New XPeng L03 due in UK in 2027

Chinese car brand XPeng has revealed its latest model, the new XPeng L03. The global unveil was held simultaneously in Europe and China, ahead of UK deliveries starting in 2027.

The L03 is a coupé-style SUV, with a higher-riding body and a sloping roofline. There are echoes of several other recent models in the styling, including the Ferrari Purosangue, Polestar 4, Ford Capri and Tesla Model Y, although the front end is certainly bolder than the almost anonymous XPeng G6.

XPeng has not yet said where the L03 will sit in its UK line-up. Based on its name, it is likely to sit below the G6 SUV and upcoming P7 saloon, but we will need more information before knowing exactly how it fits into the range.

The L03 will be available as either a fully electric car or as a plug-in hybrid called the L03 Power X. This version will have a range-extender version of a plug-in hybrid powertrain, meaning that the car will be driven by electric motors with a petrol engine used as an electricity generator.

That gives XPeng two possible routes into the UK market. The fully electric model will compete with the usual crop of electric SUVs, while the range-extender version could appeal to buyers who want electric driving for shorter trips but still want petrol backup for longer journeys.

The new XPeng L03 is a coupé-style SUV due in the UK in 2027, with bold exterior styling and a cabin built around a large central touchscreen

Inside, the L03 follows the usual Chinese electric car playbook with a massive central touchscreen, head-up display, ambient lighting and what XPeng describes as lounge-style seating. The company also says the car has 37 storage areas, useful boot space and a towing capacity of up to 1,500kg.

XPeng is putting plenty of emphasis on driver assistance and in-car software. The L03 will use the company’s latest assisted driving technology, which XPeng says will begin rolling out in Europe from 2027.

The L03 will also use a new XPeng navigation system based on Google Maps technology. Rather than relying on the standard Google Maps app through Android Auto or Apple CarPlay, XPeng says its own system will use enhanced mapping data as part of a more integrated in-car set-up.

We expect full UK pricing and specifications in the coming months, ahead of the car arriving here next year, and will bring you more information as we get it.