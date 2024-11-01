V6-hybrid Ferrari F80 debuts

Ferrari has unveiled its latest supercar – the limited edition F80 – which is powered by a V6 petrol-electric hybrid engine and is described by its manufacturer as the “new benchmark for innovation and engineering excellence.”

Instead of opting for the Italian marquee’s ‘most iconic’ V12 engine, Ferrari has decided to power its new flagship model with a smaller 3.0-litre petrol V6 engine which, when boosted by its 800V hybrid system (five additional electric motors), can provide up to 1,200hp of power – nearly 400hp more than the plug-in hybrid Ferrari 296 but 58hp less than the new V8-powered McLaren W1 supercar.

This makes the F80 the most powerful road-legal car Ferrari has ever produced, capable of completing a 0-62mph sprint in a reported 2.15 seconds – that’s around half a second faster to 62mph than the V12-powered LaFerrari hypercar that was retired in 2018.

The car’s styling is rather similar to that of the recently unveiled V12-powered Ferrari 12Cylindri sports car, with rectangular headlights, a black roof and a black band running across the car’s nose.

Both will make for very unlikely encounters on UK roads, but while the £337k 12Cylindri is a series production car, the F80 is much more exclusive. Only 799 examples of the F80 will be made, each costing a reported £2.6 million.