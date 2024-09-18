Renault Rafale SUV now available with all-wheel drive

More powerful four-wheel drive versions of the new Renault Rafale hybrid SUV are now on sale with two trims available to choose from.
Slightly larger than the Renault Arkana coupé-SUV and the recently-launched Austral SUV – which are also offered as hybrids – the Rafale joined a very competitive medium crossover class in May when only 200hp 1.2-litre petrol hybrid front-wheel drive models were available.
Now, Renault has added 300hp all-wheel drive powertrain to the range, which comes with an additional 136hp electric motor on the rear axle. Renault describes this model as the “high-performance” Rafale, which can complete a 0-62mph sprint in a reported 6.4 seconds. The manufacturer adds that the hybrid has an electric-only driving range of 65 miles.
The all-wheel drive Rafale also comes with Renault’s ‘4Control’ four-wheel-steering system that reduces the car’s turning circle by 1.2 metres to 10.4 metres. Renault has also given the model a revised chassis setup that introduces a new active suspension system with a predictive camera that continuously adjusts the suspension in anticipation of the changing road conditions ahead.
Two trims are available, starting with the ‘techno esprit Alpine’, which is the mid-range model in the 200hp front-wheel drive Rafale range.
Key trim level features
‘techno esprit Alpine’ (from £45,695)
- 20-inch alloy wheels
- ‘esprit Alpine’ exterior styling
- Matrix LED headlights
- Automatic windscreen wipers
- Frameless auto-dimming rear view mirror
- Alcantara synthetic leather and fabric seats upholstery
- Interior ambient lighting
- Synthetic leather steering wheel
- Automatic dual-zone air conditioning
- Motorised boot lid
- Heated front seats
- Sliding centre console armrest
- Heated windscreen
- Heated steering wheel
- Keyless access and start
- Heated electric folding wing mirrors
- 12-inch driver information display
- Nine-inch head-up display
- 12-inch infotainment display with built-in Google apps
- Wireless smartphone charger
- Blind spot monitoring
- Adaptive cruise control with speed limiter
- ‘4Control’ four-wheel steering
- Traffic sign recognition with speed alert
- Front, rear and side parking sensors
- Rear-view parking camera
‘atelier Alpine’ (from £49,695)
- All ‘techno esprit
- 21-inch alloy wheels
- Floating spoiler
- Logo illumination from door mirrors
- Hands-free motorised boot lid
- Hands-free semi-autonomous parking
- Surround-view 3D parking camera
- Panoramic sunroof
- 12-speaker premium Harman Kardon audio system
The second top-spec trim is exclusive to the all-wheel drive Rafale – the ‘atelier Alpine’. Pricing begins at under £46k, rising to a few hundred under £50k for the ‘atelier Alpine’. By comparison, the front-wheel drive Rafale costs Tjust over £38k as standard.