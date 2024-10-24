Summary

The MG HS is a budget mid-size SUV/crossover, which sits above the smaller ZS in the MG range. Available petrol-powered or as a plug-in hybrid, this second-generation model arrived in the UK in the middle of 2024.

UK reviewers agree that this latest iteration of the HS has many of the same traits as its fairly popular predecessor that sold in good numbers in the UK – value-for-money, plenty of interior space and good levels of standard equipment – but improves on the former HS in several areas.

Car’s Ted Welford argues that the next-generation HS is “better to drive, smarter inside and yet still outstanding value”, while Carbuyer’s Charlie Harvey adds that the “competitive 75-mile range for the plug-in hybrid” version is impressive when you consider the price.

That said, while the SUV’s driving dynamics and engine have certainly been improved, most reviewers are in agreement with What Car?’s Dan Jones who concludes that the car’s performance isn’t any more than “decent”, with many adding the caviat that the petrol engine is still rather coarse and other more expensive SUVs are more engaging on the move.

As of October 2024, the MG HS holds a New Car Expert Rating of C with a score of 65%. Beyond the car’s middling review scores to date, the large MG has pretty average running costs. Euro NCAP has not yet tested the second-generation HS, and this data will be published here when the safety body puts the SUV through its paces.

HS highlights Good value-for-money family car

Well-equipped as standard considering price

Spacious interior HS lowlights Rather coarse petrol engine

No fast charging for the plug-in hybrid version

Not as engaging to drive as alternatives

Key specifications

Body style: Mid-size SUV/crossover

Engines: petrol, plug-in hybrid

Price: From £24,995 on-road Launched: Summer 2024

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed: 1.5-litre petrol automatic Trophy

Score: 7 / 10

“Like its predecessor, the new MG HS will trade primarily on value for money, but not exclusively. The aggressively priced mid-size SUV looks modern, the interior quality is impressive, cabin space is plentiful and there’s loads of tech onboard – some good, some not. That said, we’d strongly recommend waiting for the hybrid models to arrive, rather than settling for the basic pure-petrol version we drove.”

Author: Ellis Hyde

Read review Auto Trader + Score: 9 / 10

“All-new MG HS builds on success of its predecessor with more space, improved interior quality and impressive plug-in hybrid option.”

Author: Dan Trent

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The MG HS is not as good to drive as its rivals and is wanting for performance, but it’s a well-equipped, practical and spacious family SUV.”

Author: Jack Warrick

Read review Business Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The benefits of the HS’s growth in size can best be felt from the rear seats, where the legroom is extremely impressive for the segment, and headroom.”

Author: Sean Keywood

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Better to drive, smarter inside and yet still outstanding value – plug-in hybrid especially. Given how many of the of the original HS were sold – and what a decidedly average product it was – things look very positive now MG finally has a family SUV that can be recommended.”

Author: Ted Welford

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.6 / 10

“The latest MG HS represents a huge improvement over its predecessor, offering extra practicality, a nicer interior and a very competitive 75-mile range for the plug-in hybrid, especially considering the price.”

Author: Charlie Harvey

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The MG HS isn’t much fun to drive, but it’s affordable, spacious and well-equipped – plus the PHEV is seriously impressive.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.6 / 10

“The new MG HS is a significant improvement compared to the previous car, and well worth considering if you’re looking for a well-priced family car.”

Author: Ted Welford

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“A pleasing step on form the car it replaces, but you’re unlikely to be buying it for anything other than its remarkable pricing.”

Author: Stephen Dobie

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The MG HS offers excellent value for money, giving you plenty of equipment, a classy interior and decent performance from the 1.5 T-GDi petrol engine.”

Author: Dan Jones

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of October 2024, the MG HS has not been tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of October 2024, the MG HS has not been tested by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data Fuel consumption Average Score Variation Score Petrol models 38 mpg D 38 – 38 mpg D – D Plug-in hybrid models 565 mpg A 565 – 565 mpg A – A CO₂ output Average Score Variation Score Petrol models 171 g/km C 171 – 171 g/km C – C Hybrid models 38 g/km A – g/km A – A Plug-in hybrid models 12 g/km A 12 – 12 g/km A – A Battery range Average Score Variation Score Plug-in hybrid models 75 miles C 75 – 75 miles C – C Insurance group Average Score Variation Score All models 22 A 22 – 22 A – A Service and maintenance Cost Score Year 1 £225 B Year 2 £560 B Year 3 £984 B Year 4 £1,127 B Year 5 £1,531 B Overall £4,427 B

The second-generation MG HS is a relatively affordable car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

Let’s start with the bad news – the petrol-only versions of HS are thirstier than the average car, with a rather low average fuel consumption of 38mpg. The plug-in hybrid model’s fuel consumption figures look spectacular, but this is because the EU/UK government testing process is completely rubbish for plug-in hybrids…

The much better news is that the car’s insurance grouping is on the cheaper side, and the SUV’s predicted servicing and maintenance costs for the first five years of ownership are very good when compared to similarly sized rivals.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of October 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the new MG HS to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the HS, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the MG HS

As of October 2024, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the second-generation MG HS. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local MG dealer.

