MG HS

(2024 - present)

MG HS (2024) | Expert Rating

Expert Rating

New car score:

65
%
C

This model is still new so we don't have a Used Car Expert Rating score yet. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

64
%
C

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

81
%
A

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

63
%
C

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Summary

The MG HS is a budget mid-size SUV/crossover, which sits above the smaller ZS in the MG range. Available petrol-powered or as a plug-in hybrid, this second-generation model arrived in the UK in the middle of 2024.

UK reviewers agree that this latest iteration of the HS has many of the same traits as its fairly popular predecessor that sold in good numbers in the UK – value-for-money, plenty of interior space and good levels of standard equipment – but improves on the former HS in several areas.

Car’s Ted Welford argues that the next-generation HS is “better to drive, smarter inside and yet still outstanding value”, while Carbuyer’s Charlie Harvey adds that the “competitive 75-mile range for the plug-in hybrid” version is impressive when you consider the price.

That said, while the SUV’s driving dynamics and engine have certainly been improved, most reviewers are in agreement with What Car?’s Dan Jones who concludes that the car’s performance isn’t any more than “decent”, with many adding the caviat that the petrol engine is still rather coarse and other more expensive SUVs are more engaging on the move.

As of October 2024, the MG HS holds a New Car Expert Rating of C with a score of 65%. Beyond the car’s middling review scores to date, the large MG has pretty average running costs. Euro NCAP has not yet tested the second-generation HS, and this data will be published here when the safety body puts the SUV through its paces.

HS highlights

  • Good value-for-money family car
  • Well-equipped as standard considering price
  • Spacious interior

HS lowlights

  • Rather coarse petrol engine
  • No fast charging for the plug-in hybrid version
  • Not as engaging to drive as alternatives

Key specifications

Body style: Mid-size SUV/crossover
Engines: petrol, plug-in hybrid
Price: From £24,995 on-road

Launched: Summer 2024
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

MG HS (2024) front view | Expert Rating
MG HS (2024) rear view | Expert Rating
MG HS (2024) interior view | Expert Rating
MG HS (2024) boot view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express

+

Auto Trader

+

Autocar

+

Business Car

+

Car

+

Carbuyer

+

Carwow

+

Parkers

+

Top Gear

+

What Car?

+

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of October 2024, the MG HS has not been tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of October 2024, the MG HS has not been tested by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

Fuel consumptionAverageScoreVariationScore
Petrol models38 mpgD38 – 38 mpgD – D
Plug-in hybrid models565 mpgA565 – 565 mpgA – A
CO₂ outputAverageScoreVariationScore
Petrol models171 g/kmC171 – 171 g/kmC – C
Hybrid models38 g/kmA – g/kmA – A
Plug-in hybrid models12 g/kmA12 – 12 g/kmA – A
Battery rangeAverageScoreVariationScore
Plug-in hybrid models75 milesC75 – 75 milesC – C
Insurance groupAverageScoreVariationScore
All models22A22 – 22A – A
Service and maintenanceCostScore
Year 1£225B
Year 2£560B
Year 3£984B
Year 4£1,127B
Year 5£1,531B
Overall£4,427B

The second-generation MG HS is a relatively affordable car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

Let’s start with the bad news – the petrol-only versions of HS are thirstier than the average car, with a rather low average fuel consumption of 38mpg. The plug-in hybrid model’s fuel consumption figures look spectacular, but this is because the EU/UK government testing process is completely rubbish for plug-in hybrids…

The much better news is that the car’s insurance grouping is on the cheaper side, and the SUV’s predicted servicing and maintenance costs for the first five years of ownership are very good when compared to similarly sized rivals.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of October 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the new MG HS to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the HS, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the MG HS

As of October 2024, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the second-generation MG HS. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local MG dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the MG HS, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Alfa Romeo Giulietta | Citroën C4 | Audi A3 | BMW 1 SeriesCitroën C4 Cactus | Fiat Tipo | Ford Focus | Honda Civic | Hyundai i30 | Kia Ceed | Mazda 3 | Mercedes-Benz A-Class | Mini Countryman | Peugeot 308 | Renault MeganeSEAT Leon | Skoda Scala | Skoda Octavia | Suzuki SwaceToyota Corolla | Vauxhall Astra

More news, reviews and information about the MG HS at The Car Expert

MG HS (2019 to 2024)

MG HS (2019 to 2024)

Britain’s best-selling cars of 2024

Britain’s best-selling cars of 2024

New MG HS SUV now available to order

New MG HS SUV now available to order

MG updates HS SUV

MG updates HS SUV

MG reveals new HS and 5 models

MG reveals new HS and 5 models

This page last updated:

This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

Reviewers conclude that the second-generation MG HS is one of the best value-for-money packages on the market, but other SUVs are better to drive.MG HS
