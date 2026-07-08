Summary

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 N is the performance-enhanced version of the mid-sized four-door Ioniq 6 saloon, and the second ‘hot’ EV to join the Hyundai range after the closely related Ioniq 5 N hatchback.

The performance saloon has been warmly received by the British motoring media, with widespread praise for its engaging driving experience and thrilling performance blended with the practicalities of the standard Ioniq 6 – Top Gear’s Tom Ford concludes that this N model is “so brilliant, you’ll forget it’s fully electric.”

Parker’s Pier’s Ward argues that the Ioniq 6 N is “proof that electric performance cars don’t have to sacrifice fun for function”, adding that “few EVs manage this much drama and polish in one package”, while Car’s Ethan Jupp concludes that the saloon offers performance that should “concern more expensive combustion-powered alternatives.”

While describing the car as “mad, brilliant fun”, The Independent’s Steve Fowler notes that “it is not perfect”, citing the car’s price tag which isn’t cheap and the car’s wide turning circle. The Carwow team is also keen to notify readers of the trade-offs that come with this N model, which sacrifices a bit of comfort and battery range for more straight-line speed.

We are holding off on giving the Hyundai Ioniq 6 N an Expert Rating score at the moment. As soon as we have running cost estimations to display for this model, we will update this page with proper scoring. Check back soon!

Ioniq 6 N highlights Entertaining drive with serious pace

Comfort and practicalities of the standard Ioniq 6

Ultra-rapid charging

Spacious family car credentials Ioniq 6 N lowlights Expensive to buy

Marmite looks that divide reviewers

Rather firm low-speed ride comfort

Reduced battery range for performance

Key specifications

Body style: Medium saloon

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £65,800 Launched: Spring 2026

Last updated: TBA

Replacement due: N/A

Image gallery

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Featured reviews “The Ioniq 6 N might look odd, but it’s a genuinely engaging electric car with performance to concern more expensive combustion-powered alternatives.” Model reviewed: Range overview Score: 9 / 10 Read full review

More reviews Auto Trader Score: 9 / 10

“Having already proved its talent for tuning ordinary cars into engaging hot hatches with the i20 N and i30 N, Hyundai’s performance division has turned things up even more for its electric models, culminating with the Ioniq 6 N. Even though it matches the taller, bulker Ioniq 5 N for power, the Hyundai Ioniq 6 N’s sleeker silhouette and aero body kit make it stand out even more from the conventional model it’s based on.”

Read review Car Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 10 / 10

“What the Ioniq 6 N does – better than most – is bring a genuinely dual-purpose nature to the EV fast saloon. It’s fun and quick-witted without being snappy, and committed enough when roads or circuits demand it. By the same token, it’ll get you to your destination in quiet comfort, and it’s stuffed with practical touches.”

Author: Piers Ward

Read review Carwow Model reviewed: Range overview

“The Hyundai Ioniq 6 N takes Hyundai’s EV saloon and gives it the same full-fat performance treatment as the Ioniq 5 N – but it loses some electric range and comfort in the process.”

Read review Parkers Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“The Hyundai Ioniq 6 N is proof that electric performance cars don’t have to sacrifice fun for function. It’s blisteringly quick, beautifully balanced and still comfortable enough to use every day. Few EVs manage this much drama and polish in one package.”

Author: Piers Ward

Read review The Independent Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 10 / 10

“If you’ve ever doubted that an electric car can be fun, try an Ioniq 6 N. It is mad, brilliant fun – a genuine sports car with electric power and proper personality.”

Author: Steve Fowler

Read review Top Gear Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“So brilliant, you’ll forget it’s fully electric.”

Author: Tom Ford

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 5 stars

Date tested: November 2022

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 97%

Child protection: 87%

Vulnerable road users: 66%

Safety assist: 90%

Euro NCAP hasn’t tested the Hyundai Ioniq 6 N. Instead, it reviewed the standard Ioniq 6 in 2022, later extending these five-star safety credentials to all models in the Ioniq 6 range.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of July 2026, the Hyundai Ioniq 6 N has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the Ioniq 6 N is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of July 2026, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Hyundai Ioniq 6 N. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of July 2026, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Hyundai Ioniq 6 N to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Ioniq 6 N, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Hyundai Ioniq 6 N

Overall rating A 93% New car warranty duration 5 years New car warranty mileage Unlimited miles Battery warranty duration 8 years Battery warranty mileage 100,000 miles

Hyundai’s new car warranty is better than average, and better than rival brands in a similar price bracket as the Ioniq 6 N.

The duration is five years, with no limit on mileage. In addition to the standard new car warranty, the performance saloon has an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for the battery components.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Hyundai Ioniq 6 N

As of July 2026, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Hyundai Ioniq 6 N. However, recall information is updated regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Hyundai dealer.

Awards

Significant UK trophies and awards that the Hyundai Ioniq 6 N has received

2026 TopGear.com Awards – Best Driver’s Car

World Car Awards – Performance Car of the Year

Similar cars

If you’re looking at a new or used Hyundai Ioniq 6 N, you might also be interested in these alternatives

BMW i4 M50 | BYD Seal | Genesis GV60 Magma | Hyundai Ioniq 5 N | Kia EV6 GT | Mercedes-AMG EQE 53 | Polestar 2 | Tesla Model 3 Performance

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Hyundai Ioniq 6 N at The Car Expert

Buy a Hyundai Ioniq 6 N

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Find your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more Find your next new or used car with Carwow. Find out more

Lease a Hyundai Ioniq 6 N

If you’re looking to lease a new Hyundai Ioniq 6 N, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.

Subscriptions are becoming a very popular way for consumers to try an electric car for a few weeks or months to help decide whether it’s a suitable alternative to a petrol car. If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription)