fbpx
Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Find an Expert Rating: 
New model

V6-hybrid Ferrari F80 debuts

The hybridised Ferrari F80 has been unveiled as Maranello's new limited edition hypercar model, which is one of the fastest road-legal cars ever made

2024 Ferrari F80

Our Expert Partners

Motorway 600x300

Sell your car with Motorway
Find out more

Motors 600x300

Find your next car with Motors
Find out more

Leasing dot com 600x300

Car leasing offers from Leasing.com
Find out more

ALA Insurance logo 2022 600x300

Warranty and GAP from ALA Insurance
Find out more

MotorEasy logo 300x150

Warranty, servicing and tyres from MotorEasy
Find out more

Drive Fuze logo 600x300

Car subscriptions from Drive Fuze
Find out more

All our Expert Partners
by Sean Rees
spot_imgspot_img

Ferrari has unveiled its latest supercar – the limited edition F80 – which is powered by a V6 petrol-electric hybrid engine and is described by its manufacturer as the “new benchmark for innovation and engineering excellence.”

Instead of opting for the Italian marquee’s ‘most iconic’ V12 engine, Ferrari has decided to power its new flagship model with a smaller 3.0-litre petrol V6 engine which, when boosted by its 800V hybrid system (five additional electric motors), can provide up to 1,200hp of power – nearly 400hp more than the plug-in hybrid Ferrari 296 but 58hp less than the new V8-powered McLaren W1 supercar.

This makes the F80 the most powerful road-legal car Ferrari has ever produced, capable of completing a 0-62mph sprint in a reported 2.15 seconds – that’s around half a second faster to 62mph than the V12-powered LaFerrari hypercar that was retired in 2018.

The car’s styling is rather similar to that of the recently unveiled V12-powered Ferrari 12Cylindri sports car, with rectangular headlights, a black roof and a black band running across the car’s nose.

Both will make for very unlikely encounters on UK roads, but while the £337k 12Cylindri is a series production car, the F80 is much more exclusive. Only 799 examples of the F80 will be made, each costing a reported £2.6 million.

The latest from The Car Expert

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Motors

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Carparison

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore
Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore
Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore
Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore
Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2024 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved