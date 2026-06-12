Volkswagen Caravelle returns to the UK

Volkswagen has announced the return of its Caravelle badge to the UK, renaming its Multivan people carrier as part of an update that also includes a redesigned front end, upgraded technology, improved driver assistance systems and a revised trim line-up.

Volkswagen says the decision reflects the popularity and heritage of the Caravelle badge, which was used on previous generations of its passenger-carrying vans.

The range will comprise of ‘Caravelle Trend’, ‘Life’ and ‘Style’ trim levels, while California camper van buyers will continue to choose between ‘Beach’, ‘Coast’ and ‘Ocean’ variants. A new ‘Generation’ special edition joins both ranges, featuring unique styling and exclusive paint options.

Revised styling and new colours

Volkswagen has given both the Caravelle and California larger LED headlights, a redesigned front bumper and a more prominent light signature.

Higher-spec models gain an illuminated light bar linking the headlights, like newer Volkswagen electric models such as the ID. Buzz.

Buyers will have more personalisation options, including new alloy wheel designs, paint colours and, for the first time, a matte paint finish. A ‘Candy White’ and ‘Sunset Red’ two-tone paint scheme will be exclusive to the new Generation special edition.

Interior tweaks

Inside, Volkswagen has overhauled the dashboard layout. A new 13-inch infotainment touchscreen sits front and centre, alongside Volkswagen’s latest digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel. Like the ID. Buzz, the gear selector has moved to a steering-column-mounted stalk, freeing up space in the centre console.

Wireless smartphone charging is now standard and more powerful than before, while USB-C charging ports have been upgraded from 45W to 60W. Additional USB-C ports are fitted in the rear, and ambient lighting now illuminates the cupholders.

Expanded safety tech suite

One of the biggest upgrades comes in the form of Volkswagen’s latest ‘Travel Assist’ system.

The updated technology can now recognise traffic lights and automatically react to them, while assisted lane changes on motorways are also supported. ‘Emergency Assist’ remains part of the package, capable of bringing the vehicle safely to a stop if the driver becomes unresponsive.

Flagship plug-in hybrid powertrain

The flagship powertrain continues to be Volkswagen’s ‘eHybrid 4MOTION’ plug-in hybrid system.

Combining petrol and electric power, it produces 245hp and features a 20kWh battery, giving buyers the option of short-distance electric driving alongside the security of a petrol engine for longer journeys.

Elsewhere in the range, Volkswagen will continue to offer a 150hp 2.0-litre diesel and a 204hp petrol engine. All models come with a DSG automatic gearbox as standard.

More seating flexibility

Volkswagen has also revised the seating layout of the Multivan – now Caravelle.

A new eight-seat configuration allows passengers in the rear to sit facing each other. Higher-spec ‘Life’ and ‘Style’ models gain twin armrests on second-row seats, while upgraded upholstery options include more durable dark leather and ArtVelours trim.

UK availability

Volkswagen has not yet confirmed UK pricing for the updated Caravelle and California range. More details, including full specifications and prices, are expected ahead of their UK launch later this year.