Comfortable Car + Best In-Car Connectivity

Honest John Awards – Best Premium Large Car

Fleet News Awards – Best Executive Car + Best New Company Car

Fleet World Honours – Best New Car + Best Executive Car

Professional Driver Awards – Car of the Year 2016 Auto Express Awards – Best Executive Car

Professional Driver Awards – Best Executive Car

Tow Car of the Year Awards – Best tow car, £35K to £45K

Telegraph Cars Awards – Best Business Car

