Jeep Avenger

(2023 - present)

New car score:

59
%
D

Used car score:

59
%
D

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

69
%
C

Safety Rating:

60
%
C

Eco Rating:

70
%
B

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

53
%
D

Warranty Rating:

2
%
E

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

69
%
C

Safety Rating:

60
%
C

Eco Rating:

70
%
B

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

53
%
D

Summary

The Jeep Avenger is a compact five-door SUV designed with the European market in mind. This compact petrol family car hit UK roads towards the end of 2023, following the all-electric version that arrived six months earlier.

The smallest option in Jeep’s line-up, this new electric SUV shares its foundations with the Peugeot 2008 and Vauxhall Mokka. However, the Avenger is more compact – at just over four metres long, the SUV is around the same length as a Volkswagen Polo.

The small SUV has been given a commendable set of review scores from the British motoring media, ranging from above average to good, with reviewers highlighting the Avenger’s off-road ability, smart styling and on-road comfort.

“The petrol Avenger might not set the world on fire”, comments Parker’s Luke Wilkinson, “but it’s decent enough to drive and quite efficient – even if you do sacrifice a lot of space in the back over an equivalent Skoda Kamiq.”

The Carbuyer team adds that these petrol and mild-hybrid versions of the Avenger have a “significantly lower starting price” than the electric version, with the caveat that petrol models have “higher running costs than the EV.”

As of October 2025, the Jeep Avenger holds a New Car Expert Rating of D, with a score of 59%.

Avenger highlights

  • Decent off-road credentials
  • Comfortable and easy driving experience
  • Cheaper than electric version…

Avenger lowlights

  • Rivals are more affordable
  • Other Jeep models are better off-roaders
  • …but higher running costs

Key specifications

Body style: Small SUV
Engines: petrol, petrol mild-hybrid
Price: From £29,999 on-road

Launched: Winter 202
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Jeep Avenger front view | Expert Rating
Jeep Avenger rear view | Expert Rating
Jeep Avenger interior view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Featured reviews

“The Jeep Avenger is a great little city car with funky baby 4×4 styling, but it’s pretty cramped in the back seats and the boot is quite small.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

Read full review
Carwow

Darren Cassey

“Whether you choose the Jeep Avenger in petrol or all-electric forms, you’ll get an enticing small SUV with hidden depths beyond its attractive exterior. We’ve no doubt that a few examples of Jeep’s little bundle of joy will be sold based solely on how it looks, but the Avenger boasts much better tech than any of the brand’s previous offerings we’ve tested so far.”

Model reviewed: Range overview (includes electric version)

Score: 8 / 10

Read full review
Auto Express

Shane Wilkinson, Ellis Hyde

More reviews

Auto Express

Auto Trader

Business Car

Car

Carbuyer

Heycar

Parkers

The Sunday Times

Top Gear

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall score: 3 stars
Date tested: September 2024
Read the full Euro NCAP review

Adult protection: 79%
Child protection: 70%
Vulnerable road users: 59%
Safety assist: 53%

The Jeep Avenger range was awarded a three-star Euro NCAP safety rating in September 2024, with a lower-than-average score for vulnerable road users and safety assistance tech. Keep in mind that safety tests were conducted on the heavier Avenger Electric, and not the pure petrol and mild-hybrid ‘e-Hybrid’ versions.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of October 2025, the Jeep Avenger (petrol) has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

Fuel consumptionAverageScore
Petrol models50 mpgC
CO₂ outputAverageScoreVariationScore
Petrol models120 g/kmB
Service and maintenanceCostScore
Year 1£180B
Year 2£505B
Year 3£807B
Year 4£1,014B
Year 5£1,363B
Overall£3,869B

The Jeep Avenger is a relatively affordable car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

While the average fuel consumption of 50mpg is rather ordinary, particularly for a car of this size, the Avenger’s estimated servicing and maintenance costs over the course of the first five years of ownership are cheaper than the average new car, totalling a predicted £4k of costs over that period.

That said our estimates suggest that the Jeep Avenger Electric is cosiderably cheaper to run and maintain.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of October 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Jeep Avenger to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Avenger, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Jeep Avenger

Overall ratingE2%
New car warranty duration3 years
New car warranty mileage36,000 miles
Battery warranty duration0 years
Battery warranty mileage0 miles

Jeep’s new car warranty is basic, and worse than rival brands in a similar price bracket as the Avenger. The duration is three years, with a limit of 36,000 miles.

Warranty on a used Jeep Avenger

  • If you are buying an ‘Approved Used’ Jeep Avenger from an official Jeep dealership, you will get a minimum one-year warranty included.
  • If you are buying a used Jeep Avenger from an independent dealership, any warranty offered will vary and will probably be managed by a third-party warranty company.
  • If you are buying a used Jeep Avenger from a private seller, there are no warranty protections beyond any remaining portion of the original new car warranty.

If you’re looking to buy any used car that is approaching the end of its warranty period, a used car warranty is usually a worthwhile investment. Check out The Car Expert’s guide to the best used car warranty providers, which will probably be cheaper than a warranty sold by a dealer.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Jeep Avenger

As of October 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Jeep Avenger. However, recall information is updated very regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Jeep dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at a new or used Jeep Avenger, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi Q2 | Citroën C3 Origin | Dacia Duster | Ford PumaHonda HR-V | Hyundai Bayon | Hyundai Kona | Jeep Renegade | Kia Stonic | MG ZS | Nissan Juke | Peugeot 2008 | Renault Captur | SEAT Arona | Skoda Kamiq | Suzuki Vitara | Toyota Yaris Cross | Vauxhall Frontera | Vauxhall Mokka | Volkswagen T-Cross | Volkswagen T-Roc

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Jeep Avenger at The Car Expert

Jeep Avenger Electric

Jeep Avenger Electric

Electric cars – what’s on sale and what’s coming in 2024?

Electric cars – what’s on sale and what’s coming in 2024?

Everything you need to know about Jeep

Everything you need to know about Jeep

Price cuts for electric Jeep Avenger

Price cuts for electric Jeep Avenger

Off-roading Jeep Avenger 4xe now available to order

Off-roading Jeep Avenger 4xe now available to order

Jeep Avenger soon available with petrol power

Jeep Avenger soon available with petrol power

Jeep reveals all-electric Avenger SUV

Jeep reveals all-electric Avenger SUV

Best car rankings

The top cars in every category

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, analysing scores from 35 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating. We're adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

Best small cars

Best medium cars

Best large cars

Best hot hatches

Best performance cars

Best EVs

Best small SUVs

Best medium SUVs

Best large SUVs

Best coupé SUVs

Best convertibles

Best coupés

Best MPVs

This page last updated:

This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

The small Jeep Avenger SUV has picked up plaudits for its funky 4x4 styling and easy driving experience, but rivals are more affordable.Jeep Avenger

