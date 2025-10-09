Summary
The Jeep Avenger is a compact five-door SUV designed with the European market in mind. This compact petrol family car hit UK roads towards the end of 2023, following the all-electric version that arrived six months earlier.
The smallest option in Jeep’s line-up, this new electric SUV shares its foundations with the Peugeot 2008 and Vauxhall Mokka. However, the Avenger is more compact – at just over four metres long, the SUV is around the same length as a Volkswagen Polo.
The small SUV has been given a commendable set of review scores from the British motoring media, ranging from above average to good, with reviewers highlighting the Avenger’s off-road ability, smart styling and on-road comfort.
“The petrol Avenger might not set the world on fire”, comments Parker’s Luke Wilkinson, “but it’s decent enough to drive and quite efficient – even if you do sacrifice a lot of space in the back over an equivalent Skoda Kamiq.”
The Carbuyer team adds that these petrol and mild-hybrid versions of the Avenger have a “significantly lower starting price” than the electric version, with the caveat that petrol models have “higher running costs than the EV.”
As of October 2025, the Jeep Avenger holds a New Car Expert Rating of D, with a score of 59%.
Avenger highlights
- Decent off-road credentials
- Comfortable and easy driving experience
- Cheaper than electric version…
Avenger lowlights
- Rivals are more affordable
- Other Jeep models are better off-roaders
- …but higher running costs
Key specifications
Body style: Small SUV
Engines: petrol, petrol mild-hybrid
Price: From £29,999 on-road
Launched: Winter 202
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA
Image gallery
Media reviews
Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.
Featured reviews
“The Jeep Avenger is a great little city car with funky baby 4×4 styling, but it’s pretty cramped in the back seats and the boot is quite small.”
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10Read full review
“Whether you choose the Jeep Avenger in petrol or all-electric forms, you’ll get an enticing small SUV with hidden depths beyond its attractive exterior. We’ve no doubt that a few examples of Jeep’s little bundle of joy will be sold based solely on how it looks, but the Avenger boasts much better tech than any of the brand’s previous offerings we’ve tested so far.”
Model reviewed: Range overview (includes electric version)
Score: 8 / 10Read full review
More reviews
Auto Express
Model reviewed: 1.2-litre petrol (mild hybrid) automatic Summit
Score: 8 / 10
“The Jeep Avenger e-Hybrid is, in effect, an automatic version of the petrol car with a sprinkling of electric tech thrown in for good measure. We wouldn’t choose it for its powertrain alone – the differences aren’t significant enough to warrant its maker’s claims as an “access point” to electrification – but if you want a small automatic SUV, this is a good one.”
Author: Richard Ingram
Read review
Model reviewed: 1.2-litre petrol manual Altitude+
Score: 8 / 10
“This limited-edition Altitude+ model has the added bonus of a lengthy kit list. But no matter what fuel the Avenger is running on, it still suffers from limited rear-cabin space and an interior dominated by hard plastics.”
Author: Ellis Hyde
Read review
Auto Trader
Score: 8 / 10
“The Jeep Avenger e-Hybrid not only broadens the Avenger’s appeal, but it also turns out to be the choice of the line-up. It’s an appealing, smart-looking, good-to-drive crossover that doesn’t even cost that much to buy.”
Read review
Business Car
Model reviewed: 1.2-litre petrol automatic Summit
“The Jeep Avenger may have a lot in common with the Peugeot 2008, DS3 Crossback and Vauxhall Mokka, but if you’re smitten with the idea of authenticity, attitude and off-road pedigree, then that Jeep badge and chunky rock-buster styling may just sway you.”
Author: Murthyvittala
Read review
Car
Score: 8 / 10
“The Jeep Avenger range might not set the world on fire, but it’s a competent, often interesting car regardless of what powertrain you go for. The manual petrol is our favourite to drive, but it’s the eHybrid that brings practicality with a small dash of agility and dynamism. The only catch? Its front-wheel-drive layout doesn’t feel very Jeep to us.”
Author: Curtis Moldrich
Read review
Carbuyer
Model reviewed: Range overview (including Electric model)
Score: 8.4 / 10
“Jeep’s first SUV designed for Europe is practical and good to drive, with a distinctive character that’s sorely lacking in some of its rivals. The petrol and mild-hybrid versions have a significantly lower starting price but higher running costs than the EV.”
Author: Andy Goodwin, Richard Ingram
Read review
Heycar
Model reviewed: e-Hybrid (mild-hybrid) models
Score: 8 / 10
“The third version of Jeep’s little SUV is, we think, the best. The advanced mild-hybrid system gives it impressive efficiency, especially around town, and at a considerably lower price than the full-electric version. If you’re after something stylish and small for urban runabouts, it’s well worth a look, and it’s happy on longer motorway journeys, too.”
