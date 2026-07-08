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Hyundai Ioniq 6 N

Hyundai Ioniq 6 N | Expert Rating

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Safety Rating:

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Eco Rating:

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This model is not yet available in the UK so we don't have a full Expert Rating report card. Check back soon.

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Safety Rating:

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Eco Rating:

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Reliability Rating:

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Summary

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 N is the performance-enhanced version of the mid-sized four-door Ioniq 6 saloon, and the second ‘hot’ EV to join the Hyundai range after the closely related Ioniq 5 N hatchback.

The performance saloon has been warmly received by the British motoring media, with widespread praise for its engaging driving experience and thrilling performance blended with the practicalities of the standard Ioniq 6 – Top Gear’s Tom Ford concludes that this N model is “so brilliant, you’ll forget it’s fully electric.”

Parker’s Pier’s Ward argues that the Ioniq 6 N is “proof that electric performance cars don’t have to sacrifice fun for function”, adding that “few EVs manage this much drama and polish in one package”, while Car’s Ethan Jupp concludes that the saloon offers performance that should “concern more expensive combustion-powered alternatives.”

While describing the car as “mad, brilliant fun”, The Independent’s Steve Fowler notes that “it is not perfect”, citing the car’s price tag which isn’t cheap and the car’s wide turning circle. The Carwow team is also keen to notify readers of the trade-offs that come with this N model, which sacrifices a bit of comfort and battery range for more straight-line speed.

We are holding off on giving the Hyundai Ioniq 6 N an Expert Rating score at the moment. As soon as we have running cost estimations to display for this model, we will update this page with proper scoring. Check back soon!

Ioniq 6 N highlights

  • Entertaining drive with serious pace
  • Comfort and practicalities of the standard Ioniq 6
  • Ultra-rapid charging
  • Spacious family car credentials

Ioniq 6 N lowlights

  • Expensive to buy
  • Marmite looks that divide reviewers
  • Rather firm low-speed ride comfort
  • Reduced battery range for performance

Key specifications

Body style: Medium saloon
Engines: electric, battery-powered
Price: From £65,800

Launched: Spring 2026
Last updated: TBA
Replacement due: N/A

Hyundai Ioniq 6 N front view | Expert Rating
Hyundai Ioniq 6 N rear view | Expert Rating
Hyundai Ioniq 6 N front interior view | Expert Rating
Hyundai Ioniq 6 N rear interior view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Featured reviews

“The Ioniq 6 N might look odd, but it’s a genuinely engaging electric car with performance to concern more expensive combustion-powered alternatives.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

Read full review
Evo

Ethan Jupp

More reviews

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Car

Carwow

Parkers

The Independent

Top Gear

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall score: 5 stars
Date tested: November 2022
Read the full Euro NCAP review

Adult protection: 97%
Child protection: 87%
Vulnerable road users: 66%
Safety assist: 90%

Euro NCAP hasn’t tested the Hyundai Ioniq 6 N. Instead, it reviewed the standard Ioniq 6 in 2022, later extending these five-star safety credentials to all models in the Ioniq 6 range.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of July 2026, the Hyundai Ioniq 6 N has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the Ioniq 6 N is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

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Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of July 2026, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Hyundai Ioniq 6 N. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

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Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of July 2026, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Hyundai Ioniq 6 N to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Ioniq 6 N, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Hyundai Ioniq 6 N

Overall ratingA93%
New car warranty duration5 years
New car warranty mileageUnlimited miles
Battery warranty duration8 years
Battery warranty mileage100,000 miles

Hyundai’s new car warranty is better than average, and better than rival brands in a similar price bracket as the Ioniq 6 N.

The duration is five years, with no limit on mileage. In addition to the standard new car warranty, the performance saloon has an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for the battery components.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Hyundai Ioniq 6 N

As of July 2026, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Hyundai Ioniq 6 N. However, recall information is updated regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Hyundai dealer.

Awards

Significant UK trophies and awards that the Hyundai Ioniq 6 N has received

2026

  • TopGear.com Awards – Best Driver’s Car
  • World Car AwardsPerformance Car of the Year

Similar cars

If you’re looking at a new or used Hyundai Ioniq 6 N, you might also be interested in these alternatives

BMW i4 M50 BYD Seal | Genesis GV60 Magma | Hyundai Ioniq 5 N | Kia EV6 GT | Mercedes-AMG EQE 53Polestar 2 | Tesla Model 3 Performance

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Hyundai Ioniq 6 N at The Car Expert

Hyundai Ioniq 6 N pricing announced

Hyundai Ioniq 6 N pricing announced

All the new cars launched at Goodwood 2025

All the new cars launched at Goodwood 2025

High-performance Hyundai Ioniq 6 N debuts

High-performance Hyundai Ioniq 6 N debuts

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