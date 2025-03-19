Summary

The Renault Rafale is a family-sized coupé-SUV that arrived in the UK towards the end of 2024. The range includes both petrol-electric hybrid and plug-in hybrid models.

Based on the same foundations and sharing most of its build components with the Renault Austral SUV, the Rafale has a sloping rear roofline like the brand’s smaller Arkana family car and is named after a 1930s racing aircraft of the same name.

The Rafale marks another attempt by Renault to challenge the sales of established upmarket rivals like Audi and BMW, and Carbuyer’s Charlie Harvey argues that there is a lot to like – “it’s stylish inside and out, includes some quirky, futuristic features and is very spacious despite its rakish appearance.”

The Top Gear team agrees that Renault have got a lot right, including the coupé-SUV’s competitive UK pricing, but nevertheless concludes that the Rafale “arguably misses the point of what a family SUV should really do”, explaining that the model “doesn’t drive as keenly as Renault would like us to believe” and doesn’t have the interior quality of some upmarket alternatives.

“In a way, the Rafale is the automotive equivalent of the Maginot Line”, says James Fossdyke of The Sunday Times. “It’s strong in quite a few places but easily outflanked.”

As of March 2025, the Renault Rafale holds a New Car Expert Rating of C with a score 63% – a rating held back by middling UK review scores.

Rafale highlights Smart exterior looks

Well-equipped as standard with good pricing

Intuitive infotainment

Spacious rear seating Rafale lowlights Rather stiff ride quality

Inconsistent engine performance

Rivals offer sharper driving dynamics

Alternatives are more luxurious inside

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV/crossover

Engines: petrol-electric hybrid, plug-in hybrid

Price: From £38,195 on-road Launched: Autumn 2024

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Media reviews

The Car Expert + Model reviewed: 1.2-liter petrol/electric plug-in hybrid Atelier Alpine

Score: 7 / 10

“While the coupé SUV market is swelling with new models, the Rafale adds a stylish, economical and practical option to the mix.”

Author: Trinity Francis

Read review Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“Renault has a second, and altogether more convincing, attempt at the coupe-SUV segment with the boldly upmarket Rafale.”

Author: Ellis Hyde

Read review Auto Trader + Score: 8 / 10

“Big, practical and good to drive the hybrid-powered Rafale is Renault’s latest attempt to move into the premium sector.”

Author: Dan Trent

Read review Car + Score: 6 / 10

“If you’re looking for a family SUV that’ll excite in the bends, the Renault Rafale is not for you, at least not this version. Yes, it grips well, and the four-wheel steering certainly boosts agility, yet overall this is an SUV that feels like it’s trying to be something it isn’t.”

Author: Alan Taylor-Jones

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.8 / 10

“There’s certainly a lot to like about the Renault Rafale – it’s stylish inside and out, includes some quirky, futuristic features and is very spacious despite its rakish appearance.”

Author: Charlie Harvey

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

“The Renault Rafale is stylish inside and out, but interior storage could be better thought out and engine choice is limited.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6.6 / 10

“The boot isn’t quite as impressive as it looks on paper, but there’s still a useful amount of space and flexibility. It’s also frugal and grippy, but never feels like something that relishes being driven hard. Ultimately, a Skoda Kodiaq is a much more sensible choice in this class.”

Author: Alan Taylor-Jones

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“In a way, the Rafale is the automotive equivalent of the Maginot Line. It’s strong in quite a few places but easily outflanked.”

Author: James Fossdyke

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“Nice inside but hard-riding – the Germans won’t be losing any sleep.”

Author: Andrew English

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“Renault offers an X4 rival at X2 prices and gets a lot of it right, but arguably misses the point of what a family SUV should really do.”

Author: Stephen Dobie

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 5 stars

Date tested: November 2024

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 87%

Child protection: 83%

Vulnerable road users: 69%

Safety assist: 87%

Euro NCAP awarded the Rafale a full five-star safety rating towards the end of 2024, based on safety testing conducted earlier on the structurally similar Renault Austral SUV.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of March 2025, the Renault Rafale has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data Fuel consumption Average Score Variation Score Hybrid models 60 mpg A 60 – 60 mpg A – A Plug-in hybrid models 484 mpg A 404 – 565 mpg A – A CO₂ output Average Score Variation Score Hybrid models 106 g/km A 105 – 107 g/km A – A Plug-in hybrid models 14 g/km A 12 – 15 g/km A – A Battery range Average Score Variation Score Plug-in hybrid models 62 miles C 59 – 65 miles C – C Insurance group Average Score Variation Score All models 30 C 29 – 39 C – C Service and maintenance Cost Score Year 1 £272 C Year 2 £688 C Year 3 £1,091 C Year 4 £1,276 C Year 5 £1,719 C Overall £5,046 C

The Renault Rafale can be a rather expensive car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

The coupé-SUV is fuel efficient however, which should save you money at the pumps. The petrol-electric hybrid version has an average fuel efficiency of 60mpg which is above the market average, and plug-in hybrid models look amazing on paper, but keep in mind that this is largely thanks to ridiculous EU/UK government lab tests that are completely inadequate for plug-in hybrids. There is no way you will ever travel for 484 miles on a single gallon (4.5 litres) of fuel and some electricity…

The plug-in hybrid’s battery range is fairly average when compared to other plug-in hybrid rivals and the car’s insurance bracket is pretty average too – not expensive but not exactly cheaper either.

Finally, the car’s servicing and maintenance costs aren’t on the cheap side. The estimated cost over the course of the first five years of ownership is over £5k – £500 more than the estimated costs for the Austral SUV and smaller Arkana coupé-SUV.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of March 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Renault Rafale to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Rafale, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Renault Rafale

As of March 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Renault Rafale. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Renault dealer.

