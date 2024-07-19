Summary
Now the cheapest all-electric offering on the British market, the Dacia Spring is a small battery-powered family car and the first in a wave of new budget-end EVs that are likely to draw more interest to the electric car market.
The Spring has been warmly received by the British motoring media thus far, which review scores ranging from good to excellent. “Look, it’s basic and it’s not fast, but we need this car”, Electrifying.com’s Ginny Buckley argues, pointing to the car’s unparalleled pricing, while Car’s Ted Welford praises the Dacia for its “impressive interior and generous equipment” which “defy its price”.
Besides battery range and driving dynamics concerns, the Spring does have one serious drawback that reviewers continually note however – its safety credentials. The compact EV has been given a poor one-star safety rating from crash testers Euro NCAP. “It is designed, purely and simply, to be as little an amount of electric car as you can get away with”, explains Neil Briscoe of The Sunday Times. “In that mission, it has succeeded superbly.”
While there are reviews already published on the Spring – and we also have up-to-date safety and emissions ratings for the car displayed below – we currently don’t have any reliability or running cost data for the model. Once we have the full picture, we will give this Dacia an Expert Rating score. Check back again soon!
Spring highlights
- Unparalleled EV pricing
- Reasonable battery range considering price
- Efficient and surprisingly practical
Spring lowlights
- Abysmal Euro NCAP safety rating
- Underpowered entry-level drivetrain
- Cramped rear seating
Key specifications
Body style: Small hatchback
Engines: electric, battery-powered
Price: From £14,995 on-road
Launched: Summer 2024
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA
Image gallery
Media reviews
Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media.
Auto Express
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“Decent on-road manners, excellent manoeuvrability and low running costs should still give the baby Dacia strong appeal, particularly for those after a cheap runabout or a second car.”
Author: John McIlroy
Autocar
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“Dacia’s Spring budget electric vehicle is compact, likeable and for an EV very, very affordable.”
Author: Matt Prior
Car
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The Spring’s impressive interior and generous equipment defy its price, but it’s a slight shame the same can’t be said for the overarching driving manners and safety.”
Author: Ted Welford
Carbuyer
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“The Dacia Spring is the UK’s cheapest electric supermini, with a decent driving range and performance but also some compromises in safety and interior quality.”
Author: Andy Goodwin
Carwow
Model reviewed: Range overview
“The Dacia Spring EV wants to shake up the electric car market with its low low price tag, though a limited range and lack of sophistication might put you off.”
Driving Electric
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The Dacia Spring nails its brief as a low-cost, no-frills EV, but the competition is gradually closing in.”
Author: Shane Wilkinson
Electrifying.com
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 9 / 10
“Look, it’s basic and it’s not fast, but we need this car. We need properly affordable electric cars, and I think you’ll be with me on saying that I’ll happily take more basic specification and slightly cramped rear seats to get it.”
Author: Ginny Buckley
Parkers
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7.6 / 10
“Is it the best small EV? No, probably not. A Citroen e-C3 is a much more rounded package in terms of range, driving and space, but is at least £5,000 more expensive. At this price point, that’s a huge price difference.”
Author: Ted Welford
The Sunday Times
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“It is designed, purely and simply, to be as little an amount of electric car as you can get away with. In that mission, it has succeeded superbly. There is perhaps a chance, a small chance, that like its simple and prosaic ignition key the affordable Spring could itself be the key to unlocking broader electric car acceptance.”
Author: Neil Briscoe
Top Gear
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“Dacia’s entry EV is everything you want: low cost, low weight, low impact, but lots of fun.”
Author: Sam Burnett
What Car?
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6 / 10
“If you live in a city and you want a brand-new electric car that is capable of getting you from door to door in relative comfort, the Spring is well worth considering.”
Author: Neil Winn
Safety rating
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
Overall score: 1 stars
Date tested: December 2021
Adult protection: 49%
Child protection: 56%
Vulnerable road users: 39%
Safety assist: 32%
Assessed back in 2021, the Dacia Spring was awarded a rather abysmal one-star safety rating from Euro NCAP, the safety body arguing that the electric crossover comes with a higher risk of injury to occupants and pedestrians than many rivals in this compact sector.
Eco rating
Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP
Model tested: 33kW Electric FWD Automatic
Overall score: 5 stars
Date tested: August 2022
Energy Efficiency Index: 9.8 / 10
Greenhouse Gas Index: 10 / 10
Reliability rating
Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy
No reliability rating
As of July 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Dacia Spring to generate a reliability rating.
The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.
As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Spring, we’ll publish the results here.
Running cost rating
Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data
No data yet
As of July 2024, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Dacia Spring. Check back again soon.
Awards
Trophies, prizes and awards that the Dacia Spring has received.
2021
- News UK Motor Awards – Best Value Car
- Top Gear Awards – EV Deal of the Century
Similar cars
If you're looking at the Dacia Spring, you might also be interested in these alternatives.
More information
More news, reviews and information about the Dacia Spring at The Car Expert
