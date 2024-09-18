Renault Rafale SUV now available with all-wheel drive

More powerful four-wheel drive versions of the new Renault Rafale hybrid SUV are now on sale with two trims available to choose from.

Slightly larger than the Renault Arkana coupé-SUV and the recently-launched Austral SUV – which are also offered as hybrids – the Rafale joined a very competitive medium crossover class in May when only 200hp 1.2-litre petrol hybrid front-wheel drive models were available.

Now, Renault has added 300hp all-wheel drive powertrain to the range, which comes with an additional 136hp electric motor on the rear axle. Renault describes this model as the “high-performance” Rafale, which can complete a 0-62mph sprint in a reported 6.4 seconds. The manufacturer adds that the hybrid has an electric-only driving range of 65 miles.

The all-wheel drive Rafale also comes with Renault’s ‘4Control’ four-wheel-steering system that reduces the car’s turning circle by 1.2 metres to 10.4 metres. Renault has also given the model a revised chassis setup that introduces a new active suspension system with a predictive camera that continuously adjusts the suspension in anticipation of the changing road conditions ahead.

Two trims are available, starting with the ‘techno esprit Alpine’, which is the mid-range model in the 200hp front-wheel drive Rafale range.

Key trim level features

‘techno esprit Alpine’ (from £45,695) 20-inch alloy wheels

‘esprit Alpine’ exterior styling

Matrix LED headlights

Automatic windscreen wipers

Frameless auto-dimming rear view mirror

Alcantara synthetic leather and fabric seats upholstery

Interior ambient lighting

Synthetic leather steering wheel

Automatic dual-zone air conditioning

Motorised boot lid

Heated front seats

Sliding centre console armrest

Heated windscreen

Heated steering wheel

Keyless access and start

Heated electric folding wing mirrors

12-inch driver information display

Nine-inch head-up display

12-inch infotainment display with built-in Google apps

Wireless smartphone charger

Blind spot monitoring

Adaptive cruise control with speed limiter

‘4Control’ four-wheel steering

Traffic sign recognition with speed alert

Front, rear and side parking sensors

Rear-view parking camera ‘atelier Alpine’ (from £49,695) All ‘techno esprit

21-inch alloy wheels

Floating spoiler

Logo illumination from door mirrors

Hands-free motorised boot lid

Hands-free semi-autonomous parking

Surround-view 3D parking camera

Panoramic sunroof

12-speaker premium Harman Kardon audio system

The second top-spec trim is exclusive to the all-wheel drive Rafale – the ‘atelier Alpine’. Pricing begins at under £46k, rising to a few hundred under £50k for the ‘atelier Alpine’. By comparison, the front-wheel drive Rafale costs Tjust over £38k as standard.