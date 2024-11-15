fbpx
Ferrari 12Cilindri

(2024 – present)

Ferrari 12Cilindri (2014 onwards) wallpaper

Expert Rating

New car score:

59
%
D

This model is still new so we don't have a Used Car Expert Rating score yet. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

89
%
A

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

10
%
D

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

8
%
E

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Summary

The Ferrari 12Cilindri (“DOE-dee-chee chil-IN-dree”) is a large, V12-powered grand tourer and the latest in a long line of such vehicles from Ferrari. It was unveiled in summer 2024, with the first vehicles arriving in the UK later in the year.

The 12Cilindri is available as either a coupé or open-top Spider. It replaces the Ferrari 812 series in the company’s line-up, with styling that evokes the famous Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona model from the 1960s and 1970s.

Initial reviews for the 12Cilindri coupé have been overwhelmingly positive, with almost unanimous consensus that Ferrari has raised the bar over the already-excellent 812 Superfast. Matt Prior of Autocar praised “an engine to die for” and “one of the best transmissions in the world”, while Jason Barlow of Top Gear summed it up as “hugely charismatic, beautifully made, and a design and tech leader”.

The inevitable downsides are price (starts at £336K and there are plenty of very expensive options) and limited availability, neither of which are unusual in a new Ferrari model.

As of November 2024, the Ferrari 12Cilindri holds a New Car Expert Rating of D, with a score of 59%. It has scored top marks from motoring journalists for its outstanding driving dynamics but its rating is inevitably dragged down by high ownership costs – which is unlikely to bother any potential customers.

12Cilindri highlights

  • Superb driving dynamics
  • More forgiving than 812 Superfast
  • Incredible engine
  • Cleaner styling than recent Ferrari V12s
  • Improved cabin

12Cilindri lowlights

  • Hugely expensive to own and run
  • Not tremendously practical
  • Large size makes it tricky around town
  • Options list is extensive and expensive

Key specifications

Body style: Two-seat, front-engined coupé and roadster
Engines: petrol
Price: From £336,500 on-road

Launched: Summer 2024
Last updated: N/A
Next update due: TBA

Ferrari 12Cilindri (2024 onwards) – front, static
Ferrari 12Cilindri (2024 onwards) – side profile
Ferrari 12Cilindri (2024 onwards) coupe and Spider
Ferrari 12Cilindri (2024 onwards) – rear, static
Ferrari 12Cilindri (2024 onwards) – dashboard

Media reviews

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express

+

Autocar

+

Car

+

Daily Mail

+

Evo

+

The Telegraph

+

Top Gear

+

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of November 2024, the Ferrari 12Cilindri has not been tested by Euro NCAP. Don’t hold your breath waiting – Euro NCAP has never put a Ferrari through its crash-testing protocol and is unlikely to start now.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of November 2024, the Ferrari 12Cilindri has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

Fuel consumptionAverageScoreVariationScore
Petrol models18 mpgE18 – 18 mpgE – E
CO₂ outputAverageScoreVariationScore
Petrol models353 g/kmD353 – 353 g/kmD – D
Insurance groupAverageScoreVariationScore
All models50F50 – 50F – F

The Ferrari 12Cilindri is an unsurprisingly expensive car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

We don’t have servicing and maintenance costs, but it’s a safe bet to suggest that they’ll be every bit as expensive as you imagine.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of November 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Ferrari 12Cilindri to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the 12Cilindri, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Ferrari 12Cilindri

As of November 2024, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Ferrari 12Cilindri. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Ferrari dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Ferrari 12Cilindri, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Aston Martin Vanquish | Bentley Continental GT | Lamborghini Revuelto | Porsche 911 Turbo

  • More Ferrari Expert Ratings, new car reviews, news and features

More news, reviews and information about Ferrari at The Car Expert

Ferrari 812 Superfast (2017 to 2023)

Ferrari 812 Superfast (2017 to 2023)

V6-hybrid Ferrari F80 debuts

V6-hybrid Ferrari F80 debuts

Ferrari F8 (2019 to 2023)

Ferrari F8 (2019 to 2023)

Plug-in hybrid cars – what’s on sale and what’s coming in 2024?

Plug-in hybrid cars – what’s on sale and what’s coming in 2024?

Plug-in hybrids – what’s on sale and what’s coming in 2023?

Plug-in hybrids – what’s on sale and what’s coming in 2023?

Ferrari Portofino

Ferrari Portofino

Ferrari SF90 Stradale

Ferrari SF90 Stradale

Ferrari Purosangue

Ferrari Purosangue

Ferrari Roma

Ferrari Roma

Ferrari 296

Ferrari 296

Best Luxury SUV 2024

Best Luxury SUV 2024

The best new convertibles for every budget

The best new convertibles for every budget

