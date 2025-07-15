High-performance Hyundai Ioniq 6 N debuts

fbpx
Hyundai Ioniq 6 N

by Sean Rees

Hyundai debuted a high-performance ‘N’ variant of its all-electric Ioniq 6 saloon at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, which is slightly quicker off the line than the Ioniq 5 N hatchback.

Designed to “deliver an exhilarating and engaging driving experience”, Hyundai says that this sporty saloon is its most advanced ‘N’ model to date, featuring a redesigned suspension system, improvements to the ‘N e-Shift’ steering wheel paddles that simulate gear shifting, ‘better’ sound quality in the cabin and more horsepower than any of its ‘N’-badged siblings.

Power comes from the same 84kWh battery that powers the Ioniq 5 N, but with a small 9hp boost, delivering 650hp in total. With top speed electronically capped at 160mph, the Ioniq N can reportedly complete a 0-62mph sprint in 3.2 seconds – two tenths quicker than the Ioniq 5 N in the same race.

Hyundai is yet to confirm the single-charge travel distance of this dual-motor high-performance electric car, with that rather important detail “to be announced at market launch” in a few months time. For reference, the dual-motor 77kWh Ioniq 6 that has been on sale since 2022 can muster up to 332 miles without recharging.

Like all of Hyundai’s ‘N’-plated range, the saloon will be offered in the brand’s ‘performance blue pearl’ exterior colour scheme, and ‘N’-branded alloys wrapped in Pirelli tyres that Hyundai says have been exclusively developed for this model.

The car comes with several track-focused tech features, including launch control, a drift optimiser, a ‘Boost’ setting that maximises acceleration for ten seconds and ‘Active Sound +’ which increases the engine soundtrack played in the cabin to provide “greater driver feedback.”

That sums up what we know so far about the Hyundai Ioniq 6 N. The car’s UK pricing and official launch date details are sure to follow in the coming months. Check back soon!

Latest EV news, ratings, features and advice

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
