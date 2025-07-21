All the new cars launched at Goodwood 2025

As well as being an enormous garden party and motorsport festival, the Goodwood Festival of Speed has become the unofficial British motor show. Every year, dozens of the latest new cars are revealed and demonstrated at Goodwood, and this year was no different.

Although there is another event called the British Motor Show, it pales in comparison to the Goodwood extravaganza. The Festival of Speed manages to bring car manufacturers from all around the world each year, showcasing their latest and greatest cars before they’re seen anywhere else. Although the emphasis is on high-performance models, there’s usually plenty of mainstream stuff on show as well.

Here’s our rundown of all the new cars we saw at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Alpine

Alpine A390 Alpine A290

As well as yet another, probably the last, limited-edition version of the Alpine A110 sports car, Alpine had its A290 electric hot hatch (basically a faster Renault 5) and new A390 electric coupé-SUV on display at Goodwood. There was also the Alpine Alpenglow hydrogen-powered supercar concept in action on the hill. Apparently it previews an upcoming Alpine production supercar, but that’s unlikely to be powered by hydrogen.

Aston Martin

Aston Martin Vantage S Aston Martin DBX S

Aston Martin had a number of models at Goodwood this year, including the first hill run for the long-awaited, mid-engined Valhalla supercar. But two cars making their first public appearances anywhere were two upgraded versions of existing models – the Vantage S sports car and the DBX S SUV. Also on display were the new Vanquish Volante (convertible) and DB12 Volante.

Bentley

Bentley Bentayga Speed Bentley Continental GTC

Bentley had a very large stand this year, with a lot of it being devoted to the latest specification of the Bentayga SUV, called the Bentayga Speed, among a complete range of its current line-up. These included the usual Continentals and Flying Spurs, as well as the rarer Batur and Bacalar models.

BMW

BMW M2 CS BMW M3 Touring CS

BMW usually has some M performance models making their debut at Goodwood, and this year was no exception with the M2 CS and M3 Touring CS. Also seen on the hill track was a high-performance electric concept car called the BMW Vision Driving Experience, which previews a forthcoming electric BMW M3, while the BMW stand also showcased a concept for the upcoming BMW iX3.

Chery

Chery Tiggo 8 Chery Tiggo 7

Probably the biggest announcement in terms of its likely impact on the UK automotive market is that Chinese giant Chery will be launching here in September. It will join its two subsidiary brands, Omoda and Jaecoo, which both launched here in the last 12 months. Chery had its first UK-based model on display, the Tiggo 8 large SUV, but it will be joined at launch by the smaller Tiggo 7 SUV.

Chevrolet

Chevrolet (generally going by the sub-brand Corvette in Europe) launched a hybrid model of the latest-generation Corvette sports car, called the Corvette E-Ray. With a 650hp V8 and hybrid motor combination driving power through all four wheels – a first for a Corvette – the E-Ray is even quicker than the regular Corvette Stingray and delivers enough performance to put the wind up any European supercar manufacturer. Chevrolet Corvette Stingray review

More Chevrolet news, Expert Ratings, new car reviews and features Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray

Denza

Denza B5 Denza Z9 GT Denza D9

Another all-new brand name launching at Goodwood was Denza, which is a premium offshoot of Chinese giant BYD (much as Lexus is to Toyota). In typical BYD style, Denza was launched with a large stand and three new models on display – the B5 SUV, the D9 people carrier, and a low-slung estate model called the Z9GT.

Full details on all three models should be coming soon, so stay tuned.

Ferrari

Ferrari Amalfi Ferrari F80

Ferrari had a busy show at Goodwood, with several new models shown for the first time in the UK. The newest was the Amalfi, which replaces the Roma as Ferrari’s entry-level 2+2 GT model. On display next to the Amalfi was the 296 Speciale, a lighter and faster version of the acclaimed 296 range. Out on track, visitors saw the new F80 hypercar and 12Cilindri GT tearing up the hill.

Gordon Murray Automotive

GMA T.33 Spider GMA T.50

One of the world’s most innovative automotive and motorsport designers, Gordon Murray, was celebrated at Goodwood this year. His company, Gordon Murray Automotive, had its range of supercars on display, including the first view of the T.33 S, a faster version of the T33 GT model.

Honda

Honda Prelude Honda Urban EV concept

Honda brought what looked to be a production-ready version of its new Prelude coupé to Goodwood, having shown a concept last year. It was joined by a run-out version of the final Civic Type R hot hatch, and a couple of concept cars – a new electric city car and an odd-looking SUV.

Hyundai

Hyundai Ioniq 6 N Hyundai Ioniq 9

Hyundai had a large stand at Goodwood this year, mostly dedicated to the world premiere of its new performance model, the Ioniq 6 N – a much faster version of the just-facelifted regular Ioniq 6 electric saloon. Also being shown for the first time was the Ioniq 9, the company’s new large electric SUV.

