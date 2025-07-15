High-performance Hyundai Ioniq 6 N debuts

Hyundai debuted a high-performance ‘N’ variant of its all-electric Ioniq 6 saloon at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, which is slightly quicker off the line than the Ioniq 5 N hatchback.

Designed to “deliver an exhilarating and engaging driving experience”, Hyundai says that this sporty saloon is its most advanced ‘N’ model to date, featuring a redesigned suspension system, improvements to the ‘N e-Shift’ steering wheel paddles that simulate gear shifting, ‘better’ sound quality in the cabin and more horsepower than any of its ‘N’-badged siblings.

Power comes from the same 84kWh battery that powers the Ioniq 5 N, but with a small 9hp boost, delivering 650hp in total. With top speed electronically capped at 160mph, the Ioniq N can reportedly complete a 0-62mph sprint in 3.2 seconds – two tenths quicker than the Ioniq 5 N in the same race.

Hyundai is yet to confirm the single-charge travel distance of this dual-motor high-performance electric car, with that rather important detail “to be announced at market launch” in a few months time. For reference, the dual-motor 77kWh Ioniq 6 that has been on sale since 2022 can muster up to 332 miles without recharging.

Like all of Hyundai’s ‘N’-plated range, the saloon will be offered in the brand’s ‘performance blue pearl’ exterior colour scheme, and ‘N’-branded alloys wrapped in Pirelli tyres that Hyundai says have been exclusively developed for this model.

The car comes with several track-focused tech features, including launch control, a drift optimiser, a ‘Boost’ setting that maximises acceleration for ten seconds and ‘Active Sound +’ which increases the engine soundtrack played in the cabin to provide “greater driver feedback.”

That sums up what we know so far about the Hyundai Ioniq 6 N. The car’s UK pricing and official launch date details are sure to follow in the coming months. Check back soon!