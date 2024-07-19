fbpx
Find an Expert Rating: 
Coming soon

Dacia Spring

Dacia Spring | Expert Rating

Expert Rating

New car score:

-

This model is not yet available in the UK so we don't have a full Expert Rating report card. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

-

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

-

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

-

Summary

Now the cheapest all-electric offering on the British market, the Dacia Spring is a small battery-powered family car and the first in a wave of new budget-end EVs that are likely to draw more interest to the electric car market.

The Spring has been warmly received by the British motoring media thus far, which review scores ranging from good to excellent. “Look, it’s basic and it’s not fast, but we need this car”, Electrifying.com’s Ginny Buckley argues, pointing to the car’s unparalleled pricing, while Car’s Ted Welford praises the Dacia for its “impressive interior and generous equipment” which “defy its price”.

Besides battery range and driving dynamics concerns, the Spring does have one serious drawback that reviewers continually note however – its safety credentials. The compact EV has been given a poor one-star safety rating from crash testers Euro NCAP. “It is designed, purely and simply, to be as little an amount of electric car as you can get away with”, explains Neil Briscoe of The Sunday Times. “In that mission, it has succeeded superbly.”

While there are reviews already published on the Spring – and we also have up-to-date safety and emissions ratings for the car displayed below – we currently don’t have any reliability or running cost data for the model. Once we have the full picture, we will give this Dacia an Expert Rating score. Check back again soon!

Spring highlights

  • Unparalleled EV pricing
  • Reasonable battery range considering price
  • Efficient and surprisingly practical

Spring lowlights

  • Abysmal Euro NCAP safety rating
  • Underpowered entry-level drivetrain
  • Cramped rear seating

Key specifications

Body style: Small hatchback
Engines: electric, battery-powered
Price: From £14,995 on-road

Launched: Summer 2024
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Dacia Spring front view | Expert Rating
Dacia Spring rear view | Expert Rating
Dacia Spring interior view | Expert Rating
Dacia Spring passenger view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express

+

Autocar

+

Car

+

Carbuyer

+

Carwow

+

Driving Electric

+

Electrifying.com

+

Parkers

+

The Sunday Times

+

Top Gear

+

What Car?

+

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall score: 1 stars
Date tested: December 2021
Read the full Euro NCAP review

Adult protection: 49%
Child protection: 56%
Vulnerable road users: 39%
Safety assist: 32%

Assessed back in 2021, the Dacia Spring was awarded a rather abysmal one-star safety rating from Euro NCAP, the safety body arguing that the electric crossover comes with a higher risk of injury to occupants and pedestrians than many rivals in this compact sector.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

Model tested: 33kW Electric FWD Automatic

Overall score: 5 stars
Date tested: August 2022
Read the full Green NCAP review

Clean Air Index: 10 / 10
Energy Efficiency Index: 9.8 / 10
Greenhouse Gas Index: 10 / 10

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of July 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Dacia Spring to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Spring, we’ll publish the results here.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of July 2024, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Dacia Spring. Check back again soon.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Dacia Spring has received.

2021

  • News UK Motor Awards – Best Value Car
  • Top Gear Awards – EV Deal of the Century

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Dacia Spring, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

BYD Dolphin | Citroën ë-C3 | Fiat 500 Electric | GWM Ora 03 | Honda e | Hyundai Kona Electric | Jeep Avenger | Kia Soul EV | Mini Cooper Electric | Peugeot e-208 | Skoda Elroq | Vauxhall Corsa Electric

More news, reviews and information about the Dacia Spring at The Car Expert

All-electric Dacia Spring now available

All-electric Dacia Spring now available

Electric cars – what’s on sale and what’s coming in 2024?

Electric cars – what’s on sale and what’s coming in 2024?

Five-star safety for seven new cars – but none for Renault

Five-star safety for seven new cars – but none for Renault

The Dacia Spring is drawing plenty of reviewer attention due to its unparalleled EV pricing, but its poor safety credentials are a concern.Dacia Spring
