Summary
The Renault Rafale is a family-sized coupé-SUV that arrived in the UK towards the end of 2024. The range includes both petrol-electric hybrid and plug-in hybrid models.
Based on the same foundations and sharing most of its build components with the Renault Austral SUV, the Rafale has a sloping rear roofline like the brand’s smaller Arkana family car and is named after a 1930s racing aircraft of the same name.
The Rafale marks another attempt by Renault to challenge the sales of established upmarket rivals like Audi and BMW, and Carbuyer’s Charlie Harvey argues that there is a lot to like – “it’s stylish inside and out, includes some quirky, futuristic features and is very spacious despite its rakish appearance.”
The Top Gear team agrees that Renault have got a lot right, including the coupé-SUV’s competitive UK pricing, but nevertheless concludes that the Rafale “arguably misses the point of what a family SUV should really do”, explaining that the model “doesn’t drive as keenly as Renault would like us to believe” and doesn’t have the interior quality of some upmarket alternatives.
“In a way, the Rafale is the automotive equivalent of the Maginot Line”, says James Fossdyke of The Sunday Times. “It’s strong in quite a few places but easily outflanked.”
As of March 2025, the Renault Rafale holds a New Car Expert Rating of C with a score 63% – a rating held back by middling UK review scores.
Rafale highlights
- Smart exterior looks
- Well-equipped as standard with good pricing
- Intuitive infotainment
- Spacious rear seating
Rafale lowlights
- Rather stiff ride quality
- Inconsistent engine performance
- Rivals offer sharper driving dynamics
- Alternatives are more luxurious inside
Key specifications
Body style: Medium SUV/crossover
Engines: petrol-electric hybrid, plug-in hybrid
Price: From £38,195 on-road
Launched: Autumn 2024
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA
Image gallery
Media reviews
Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.
The Car Expert
Model reviewed: 1.2-liter petrol/electric plug-in hybrid Atelier Alpine
Score: 7 / 10
“While the coupé SUV market is swelling with new models, the Rafale adds a stylish, economical and practical option to the mix.”
Author: Trinity Francis
Read review
Auto Express
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“Renault has a second, and altogether more convincing, attempt at the coupe-SUV segment with the boldly upmarket Rafale.”
Author: Ellis Hyde
Read review
Auto Trader
Score: 8 / 10
“Big, practical and good to drive the hybrid-powered Rafale is Renault’s latest attempt to move into the premium sector.”
Author: Dan Trent
Read review
Car
Score: 6 / 10
“If you’re looking for a family SUV that’ll excite in the bends, the Renault Rafale is not for you, at least not this version. Yes, it grips well, and the four-wheel steering certainly boosts agility, yet overall this is an SUV that feels like it’s trying to be something it isn’t.”
Author: Alan Taylor-Jones
Read review
Carbuyer
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7.8 / 10
“There’s certainly a lot to like about the Renault Rafale – it’s stylish inside and out, includes some quirky, futuristic features and is very spacious despite its rakish appearance.”
Author: Charlie Harvey
Read review
Carwow
Model reviewed: Range overview
“The Renault Rafale is stylish inside and out, but interior storage could be better thought out and engine choice is limited.”
Read review
Parkers
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6.6 / 10
“The boot isn’t quite as impressive as it looks on paper, but there’s still a useful amount of space and flexibility. It’s also frugal and grippy, but never feels like something that relishes being driven hard. Ultimately, a Skoda Kodiaq is a much more sensible choice in this class.”
Author: Alan Taylor-Jones
Read review
The Sunday Times
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“In a way, the Rafale is the automotive equivalent of the Maginot Line. It’s strong in quite a few places but easily outflanked.”
Author: James Fossdyke
Read review
The Telegraph
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6 / 10
“Nice inside but hard-riding – the Germans won’t be losing any sleep.”
Author: Andrew English
Read review
Top Gear
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“Renault offers an X4 rival at X2 prices and gets a lot of it right, but arguably misses the point of what a family SUV should really do.”
