Off-roading Jeep Avenger 4xe now available to order

Jeep has added a 4x4 version of its compact Avenger crossover to its UK range, which is available in a new 'North Face Edition' guise

by Sean Rees

Jeep has added a 4×4 version of its compact Avenger crossover to its UK range, which is available in a new ‘North Face Edition’ guise.

This all-wheel drive version is a petrol mild-hybrid that is powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine with 48V of mild-hybrid assistance paired with two electric motors – one on the front axle and one in the rear. Power runs through a six-speed automatic gearbox.

Jeep says this is a ‘smart’ all-wheel drive system. Power is always sent to all four wheels below 19mph. Between 19mph and 56mph, the electric motor on the rear axle is only powered when required, and two-wheel-drive is always used at higher speeds to minimise fuel consumption.

It accelerates from 0 to 62mph in a reported 9.5 seconds and top speed is capped at 120mph. Beyond the all-wheel drive configuration, Jeep has increased the ground clearance a centimetre, adding that the car can wade through waters up to 40 centimetres deep. Other than the mud and snow tyres offered as standard, the 4×4 is also available with ‘All Terrain’ tyres, which offer “enhanced” grip on more challenging surfaces.

Inside, the 4xe’s seats are trimmed in materials that are easier to wash and more durable materials to extend the cabin life.

The 4×4 is now available to order in the UK with two different trim levels on offer- the entry-level ‘Upland’ and the new ‘North Face Edition’ (shown above). The latter is described as “the pinnacle of the Jeep Avenger range”, and Jeep is only making 4,806 examples – that number being the height in metres of the mountain Mont Blanc.

Pricing for the Avenger 4xe now starts at £31k, rising to £35k for the ‘North Face Edition’.

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
