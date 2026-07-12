Skywell has halted new car sales in the UK less than two years after launching here, leaving existing customers waiting for confirmation about warranty cover, servicing and parts support.

The Chinese brand continues to sell cars in other European markets, but is looking for a new UK importer to take over responsibility for the business from Innovation Automotive, which had represented Skywell in the UK but ceased trading with immediate effect at the end of June.

For Skywell BE11 owners, the immediate concern is not the back-end business arrangement with the importer. They bought a Skywell, and the brand’s UK operation has now stopped selling cars before clear aftersales arrangements have been confirmed.

No announcement has yet been made about how existing Skywell customers will be supported for warranty claims, servicing or parts supply. Further details are expected, but owners should not assume that the position will resolve itself without keeping in contact with their dealer.

Skywell’s UK operation had only one model on sale, the BE11 electric SUV. The company had also announced plans for a wider range, including a mid-sized electric hatchback, a large electric saloon and electric commercial vehicles, but those plans are now dependent on Skywell finding a new UK representative.

Only 127 Skywell cars registered in the UK

Skywell appears to have registered only 127 cars in the UK, based on The Car Expert’s analysis of SMMT registration data from 2024 to 2026.

More than half of those cars were registered last month, when Skywell recorded 64 registrations as the UK operation wound down. That suggests most of those cars did not have customers, and are likely to appear as used or pre-registered vehicles in the coming months.

The BE11 was Skywell’s only UK passenger car. It launched into a busy and highly competitive electric SUV market, where it faced better-known rivals from established manufacturers, as well as newer Chinese brands with stronger products and bigger UK networks.

Skywell had 16 UK dealerships before sales stopped. Existing customers should contact their nearest dealer for the latest information, but they should also remain proactive rather than relying on the dealership to keep them informed.

What should Skywell BE11 owners do now?

Current Skywell BE11 owners should keep in regular contact with their supplying dealer until the brand confirms its UK aftersales arrangements. Owners should ask specifically about warranty claims, servicing, software updates, and parts supply, and should keep written records of any information they receive.

This is particularly important for anyone who has already reported a fault or is waiting for repair work. If there is an open warranty claim, owners should ask for confirmation of who is handling it, whether parts have been ordered and what happens if the repair cannot be completed under the previous arrangement.

Owners should also keep copies of all purchase documents, warranty paperwork, finance agreements, service records and correspondence with the dealer (including emails). If there is a dispute later, written records will be far more useful than a verbal assurance from a showroom or service desk.

Anyone who bought a BE11 on PCP or hire purchase should continue making payments unless their finance company tells them otherwise in writing. The fact that Skywell has stopped UK sales does not cancel an existing finance agreement.

However, if the car develops a fault or is already causing problems, owners should tell the finance company and the dealer immediately. With PCP or hire purchase, the finance company remains the legal owner of the car until the agreement is settled, and its involvement will be needed if the customer wants to reject the vehicle or pursue a complaint.

Should you sell your Skywell BE11 now?

Existing Skywell BE11 owners may be better off holding onto the car for the time being, unless they have a specific reason to sell immediately.

With no confirmed warranty, servicing or parts plan yet announced, resale values are likely to be under heavy pressure. Dealers may be unwilling to take a BE11 as a part-exchange until they know whether the warranty will continue, who will administer claims and whether parts supply is secure.

Trying to sell now could therefore be financially disastrous. A private buyer is likely to be cautious, while a dealer may either refuse the car or offer a very low valuation to protect itself against the uncertainty.

If Skywell appoints a new UK representative and confirms a credible aftersales plan, the position may improve. Until then, owners should be careful about making a quick decision that locks in a large financial loss.

Should you buy a used Skywell BE11?

The Car Expert does not recommend buying a used or pre-registered Skywell BE11 until Skywell confirms an official and robust plan for warranty cover, servicing and parts supply in the UK.

There will soon be near-new BE11s advertised at heavy discounts, especially if registered stock needs to be cleared. A cheap price may look tempting, but the risk is much bigger than the monthly payment or screen price suggests. Without confirmed support from Skywell and its future UK representative, buyers could be left with a car that is difficult to repair, hard to service and worth very little when they come to sell it.

Assurances from a seller are not enough at this stage. A dealer or used car retailer may offer reassurance, but that does not resolve the bigger question of who will ultimately stand behind the warranty, authorise repairs and provide parts. Until Skywell announces a proper aftersales solution, buyers should choose a different electric SUV.

BE11 had already struggled with reviewers

The Skywell BE11 had already been a difficult car to recommend before UK sales stopped. According to media reviews we gathered as part of our Expert Rating Index, it was – by some margin – the worst-rated new car on sale in the UK in 2025.

Despite a generous level of standard equipment, a spacious interior and a long warranty package, UK media reviews were consistently poor. The BE11 was criticised for frustrating infotainment, weak driving dynamics, poor refinement and an out-of-date safety specification.

As of July 2026, the BE11 holds a Used Car Expert Rating of D, with a score of 56%, making it one of the lowest-rated near-new cars in the Expert Rating Index. It has not been assessed by Euro NCAP, so there’s also no independent safety rating for UK buyers to compare with rival electric SUVs.

Even that weak review record now seems charitable right now, as a result of the uncertainty around aftersales support. Regardless of how much of a bargain a near-new BE11 may seem, buyers have safer choices from brands with stronger dealer networks, clearer warranty arrangements and better review scores.

Stuart says:



“For existing Skywell BE11 owners, the best advice for now is to stay informed, keep records and avoid making a rushed decision. Selling the car immediately could mean taking a very large financial hit, because the used market is unlikely to value a BE11 kindly while warranty and servicing support remain unclear.

“For anyone thinking about buying one, our advice is simple: don’t. Until Skywell confirms exactly who will support UK cars, how warranty claims will be handled and where owners can get servicing and parts, a used BE11 is too risky to recommend at any price.

“The BE11 was already one of the lowest-rated cars in our database. The uncertainty around Skywell’s UK support makes the ownership case even weaker.” Stuart Masson Editor, The Car Expert

This is not just about Chinese cars or electric cars

Skywell’s situation should not be taken as proof that buyers should avoid Chinese cars, or electric cars, or Chinese electric cars. Several Chinese brands are investing heavily in the UK, building dealer networks and selling cars in substantial numbers.

The broader lesson is that car manufacturers can and will leave the UK market if the business case no longer works. Mitsubishi exited the UK market a few years ago and has now decided to return, while brands like Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Infiniti, Saab and others have left the UK over the last decade or so, either by withdrawing from the market or disappearing altogether.

That risk is not limited to any one country or powertrain type. It’s a reminder that buyers should look beyond the car itself, especially when considering a new or unfamiliar brand. Dealer coverage, parts supply, warranty administration and long-term commitment to the UK market all matter.

For Skywell customers, the immediate issue is simple. The brand has stopped selling new cars in the UK, and owners need clear answers about how their cars will be supported. We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.