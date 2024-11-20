Summary

The Smart #3 is an all-electric five-door crossover that arrived in the UK in Autumn 2024. It’s basically the sleeker sibling of the Smart #1 that was launched a year previously.

The #3 (pronounced “Hashtag Three”, not “Number Three”) is the second model in Smart’s resurrection after the #1. No, we don’t know what happened to the #2. The next model to be launched will be called the #5, so maybe Smart just doesn’t like even numbers.

There are four trim levels – Pro, Pro+, Premium and the top-spec Brabus model, which produces about 430hp from two electric motors and will hit 62mph from a standing start in less than four seconds.

Media reviews for the #3 have been mixed. John Redfern from Motoring Research says it’s “more convincing than the smaller #1”, while Darren Cassey at Carwow praises the “offers impressive interior space for a sleek SUV” and Jake Grovers at Parkers claims that the “interior quality really impresses”.

However, as with the #1, the touchscreen control unit has brought much criticism from critics. Honest John describes it as a “counter-intuitive infotainment system”, while Redfern agrees that the “multi-layered and confusing touchscreen media system lets the side down.”

Car summarises the #3 as “a perfectly-fine-if-not-amazing-in-any-area kind of car hampered by clunky tech”, while Sam Burnett at Top Gear concludes that “it’s all rather style led without being at all distinctive”.

As of November 2024, the Smart #3 holds a New Car Expert Rating of A with a score of 78%. It scores top marks for its excellent safety rating and zero tailpipe emissions, while running costs are also low. However, media review scores have been poor, which stops the #3 from rivalling the very top-rated cars in the Expert Rating Index.

Smart #3 highlights Plenty of on-board tech as standard

More spacious inside than #1

Strong performance, particularly top-spec Brabus

Cheaper than its key rivals Smart #3 lowlights Touchscreen system cops plenty of criticism

Small boot

Standard models are not that exciting to drive

Silly naming system

Key specifications

Body style: Medium coupé-SUV/crossover

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £32,950 on-road Launched: Spring 2024

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Media reviews

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The Smart #3 is an interesting new choice in the electric car market. It stands out visually, the driving experience is a treat and it should cater to most families’ needs.”

Author: Alastair Crooks

Read review Model reviewed: #3 Brabus

Score: 7 / 10

“The high performance Brabus version of the Smart #3 delivers a level of pace that was once alien to compact SUV drivers but is becoming par for the course.”

Author: Alastair Crooks

Read review Auto Trader + Score: 6 / 10

“The Smart #3 is the second vehicle in a wholesale re-invention for the brand. It’s moving away from ultra-compact city cars such as the old ForTwo, and into the heavily contested waters of the medium-sized electric crossover market. With big rivals, the #3 has some serious work to do if it’s to convince buyers that this is still a brand worth buying into.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“Makings of an interesting alternative EV but let down by the finer details.”

Author: Matt Saunders, Illya Verpraet

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“For the most part, the Smart #3 is perfectly reasonable. Smooth, quiet, calm and collected to drive – albeit when you’re not being irritated by the sometimes-infuriating safety tech screaming at you for one reason or another. The interior is well built, it’s remarkably quiet even on the motorway, and it’s very roomy in the cabin. The #3 is still a perfectly-fine-if-not-amazing-in-any-area kind of car hampered by clunky tech.”

Author: Jake Groves

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.6 / 10

“With its own unique style, the Smart #3 cuts a dash amongst EV crossover rivals, and it’s affordable and fully loaded.”

Author: Andy Goodwin

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The all-electric Smart #3 offers impressive interior space for a sleek SUV, but the boot is quite small.”

Author: Darren Cassey

Read review Driving Electric + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The Smart #3 is a stylish and likeable EV for the most part, but its technology and build-quality leave a lot to be desired.”

Author: Shane Wilkinson

Read review Electrifying.com + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“But it feels like a sort of fun Mercedes – with a lower price tag. Think sort of like SEAT was to VW. Or MINI to BMW. It’s got as much practicality as a small family would need, great quality and a surprising – and perhaps unnecessary – amount of power.”

Author: Tom Barnard

Read review Green Car Guide + Model reviewed: #3 Brabus

Score: 10 / 10

“The smart #3 BRABUS is fast and fun. The driving experience is made more engaging by the virtual engine sound, its steering is responsive, handling is agile, grip is good thanks to all-wheel drive, and ride quality is comfortable on most road surfaces.”

Author: Paul Clarke

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“Good looking, practical and well-priced, the Smart #3 — on paper ticks all the right boxes but if you can live with the counter-intuitive infotainment system you’re a saint.”

Read review Motoring Research + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“More convincing than the smaller #1, the Smart #3 is an easy car to drive and live with – bolstered by punchy electric performance and attractive prices. Only its multi-layered and confusing touchscreen media system lets the side down.”

Author: John Redfern

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.4 / 10

“Interior quality really impresses, making it feel like a more premium product than direct rivals such as the Hyundai Kona Electric and Kia Niro Electric.”

Author: Jake Groves

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“What it lacks is a true sense of purpose, of something that allows it to yell “look at me!” louder than the morass of other electric crossovers that will surround it — aside from perhaps its eye-catching entry-level price tag.”

Author: Neil Briscoe

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“If you need a car to transport your brood but still want to be project a youthful aura, this EV is a little more extrovert than the norm.”

Author: Alex Robbins

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 5 / 10

“Don’t get us wrong, the #3 has its charms, and no doubt you could be swayed by the tech focus and distinctive interior. But it’s all rather style led without being at all distinctive.”

Author: Sam Burnett

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 10 / 10

“The Smart #3 is a fine electric SUV with no major flaws.”

Author: Lawrence Cheung

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 5 stars

Date tested: December 2023

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 90%

Child protection: 86%

Vulnerable road users: 84%

Safety assist: 85%

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of November 2024, the Smart #3 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the #3 is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of November 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Smart #3 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the #3, we’ll publish the results here.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data Battery range Average Score Variation Score EV models 259 miles B 202 – 283 miles B – B Electrical efficiency Average Score Variation Score EV models 4.1 m/KWh C 3.9 – 4.3 m/KWh B – C Service and maintenance Cost Score Year 1 £303 C Year 2 £623 B Year 3 £988 B Year 4 £1,251 C Year 5 £1,568 B Overall £4,733 B

The Smart #1 should be a fairly cheap car to own and run, according to exclusive data provided to The Car Expert by our technical partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

Electrical efficiency (the EV equivalent of miles per gallon in a petrol or diesel car) is only average, but a decent-sized battery provides plenty of range for local driving.

Insurance premiums and initial servicing costs are also fairly middling, but servicing should improve relative to other cars after the first year.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Smart #3, you might also be interested in these alternatives

BMW iX2 | Citroën ë-C4 X | Cupra Tavascan | DS 3 E-Tense | Honda e:Ny1 | Jeep Avenger | Kia Niro EV | Kia EV3 | Mazda MX-30 | Mini Aceman | Peugeot e-2008 | Renault Mégane E-Tech | Smart #1 | Vauxhall Mokka Electric | Volkswagen ID.3

