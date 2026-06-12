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Limited-run Cupra Formentor VZ5 now on sale

Cupra has revived its limited-edition Formentor VZ5, bringing the brand's most powerful crossover model to the UK for the first time

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by Sean Rees
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Cupra has revived its limited-edition Formentor VZ5, bringing the brand’s most powerful crossover model to the UK for the first time.

The Cupra Formentor VZ5 was first unveiled in February 2021 and went on sale in European markets shortly afterwards. It never reached the UK though, and it was only built in left-hand drive. This time around, Cupra has specifically confirmed that the VZ5 would be available in right-hand drive for the first time, opening the model up to UK buyers.

The VZ5 sits at the very top of the Formentor range and is powered by an Audi-sourced 2.5-litre five-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 390hp. Power is sent to all four wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, with a torque-splitting rear differential helping to improve traction and cornering performance.

Its 390hp output puts it above the top-spec Formentor ‘VZ 333’, which uses a 333hp 2.0-litre turbocharged engine.

The crossover has been given a number of styling upgrades to set it apart from standard Formentor models. These include a unique front bumper, a VZ5-branded front splitter, wider wheel arches and a revised rear diffuser. Copper detailing – a Cupra trademark – features throughout the exterior design.

Inside, the VZ5 gains the brand’s ‘CUPBucket’ sports seats, along with ambient lighting and a few bespoke trim details.

Only 4,000 examples of the Formentor VZ5 will be produced worldwide, making it Cupra’s most exclusive model to date. Priced from £64k, the Formentor VZ5 is available to order now, with first UK deliveries expected before the end of 2026.

The Cupra Formentor range overall holds a New Car Expert Rating of A, with a score of 71%. It scores top marks for its five-star safety rating, while its media review scores and new car warranty coverage are also good. However, its CO2 emissions and overall running costs are poor.

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Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.

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