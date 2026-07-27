Volkswagen ID. Polo soon available to order

Volkswagen has confirmed that its new ID. Polo electric supermini will be available to order in the UK from 30th July.

The ID. Polo is Volkswagen’s smallest electric car to date and will be sold alongside the petrol-powered Polo as the brand’s entry point to electric motoring. Sitting below the ID.3, it will compete with rivals including the Renault 5 E-Tech, Citroën ë-C3, Hyundai Inster and Mini Cooper Electric in the growing affordable EV market.

Designed for everyday practicality

Built on Volkswagen’s new front-wheel-drive electric platform, the ID. Polo slightly exceeds the dimensions of a typical supermini but offers interior space closer to that of a family hatchback.

The cabin seats five people and provides up to 441 litres of boot space – more than both the current Golf and ID.3 in the size class above. A flat floor and compact electric drivetrain also free up additional passenger room compared with similarly sized petrol models.

Inside, the ID. Polo introduces Volkswagen’s new approach to interior design and layout, combining physical controls for key functions with a 13-inch central touchscreen and digital driver’s display. A retro display mode recreates the appearance of the original Golf’s instruments using modern digital graphics.

Up to 281 miles of range

The ID. Polo will be offered with two battery sizes and three power outputs.

Entry-level models use a 37kWh battery paired with either 116hp or 135hp electric motors, while higher-specification versions combine a 52kWh battery with a 211hp motor. Depending on the model chosen, Volkswagen quotes a maximum driving range of 281 miles on a single charge.

DC rapid charging is available at either 90kW or 105kW, allowing the battery to recharge from 10% to 80% in as little as 24 minutes under ideal conditions.

Technology taken from larger Volkswagens

Volkswagen has equipped higher trims of the ID. Polo with technology more commonly found in larger and more expensive models.

Higher-spec versions can be fitted with electrically adjustable massage seats, a Harman Kardon sound system and ‘Connected Travel Assist’, which uses online data to support assisted driving and can automatically recognise and respond to traffic lights.

The new supermini also features a revised chassis and braking system designed to deliver more natural brake feel while maximising energy recuperation.

Pricing and availability

Volkswagen will begin taking UK orders for the ID. Polo ‘Life Launch Edition’ and ‘Style Launch Edition’ from 30th July, with the normal trim range following on 10th September.

The standard range starts from £24k for the Life 37kWh 116hp, rising to £25k for the 135hp version. Models equipped with the larger 52kWh battery and 211hp motor start from over £28k, while the range-topping ‘Style Launch Edition’ is priced at £33k. All 52kWh 211hp versions qualify for the Government’s £1,500 Electric Car Grant.