Author: Phill Tromans
Read review
Parkers
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6.4 / 10
“The front-wheel drive petrol Jeep Avenger might not set the world on fire, but it’s decent enough to drive and quite efficient – even if you do sacrifice a lot of space in the back over an equivalent Skoda Kamiq – the best small SUV.”
Author: Luke Wilkinson
Read review
The Sunday Times
Model reviewed: 1.2-litre petrol (mild hybrid) automatic Summit
Score: 8 / 10
“The new captain of the Avengers”
Author: Matt Robinson
Read review
Top Gear
Model reviewed: Range overview (including electric version)
Score: 7 / 10
“A car designed to work reasonably well on moderate off-road trails ends up working really well in its precise opposite. The 4xe attempts to claw some of that rufty tuftiness back, but this is a car better suited to town than hardcore off-roading.”
Read review
Safety rating
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
Overall score: 3 stars
Date tested: September 2024
Read the full Euro NCAP review
Adult protection: 79%
Child protection: 70%
Vulnerable road users: 59%
Safety assist: 53%
The Jeep Avenger range was awarded a three-star Euro NCAP safety rating in September 2024, with a lower-than-average score for vulnerable road users and safety assistance tech. Keep in mind that safety tests were conducted on the heavier Avenger Electric, and not the pure petrol and mild-hybrid ‘e-Hybrid’ versions.
Eco rating
Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP
No eco rating
As of October 2025, the Jeep Avenger (petrol) has not been assessed by Green NCAP.
Running cost rating
Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data
|Fuel consumption
|Average
|Score
|Petrol models
|50 mpg
|C
|CO₂ output
|Average
|Score
|Variation
|Score
|Petrol models
|120 g/km
|B
|Service and maintenance
|Cost
|Score
|Year 1
|£180
|B
|Year 2
|£505
|B
|Year 3
|£807
|B
|Year 4
|£1,014
|B
|Year 5
|£1,363
|B
|Overall
|£3,869
|B
The Jeep Avenger is a relatively affordable car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.
While the average fuel consumption of 50mpg is rather ordinary, particularly for a car of this size, the Avenger’s estimated servicing and maintenance costs over the course of the first five years of ownership are cheaper than the average new car, totalling a predicted £4k of costs over that period.
That said our estimates suggest that the Jeep Avenger Electric is cosiderably cheaper to run and maintain.
Reliability rating
Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy
No reliability rating
As of October 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Jeep Avenger to generate a reliability rating.
The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.
As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Avenger, we’ll publish the results here.
Warranty rating
New car warranty information for the Jeep Avenger
|Overall rating
|E
|2%
|New car warranty duration
|3 years
|New car warranty mileage
|36,000 miles
|Battery warranty duration
|0 years
|Battery warranty mileage
|0 miles
Jeep’s new car warranty is basic, and worse than rival brands in a similar price bracket as the Avenger. The duration is three years, with a limit of 36,000 miles.
Warranty on a used Jeep Avenger
- If you are buying an ‘Approved Used’ Jeep Avenger from an official Jeep dealership, you will get a minimum one-year warranty included.
- If you are buying a used Jeep Avenger from an independent dealership, any warranty offered will vary and will probably be managed by a third-party warranty company.
- If you are buying a used Jeep Avenger from a private seller, there are no warranty protections beyond any remaining portion of the original new car warranty.
If you’re looking to buy any used car that is approaching the end of its warranty period, a used car warranty is usually a worthwhile investment. Check out The Car Expert’s guide to the best used car warranty providers, which will probably be cheaper than a warranty sold by a dealer.
Recalls
Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Jeep Avenger
As of October 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Jeep Avenger. However, recall information is updated very regularly, so this may have changed.
You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Jeep dealer.
Similar cars
If you’re looking at a new or used Jeep Avenger, you might also be interested in these alternatives
Audi Q2 | Citroën C3 Origin | Dacia Duster | Ford Puma | Honda HR-V | Hyundai Bayon | Hyundai Kona | Jeep Renegade | Kia Stonic | MG ZS | Nissan Juke | Peugeot 2008 | Renault Captur | SEAT Arona | Skoda Kamiq | Suzuki Vitara | Toyota Yaris Cross | Vauxhall Frontera | Vauxhall Mokka | Volkswagen T-Cross | Volkswagen T-Roc
More information
More news, reviews and information about the Jeep Avenger at The Car Expert
