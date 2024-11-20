fbpx
Smart #3

(2024 – present)

Smart #3 (2024 onwards) - wallpaper

Expert Rating

New car score:

78
%
A

This model is still new so we don't have a Used Car Expert Rating score yet. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

60
%
D

Safety Rating:

95
%
A

Eco Rating:

100
%
A

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

77
%
B

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Summary

The Smart #3 is an all-electric five-door crossover that arrived in the UK in Autumn 2024. It’s basically the sleeker sibling of the Smart #1 that was launched a year previously.

The #3 (pronounced “Hashtag Three”, not “Number Three”) is the second model in Smart’s resurrection after the #1. No, we don’t know what happened to the #2. The next model to be launched will be called the #5, so maybe Smart just doesn’t like even numbers.

There are four trim levels – Pro, Pro+, Premium and the top-spec Brabus model, which produces about 430hp from two electric motors and will hit 62mph from a standing start in less than four seconds.

Media reviews for the #3 have been mixed. John Redfern from Motoring Research says it’s “more convincing than the smaller #1”, while Darren Cassey at Carwow praises the “offers impressive interior space for a sleek SUV” and Jake Grovers at Parkers claims that the “interior quality really impresses”.

However, as with the #1, the touchscreen control unit has brought much criticism from critics. Honest John describes it as a “counter-intuitive infotainment system”, while Redfern agrees that the “multi-layered and confusing touchscreen media system lets the side down.”

Car summarises the #3 as “a perfectly-fine-if-not-amazing-in-any-area kind of car hampered by clunky tech”, while Sam Burnett at Top Gear concludes that “it’s all rather style led without being at all distinctive”.

As of November 2024, the Smart #3 holds a New Car Expert Rating of A with a score of 78%. It scores top marks for its excellent safety rating and zero tailpipe emissions, while running costs are also low. However, media review scores have been poor, which stops the #3 from rivalling the very top-rated cars in the Expert Rating Index.

Smart #3 highlights

  • Plenty of on-board tech as standard
  • More spacious inside than #1
  • Strong performance, particularly top-spec Brabus
  • Cheaper than its key rivals

Smart #3 lowlights

  • Touchscreen system cops plenty of criticism
  • Small boot
  • Standard models are not that exciting to drive
  • Silly naming system

Key specifications

Body style: Medium coupé-SUV/crossover
Engines: electric, battery-powered
Price: From £32,950 on-road

Launched: Spring 2024
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Smart #3 (2024 onwards) - front, dynamic
Smart #3 Brabus (2024 onwards) - overhead
Smart #3 (2024 onwards) - dashboard

Media reviews

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express

+

Auto Trader

+

Autocar

+

Car

+

Carbuyer

+

Carwow

+

Driving Electric

+

Electrifying.com

+

Green Car Guide

+

Honest John

+

Motoring Research

+

Parkers

+

The Sunday Times

+

The Telegraph

+

Top Gear

+

What Car?

+

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall score: 5 stars
Date tested: December 2023
Read the full Euro NCAP review

Adult protection: 90%
Child protection: 86%
Vulnerable road users: 84%
Safety assist: 85%

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of November 2024, the Smart #3 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the #3 is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of November 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Smart #3 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the #3, we’ll publish the results here.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

Battery rangeAverageScoreVariationScore
EV models259 milesB202 – 283 milesB – B
Electrical efficiencyAverageScoreVariationScore
EV models4.1 m/KWhC3.9 – 4.3 m/KWhB – C
Service and maintenanceCostScore
Year 1£303C
Year 2£623B
Year 3£988B
Year 4£1,251C
Year 5£1,568B
Overall£4,733B

The Smart #1 should be a fairly cheap car to own and run, according to exclusive data provided to The Car Expert by our technical partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

Electrical efficiency (the EV equivalent of miles per gallon in a petrol or diesel car) is only average, but a decent-sized battery provides plenty of range for local driving.

Insurance premiums and initial servicing costs are also fairly middling, but servicing should improve relative to other cars after the first year.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Smart #3, you might also be interested in these alternatives

BMW iX2 | Citroën ë-C4 X | Cupra Tavascan | DS 3 E-Tense | Honda e:Ny1 | Jeep AvengerKia Niro EV | Kia EV3 | Mazda MX-30 | Mini AcemanPeugeot e-2008Renault Mégane E-Tech | Smart #1 | Vauxhall Mokka Electric | Volkswagen ID.3

More news, reviews and information about the Smart #3 at The Car Expert

Everything you need to know about Smart

Everything you need to know about Smart

Electric cars – what’s on sale and what’s coming in 2024?

Electric cars – what’s on sale and what’s coming in 2024?

Pricing confirmed for Smart #3 SUV

Pricing confirmed for Smart #3 SUV

New Smart #3 crossover to arrive early next year

New Smart #3 crossover to arrive early next year

