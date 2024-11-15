Summary

The Ferrari 12Cilindri (“DOE-dee-chee chil-IN-dree”) is a large, V12-powered grand tourer and the latest in a long line of such vehicles from Ferrari. It was unveiled in summer 2024, with the first vehicles arriving in the UK later in the year.

The 12Cilindri is available as either a coupé or open-top Spider. It replaces the Ferrari 812 series in the company’s line-up, with styling that evokes the famous Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona model from the 1960s and 1970s.

Initial reviews for the 12Cilindri coupé have been overwhelmingly positive, with almost unanimous consensus that Ferrari has raised the bar over the already-excellent 812 Superfast. Matt Prior of Autocar praised “an engine to die for” and “one of the best transmissions in the world”, while Jason Barlow of Top Gear summed it up as “hugely charismatic, beautifully made, and a design and tech leader”.

The inevitable downsides are price (starts at £336K and there are plenty of very expensive options) and limited availability, neither of which are unusual in a new Ferrari model.

As of November 2024, the Ferrari 12Cilindri holds a New Car Expert Rating of D, with a score of 59%. It has scored top marks from motoring journalists for its outstanding driving dynamics but its rating is inevitably dragged down by high ownership costs – which is unlikely to bother any potential customers.

12Cilindri highlights Superb driving dynamics

More forgiving than 812 Superfast

Incredible engine

Cleaner styling than recent Ferrari V12s

Improved cabin 12Cilindri lowlights Hugely expensive to own and run

Not tremendously practical

Large size makes it tricky around town

Options list is extensive and expensive

Key specifications

Body style: Two-seat, front-engined coupé and roadster

Engines: petrol

Price: From £336,500 on-road Launched: Summer 2024

Last updated: N/A

Next update due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Score: 9 / 10

“The Ferrari 12Cilindri is an awesome new interpretation of the Daytona for the 21st century, and it drives even better than it looks.”

Author: Steve Sutcliffe

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

“New V12 Ferrari adds predictability and calmness at expense of some sporting edge to become all the GT you’d want it to be.”

Author: Matt Prior

Read review Car + Score: 10 / 10

“The very act of hauling the naturally aspirated V12 back for another generation of Ferrari’s flagship GT is reason enough to celebrate. The Ferrari 12Cilindri is every bit as good as you’d hope it would be and more. That Maranello has been able to augment the experience over the 812 Superfast with improved usability, a better cabin and greater handling should be seen as a magical bonus.”

Author: James Dennison

Read review Daily Mail + “From the second you spy its gorgeous looks from afar to the moment you experience its scintillating on-road performance, one thing is clear about the superb new Ferrari 12Cilindri grand tourer – it’s a cruiser not a bruiser.”

Author: Ray Massey

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“The 12 Cilindri is an intriguing car with a unique personality; quite unlike any other current Ferrari, or any other GT car or front-engined supercar, in fact. It wears its name well.”

Author: James Taylor

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: Coupe

Score: 8 / 10

“The Ferrari 12Cilindri Berlinetta is about the experience rather than the ultimate, the journey rather than the getting there. In the past, this has been an excuse for poor engineering and wacky design, but with the 12Cilindri I reckon Ferrari has just about hit the right note. And if this really is the last one, perhaps we should celebrate it.”

Author: Andrew English

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“The 12Cilindri feels like a summation of everything Ferrari does so well in 2024 with a few unexpected twists.”

Author: Jason Barlow

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of November 2024, the Ferrari 12Cilindri has not been tested by Euro NCAP. Don’t hold your breath waiting – Euro NCAP has never put a Ferrari through its crash-testing protocol and is unlikely to start now.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of November 2024, the Ferrari 12Cilindri has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data Fuel consumption Average Score Variation Score Petrol models 18 mpg E 18 – 18 mpg E – E CO₂ output Average Score Variation Score Petrol models 353 g/km D 353 – 353 g/km D – D Insurance group Average Score Variation Score All models 50 F 50 – 50 F – F

The Ferrari 12Cilindri is an unsurprisingly expensive car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

We don’t have servicing and maintenance costs, but it’s a safe bet to suggest that they’ll be every bit as expensive as you imagine.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of November 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Ferrari 12Cilindri to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the 12Cilindri, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Ferrari 12Cilindri

As of November 2024, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Ferrari 12Cilindri. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Ferrari dealer.

