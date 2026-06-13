Make and model: Peugeot E-408 GT Premium

Description: Electric coupé-SUV

Price range: from £44,820

Summary: The Peugeot E-408 is comfortable, roomy and distinctive, but its sporty looks promise more excitement than the driving experience delivers.

For a broader ownership picture, see our Peugeot E-408 Expert Rating, which combines media reviews, safety data, reliability, running costs and warranty cover.

Peugeot launched the 408 in 2023 as a crossover coupé-SUV positioned somewhere between the 308 hatchback and larger 5008 SUV. It was positively received, but it didn’t become a major sales success.

For 2026, Peugeot has refreshed the 408 range. Petrol-assisted hybrid and plug-in hybrid models remain available, but this review focuses on the fully electric Peugeot E-408 that we drove in GT Premium trim at the European launch in France.

At first glance, the changes to the wider 408 range are not especially obvious. Look more closely and you’ll find a revised front end with more striking LED headlights and an illuminated grille, along with new alloy wheel designs, updated instrument cluster graphics and revised seat fabrics.

Flare Green is now the standard paint colour, which certainly won’t appeal to everyone. Then again, the 408 has always been a car for buyers who want something a bit different from the usual family SUV.

Price and equipment

The Peugeot E-408 is available in three trim levels: Allure, GT and GT Premium. As of June 2026, pricing starts at just over £34K for the entry-level Allure trim, ramping up to the E-408 GT from £36.5K and the E-408 GT Premium from £39K.

Currently, all E-408 models are eligible for £1,500 off these prices thanks to the government’s Electric Car Grant. However, pricing and specifications can chnage at any time so check with your local Peugeot dealer before signing any new car order form.

Allure includes LED headlights, Peugeot’s familiar small steering wheel and high-mounted digital driver display, a ten-inch central touchscreen, rear parking sensors, a reversing camera and heated front seats.

GT adds more advanced LED headlights, an illuminated front grille, an electric tailgate and upgraded driver assistance functions.

GT Premium, as tested here, adds Alcantara trim, a Focal premium sound system, a 360-degree camera system and a heat pump. That last feature is particularly useful on an electric car, because it can help reduce the amount of battery energy used for cabin heating in colder weather.

The E-408 is the fully electric version of the 408 range. Petrol mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions are also available, but this review focuses on the electric model.

The Peugeot E-408’s coupé-SUV shape gives it a more distinctive look than most family electric SUVs

Inside the car

Like the previous 408, the E-408’s cabin has a stylish and quite premium feel, especially in GT Premium trim. It’s a busy-looking space, with plenty of buttons, screens and shapes, but it works better than it might first appear and is certainly far from boring.

The layout is focused around the driver. The slim 10-inch touchscreen and i-Toggle shortcut bar are angled towards you, making it easier to move through different settings. The touchscreen graphics are bright, although the screen itself was slow to respond at times.

The shortcut bar below the touchscreen is one of the better features. Peugeot calls it the i-Toggle, and it can be configured to give quick access to functions such as smartphone mirroring, heated seats and climate controls. That reduces the amount of touchscreen fiddling required.

The front seats are comfortable, and there is plenty of headroom and legroom in the back, even with the panoramic roof fitted. Soft-touch materials and Alcantara trim help lift the cabin, although there are still some rougher plastics in places.

Because the E-408 has such an unusual shape, larger or boxier items may not be as easy to load as they would be in a more conventional SUV. That said, the boot still has a flat loading floor and a ski hatch.

Peugeot quotes boot space of up to 471 litres for the E-408, expanding to 1,611 litres with the 60/40 split rear seats folded down.

The Peugeot E-408’s cabin mixes a busy design with useful shortcut controls and a more upmarket feel in GT Premium trim

Driving range and charging

The Peugeot E-408 uses a 58kWh battery and a 210hp electric motor. Peugeot quotes an official driving range of up to 281 miles, although real-world range will vary depending on speed, weather, driving style and equipment use.

We weren’t able to get a reliable view of real-world efficiency on this launch drive, as the route and mileage were too limited to give a meaningful figure. For now, the official numbers are the best guide.

Peugeot quotes official energy consumption of 4.1 to 4.2 miles/kWh, depending on version. It also says the E-408 can charge from 20% to 80% in around half an hour using a suitable public charger.

Those figures are competitive enough for family use, although the E-408 is only offered with one battery option. Buyers wanting a longer official driving range will need to look elsewhere in the electric SUV market.

On the road

The electric 408 feels slightly sporty at first. The steering gains weight at higher speeds and the brakes feel firm, but this is not a sports car and it does not pretend to be one for long.

That is not necessarily a problem. For a coupé-SUV, the E-408 is composed enough through bends and does not crash over harsher surfaces. It feels polished for a car of this size.

With 210hp, the E-408 is quick enough for everyday driving. It has enough mid-range shove for commuting and normal overtaking, although, like many EVs, it feels less eager as speeds increase on faster roads.

The brake regeneration system feels natural and is controlled using paddles behind the steering wheel. That’s preferable to burying the function in the touchscreen, although there is no full one-pedal driving mode.

The E-408’s main strength is its ease of driving. It feels comfortable, settled and practical enough for family use, even if its styling suggests something more exciting.

The Peugeot E-408 is easy to drive and composed on the road, but its sporty styling promises more excitement than it delivers

Verdict

Don’t be misled by the Peugeot E-408’s sporty stance. This is not a sharp-handling or especially quick electric car, and its coupé-SUV looks promise more drama than the driving experience delivers.

But judged as a comfortable, roomy and easy-going family car, it makes more sense. The cabin is distinctive, the physical shortcut controls are useful, and there is enough space for everyday family life.

The E-408 is not the most exciting electric SUV you can buy, and having only one battery option limits its appeal. But if you want something practical and comfortable with a more distinctive look than a conventional SUV, the Peugeot E-408 is worth considering.

We like: Easy to drive

Useful physical shortcut controls

Roomy cabin

Comfortable seats

Decent handling

Distinctive interior We don’t like: Looks won’t appeal to everyone

Sporty styling promises more than the drive delivers

Slow touchscreen

Only one battery option

Can get expensive compared to rivals

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Key specifications