Jaecoo

Chinese brand Jaecoo had a low-key presence, with its new Jaecoo 5 compact SUV on display in the Goodwood paddock and running up the hill each day, but no stand. There were plenty of Jaecoo and Omoda cars running around Goodwood all weekend, however, as the company supplied a fleet of Jaecoo 7 and Omoda 9 SUVs for use as the event’s VIP shuttles. The Jaecoo 5 will be powered by a 1.6-litre petrol engine, but there’ll also be an E5 electric model. More information about both should arrive in coming weeks, with the cars reaching UK shores later this year. More Jaecoo news, Expert Ratings, new car reviews and features Jaecoo 5

Koenigsegg

We don’t cover Koenigsegg much here at The Car Expert, but the Swedish supercar company brought some of its latest models to Goodwood in 2025. The line-up included the new Sadair’s Spear, a one-off upgraded version of the already-bonkers Koenigsegg Jesko. It’s named after the company founder’s dad’s horse, apparently. Koenigsegg Sadir’s Spear

Lanzante

You may not have heard of British firm Lanzante, but it has a star-studded history that includes winning Le Mans in 1995 with a McLaren F1 GT, and converting various track-only supercars to make them street-legal. At Goodwood this year, Lanzante showed off the first car branded under its own name, called the Lanzante 95-59. It’s a highly modified McLaren 750S, now with three seats including a central driving position, which celebrates that McLaren Le Mans win from 30 years ago (the name represents car 59 winning the race in 1995). The company plans to build 59 vehicles, so get in quick. Lanzante 95-59

Lotus

The Lotus stand featured its full model range, including the newly updated Emira. There was also a lovely-looking Evija electric hypercar in black with retro gold JPS pinstriping, as well as the recent Theory 1 concept car. More Lotus news, Expert Ratings, new car reviews and features Lotus Emira

Maserati

Maserati MCPura display

Making its world premiere at Goodwood was the Maserati MCPura. The name was described in a social media post by one UK car magazine as “sounding like something from the McDonald’s menu”, although this was later deleted – presumably after annoying Maserati’s PR people. Anyway, it’s basically a mildly updated version of the superb MC20 mid-engined sports car, available in both coupé and open-top (called Cielo) versions.

Also charging up the Goodwood hill were the GT2 Stradale, a road-going version of its GT2 racing car, and the MCXtrema, a track-only toy.

McLaren

McLaren had its usual large stand just behind Goodwood House and plenty of cars on track. Pride of place went to its new W1 hypercar, which was displayed alongside its McLaren hypercar predecessors, the 2013 P1 and the 1993 F1.

Also on display was a limited-edition version of the 750S supercar, celebrating the 30th anniversary of the brand’s win at the Le Mans 24-hour race in 1995.

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes didn’t have its usual enormous presence at Goodwood this year, but among its historic racing cars was the first look at its all-new CLA saloon, which will be available in both fully electric and petrol/electric hybrid versions. More Mercedes-Benz news, Expert Ratings, new car reviews and features Mercedes-Benz CLA

MG

MG launches the new IM5 and IM6 models

The last 12 months have been busy for MG (new Cyberster, HS, ZS and S5 EV models) and the next 12 months are likely to be even busier. At Goodwood, the company showed off its new IM5 electric saloon and IM6 electric crossover models – think MG’s answer to the Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y and you’re in the right ballpark. We’ll be driving both cars shortly so stay tuned for our reviews. Also on display was the Cyberster Black, a new specification of the Cyberster GT electric roadster.

Renault

Renault 4 Renault 5 Turbo 3E

For many visitors, Goodwood was the first chance to see the new Renault 4 EV, along with the recently launched Renault 5. Also on display at the Renault stand was a full-scale design model of the new Renault 5 Turbo 3E. It’s not really related to the new Renault 5 production car, but more of a limited-production, ultra-hot hatch powered by two electric motors – one in each rear wheel. These motors are currently top secret, but the UK motoring media will probably making a big fuss of them once the beans are officially allowed to be spilled.

Singer

If you like your Porsches to be retro-tastic and über-expensive, the good people at Singer showed off their newest reworking of a late-1980s Porsche 911, called the – wait for it – “Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe Reimagined by Singer”. You’d better hand over your near-£1million pretty quickly, though, as all Singer’s ‘reimaginings’ tend to sell out. Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe Reimagined by Singer

Xpeng

Chinese car brand Xpeng showcased its new P7+ electric liftback, as well as an all-wheel drive version of its G6 electric coupe-SUV. The P7+ is not really a looker, but it should be plenty quick. Xpeng claims that it’s “the world’s first AI-defined vehicle”, which will apparently “revolutionise the driving experience”. Somehow. Xpeng P7+

Zenvo

Zenvo Aurora Tur

Another name that will be unfamiliar to most readers, Zenvo is a Danish supercar manufacturer. The company had its latest model on show, the Aurora Tur. Powered by a V12 engine with no less than four turbochargers, the Aurora is scheduled to go on sale next year.