Author: Stephen Dobie
Read review
Safety rating
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
Overall score: 5 stars
Date tested: November 2024
Read the full Euro NCAP review
Adult protection: 87%
Child protection: 83%
Vulnerable road users: 69%
Safety assist: 87%
Euro NCAP awarded the Rafale a full five-star safety rating towards the end of 2024, based on safety testing conducted earlier on the structurally similar Renault Austral SUV.
Eco rating
Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP
No eco rating
As of March 2025, the Renault Rafale has not been assessed by Green NCAP.
Running cost rating
Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data
|Fuel consumption
|Average
|Score
|Variation
|Score
|Hybrid models
|60 mpg
|A
|60 – 60 mpg
|A – A
|Plug-in hybrid models
|484 mpg
|A
|404 – 565 mpg
|A – A
|CO₂ output
|Average
|Score
|Variation
|Score
|Hybrid models
|106 g/km
|A
|105 – 107 g/km
|A – A
|Plug-in hybrid models
|14 g/km
|A
|12 – 15 g/km
|A – A
|Battery range
|Average
|Score
|Variation
|Score
|Plug-in hybrid models
|62 miles
|C
|59 – 65 miles
|C – C
|Insurance group
|Average
|Score
|Variation
|Score
|All models
|30
|C
|29 – 39
|C – C
|Service and maintenance
|Cost
|Score
|Year 1
|£272
|C
|Year 2
|£688
|C
|Year 3
|£1,091
|C
|Year 4
|£1,276
|C
|Year 5
|£1,719
|C
|Overall
|£5,046
|C
The Renault Rafale can be a rather expensive car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.
The coupé-SUV is fuel efficient however, which should save you money at the pumps. The petrol-electric hybrid version has an average fuel efficiency of 60mpg which is above the market average, and plug-in hybrid models look amazing on paper, but keep in mind that this is largely thanks to ridiculous EU/UK government lab tests that are completely inadequate for plug-in hybrids. There is no way you will ever travel for 484 miles on a single gallon (4.5 litres) of fuel and some electricity…
The plug-in hybrid’s battery range is fairly average when compared to other plug-in hybrid rivals and the car’s insurance bracket is pretty average too – not expensive but not exactly cheaper either.
Finally, the car’s servicing and maintenance costs aren’t on the cheap side. The estimated cost over the course of the first five years of ownership is over £5k – £500 more than the estimated costs for the Austral SUV and smaller Arkana coupé-SUV.
Reliability rating
Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy
No reliability rating
As of March 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Renault Rafale to generate a reliability rating.
The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.
As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Rafale, we’ll publish the results here.
Recalls
Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Renault Rafale
As of March 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Renault Rafale. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.
You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Renault dealer.
Similar cars
If you’re looking at the Renault Rafale, you might also be interested in these alternatives.
Audi Q3 | BMW X2 | Citroën C5 Aircross | Cupra Formentor | Ford Kuga | Honda ZR-V | Hyundai Tucson | Kia Sportage | Lexus NX | Mercedes-Benz GLE | MG HS | Mini Countryman | Nissan Qashqai | Porsche Cayenne | Renault Austral | Toyota C-HR | Toyota RAV4 | Volkswagen Taigo | Volkswagen Tiguan | Volvo XC60
More information
More news, reviews and information about the Renault Rafale at The Car Expert
Buy a Renault Rafale
If you’re looking to buy a new or used Renault Rafale, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.
Find your next used car with Motors. Find out more
Find your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more
Find your next new or used car with Carwow. Find out more
Lease a Renault Rafale
If you’re looking to lease a new Renault Rafale, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.
Personal contract hire deals from Leasing.com. Find out more
Personal contract hire deals from Carparison Leasing. Find out more
Personal contract hire deals from Select Car Leasing. Find out more
Subscribe to a Renault Rafale
If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)
Car subscriptions from SelfDrive.
Find out more
Car subscriptions from DriveFuze.
Find out more
Car subscriptions from Cocoon.
Find out more