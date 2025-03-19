fbpx

Renault Rafale

(2024 - present)

Renault Rafale | Expert Rating

Expert Rating

New car score:

63
%
C

This model is still new so we don't have a Used Car Expert Rating score yet. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

56
%
D

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

85
%
A

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

66
%
B

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Summary

The Renault Rafale is a family-sized coupé-SUV that arrived in the UK towards the end of 2024. The range includes both petrol-electric hybrid and plug-in hybrid models.

Based on the same foundations and sharing most of its build components with the Renault Austral SUV, the Rafale has a sloping rear roofline like the brand’s smaller Arkana family car and is named after a 1930s racing aircraft of the same name.

The Rafale marks another attempt by Renault to challenge the sales of established upmarket rivals like Audi and BMW, and Carbuyer’s Charlie Harvey argues that there is a lot to like – “it’s stylish inside and out, includes some quirky, futuristic features and is very spacious despite its rakish appearance.”

The Top Gear team agrees that Renault have got a lot right, including the coupé-SUV’s competitive UK pricing, but nevertheless concludes that the Rafale “arguably misses the point of what a family SUV should really do”, explaining that the model “doesn’t drive as keenly as Renault would like us to believe” and doesn’t have the interior quality of some upmarket alternatives.

“In a way, the Rafale is the automotive equivalent of the Maginot Line”, says James Fossdyke of The Sunday Times. “It’s strong in quite a few places but easily outflanked.”

As of March 2025, the Renault Rafale holds a New Car Expert Rating of C with a score 63% – a rating held back by middling UK review scores.

Rafale highlights

  • Smart exterior looks
  • Well-equipped as standard with good pricing
  • Intuitive infotainment
  • Spacious rear seating

Rafale lowlights

  • Rather stiff ride quality
  • Inconsistent engine performance
  • Rivals offer sharper driving dynamics
  • Alternatives are more luxurious inside

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV/crossover
Engines: petrol-electric hybrid, plug-in hybrid
Price: From £38,195 on-road

Launched: Autumn 2024
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Renault Rafale front view | Expert Rating
Renault Rafale rear view | Expert Rating
Renault Rafale interior view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

The Car Expert

+

Auto Express

+

Auto Trader

+

Car

+

Carbuyer

+

Carwow

+

Parkers

+

The Sunday Times

+

The Telegraph

+

Top Gear

+

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall score: 5 stars
Date tested: November 2024
Read the full Euro NCAP review

Adult protection: 87%
Child protection: 83%
Vulnerable road users: 69%
Safety assist: 87%

Euro NCAP awarded the Rafale a full five-star safety rating towards the end of 2024, based on safety testing conducted earlier on the structurally similar Renault Austral SUV.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of March 2025, the Renault Rafale has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

Fuel consumptionAverageScoreVariationScore
Hybrid models60 mpgA60 – 60 mpgA – A
Plug-in hybrid models484 mpgA404 – 565 mpgA – A
CO₂ outputAverageScoreVariationScore
Hybrid models106 g/kmA105 – 107 g/kmA – A
Plug-in hybrid models14 g/kmA12 – 15 g/kmA – A
Battery rangeAverageScoreVariationScore
Plug-in hybrid models62 milesC59 – 65 milesC – C
Insurance groupAverageScoreVariationScore
All models30C29 – 39C – C
Service and maintenanceCostScore
Year 1£272C
Year 2£688C
Year 3£1,091C
Year 4£1,276C
Year 5£1,719C
Overall£5,046C

The Renault Rafale can be a rather expensive car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

The coupé-SUV is fuel efficient however, which should save you money at the pumps. The petrol-electric hybrid version has an average fuel efficiency of 60mpg which is above the market average, and plug-in hybrid models look amazing on paper, but keep in mind that this is largely thanks to ridiculous EU/UK government lab tests that are completely inadequate for plug-in hybrids. There is no way you will ever travel for 484 miles on a single gallon (4.5 litres) of fuel and some electricity…

The plug-in hybrid’s battery range is fairly average when compared to other plug-in hybrid rivals and the car’s insurance bracket is pretty average too – not expensive but not exactly cheaper either.

Finally, the car’s servicing and maintenance costs aren’t on the cheap side. The estimated cost over the course of the first five years of ownership is over £5k – £500 more than the estimated costs for the Austral SUV and smaller Arkana coupé-SUV.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of March 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Renault Rafale to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Rafale, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Renault Rafale

As of March 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Renault Rafale. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Renault dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Renault Rafale, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Audi Q3 | BMW X2 | Citroën C5 Aircross | Cupra Formentor | Ford Kuga | Honda ZR-V | Hyundai Tucson | Kia Sportage | Lexus NX | Mercedes-Benz GLE | MG HS | Mini Countryman | Nissan Qashqai | Porsche Cayenne | Renault Austral | Toyota C-HR | Toyota RAV4 | Volkswagen Taigo | Volkswagen Tiguan | Volvo XC60

More news, reviews and information about the Renault Rafale at The Car Expert

Renault Rafale test drive

Renault Rafale test drive

Renault Rafale SUV now available with all-wheel drive

Renault Rafale SUV now available with all-wheel drive

All-new Renault Rafale coupé-SUV now on sale

All-new Renault Rafale coupé-SUV now on sale

The Renault Rafale is a smart looking coupé-SUV that is spacious and well-priced, but close competitors offer a better driving experience.Renault Rafale
