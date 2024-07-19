Summary

Now the cheapest all-electric offering on the British market, the Dacia Spring is a small battery-powered family car and the first in a wave of new budget-end EVs that are likely to draw more interest to the electric car market.

The Spring has been warmly received by the British motoring media thus far, which review scores ranging from good to excellent. “Look, it’s basic and it’s not fast, but we need this car”, Electrifying.com’s Ginny Buckley argues, pointing to the car’s unparalleled pricing, while Car’s Ted Welford praises the Dacia for its “impressive interior and generous equipment” which “defy its price”.

Besides battery range and driving dynamics concerns, the Spring does have one serious drawback that reviewers continually note however – its safety credentials. The compact EV has been given a poor one-star safety rating from crash testers Euro NCAP. “It is designed, purely and simply, to be as little an amount of electric car as you can get away with”, explains Neil Briscoe of The Sunday Times. “In that mission, it has succeeded superbly.”

While there are reviews already published on the Spring – and we also have up-to-date safety and emissions ratings for the car displayed below – we currently don’t have any reliability or running cost data for the model. Once we have the full picture, we will give this Dacia an Expert Rating score. Check back again soon!

Spring highlights Unparalleled EV pricing

Reasonable battery range considering price

Efficient and surprisingly practical Spring lowlights Abysmal Euro NCAP safety rating

Underpowered entry-level drivetrain

Cramped rear seating

Key specifications

Body style: Small hatchback

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £14,995 on-road Launched: Summer 2024

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Decent on-road manners, excellent manoeuvrability and low running costs should still give the baby Dacia strong appeal, particularly for those after a cheap runabout or a second car.”

Author: John McIlroy

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Dacia’s Spring budget electric vehicle is compact, likeable and for an EV very, very affordable.”

Author: Matt Prior

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Spring’s impressive interior and generous equipment defy its price, but it’s a slight shame the same can’t be said for the overarching driving manners and safety.”

Author: Ted Welford

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The Dacia Spring is the UK’s cheapest electric supermini, with a decent driving range and performance but also some compromises in safety and interior quality.”

Author: Andy Goodwin

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

“The Dacia Spring EV wants to shake up the electric car market with its low low price tag, though a limited range and lack of sophistication might put you off.”

Read review Driving Electric + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Dacia Spring nails its brief as a low-cost, no-frills EV, but the competition is gradually closing in.”

Author: Shane Wilkinson

Read review Electrifying.com + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“Look, it’s basic and it’s not fast, but we need this car. We need properly affordable electric cars, and I think you’ll be with me on saying that I’ll happily take more basic specification and slightly cramped rear seats to get it.”

Author: Ginny Buckley

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.6 / 10

“Is it the best small EV? No, probably not. A Citroen e-C3 is a much more rounded package in terms of range, driving and space, but is at least £5,000 more expensive. At this price point, that’s a huge price difference.”

Author: Ted Welford

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“It is designed, purely and simply, to be as little an amount of electric car as you can get away with. In that mission, it has succeeded superbly. There is perhaps a chance, a small chance, that like its simple and prosaic ignition key the affordable Spring could itself be the key to unlocking broader electric car acceptance.”

Author: Neil Briscoe

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Dacia’s entry EV is everything you want: low cost, low weight, low impact, but lots of fun.”

Author: Sam Burnett

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“If you live in a city and you want a brand-new electric car that is capable of getting you from door to door in relative comfort, the Spring is well worth considering.”

Author: Neil Winn

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 1 stars

Date tested: December 2021

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 49%

Child protection: 56%

Vulnerable road users: 39%

Safety assist: 32%

Assessed back in 2021, the Dacia Spring was awarded a rather abysmal one-star safety rating from Euro NCAP, the safety body arguing that the electric crossover comes with a higher risk of injury to occupants and pedestrians than many rivals in this compact sector.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP Model tested: 33kW Electric FWD Automatic Overall score: 5 stars

Date tested: August 2022

Read the full Green NCAP review Clean Air Index: 10 / 10

Energy Efficiency Index: 9.8 / 10

Greenhouse Gas Index: 10 / 10

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of July 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Dacia Spring to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Spring, we’ll publish the results here.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of July 2024, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Dacia Spring. Check back again soon.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Dacia Spring has received.

2021 News UK Motor Awards – Best Value Car

Top Gear Awards – EV Deal of the Century

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Dacia Spring, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

BYD Dolphin | Citroën ë-C3 | Fiat 500 Electric | GWM Ora 03 | Honda e | Hyundai Kona Electric | Jeep Avenger | Kia Soul EV | Mini Cooper Electric | Peugeot e-208 | Skoda Elroq | Vauxhall Corsa Electric

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Dacia Spring at The Car Expert

Buy a Dacia Spring

If you’re looking to buy a new or used Dacia Spring, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

Lease a Dacia Spring

If you’re looking to lease a new Dacia Spring, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.

Subscribe to a Dacia Spring

Subscriptions are becoming a very popular way for consumers to try an electric car for a few weeks or months to help decide whether it’s a suitable alternative to a petrol car. If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)