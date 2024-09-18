fbpx
Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Find an Expert Rating: 
Model update

Renault Rafale SUV now available with all-wheel drive

More powerful four-wheel drive versions of the new Renault Rafale hybrid SUV are now on sale with two trims available to choose from

Renault Rafale

Our Expert Partners

Motorway 600x300

Sell your car with Motorway
Find out more

Motors 600x300

Find your next car with Motors
Find out more

Leasing dot com 600x300

Car leasing offers from Leasing.com
Find out more

ALA Insurance logo 2022 600x300

Warranty and GAP from ALA Insurance
Find out more

MotorEasy logo 300x150

Warranty, servicing and tyres from MotorEasy
Find out more

Mycardirect subscriptions – 600x300

Carsubscriptions from Mycardirect
Find out more

All our Expert Partners
by Sean Rees
spot_imgspot_img

More powerful four-wheel drive versions of the new Renault Rafale hybrid SUV are now on sale with two trims available to choose from.

Slightly larger than the Renault Arkana coupé-SUV and the recently-launched Austral SUV – which are also offered as hybrids – the Rafale joined a very competitive medium crossover class in May when only 200hp 1.2-litre petrol hybrid front-wheel drive models were available.

Now, Renault has added 300hp all-wheel drive powertrain to the range, which comes with an additional 136hp electric motor on the rear axle. Renault describes this model as the “high-performance” Rafale, which can complete a 0-62mph sprint in a reported 6.4 seconds. The manufacturer adds that the hybrid has an electric-only driving range of 65 miles.

The all-wheel drive Rafale also comes with Renault’s ‘4Control’ four-wheel-steering system that reduces the car’s turning circle by 1.2 metres to 10.4 metres. Renault has also given the model a revised chassis setup that introduces a new active suspension system with a predictive camera that continuously adjusts the suspension in anticipation of the changing road conditions ahead.

Two trims are available, starting with the ‘techno esprit Alpine’, which is the mid-range model in the 200hp front-wheel drive Rafale range.

Key trim level features

‘techno esprit Alpine’ (from £45,695)

  • 20-inch alloy wheels
  • ‘esprit Alpine’ exterior styling
  • Matrix LED headlights
  • Automatic windscreen wipers
  • Frameless auto-dimming rear view mirror
  • Alcantara synthetic leather and fabric seats upholstery
  • Interior ambient lighting
  • Synthetic leather steering wheel
  • Automatic dual-zone air conditioning
  • Motorised boot lid
  • Heated front seats
  • Sliding centre console armrest
  • Heated windscreen
  • Heated steering wheel
  • Keyless access and start
  • Heated electric folding wing mirrors
  • 12-inch driver information display
  • Nine-inch head-up display
  • 12-inch infotainment display with built-in Google apps
  • Wireless smartphone charger
  • Blind spot monitoring
  • Adaptive cruise control with speed limiter
  • ‘4Control’ four-wheel steering
  • Traffic sign recognition with speed alert
  • Front, rear and side parking sensors
  • Rear-view parking camera

‘atelier Alpine’ (from £49,695)

  • All ‘techno esprit
  • 21-inch alloy wheels
  • Floating spoiler
  • Logo illumination from door mirrors
  • Hands-free motorised boot lid
  • Hands-free semi-autonomous parking
  • Surround-view 3D parking camera
  • Panoramic sunroof
  • 12-speaker premium Harman Kardon audio system

The second top-spec trim is exclusive to the all-wheel drive Rafale – the ‘atelier Alpine’. Pricing begins at under £46k, rising to a few hundred under £50k for the ‘atelier Alpine’. By comparison, the front-wheel drive Rafale costs Tjust over £38k as standard.

The latest from The Car Expert

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Motors

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Carparison

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore
Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore
Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore
Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore
Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2024 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved