New electric MG S5 EV SUV arriving this month

MG Motors is set to add to its all-electric model range this month with the arrival of the S5 EV line-up, which includes two different powertrain options and three trim choices.

This new SUV is essentially a replacement for the small ZS EV, which has been on sale since 2019 and was based on the previous-generation ZS SUV. Instead, the S5 EV is built on the same foundations as the highly-regarded MG 4, which means the new SUV is slightly larger than the ZS EV, offering slightly more interior legroom and boot space.

The S5 EV will also come with the same all-electric powertrain options as the MG 4 – an entry-level 168hp 49kWh ‘SE Standard Range’ and a 201hp 64kWh battery for the ‘SE Long Range’ and ‘Trophy Long Range’ trims. The 64kWh battery provides a travel distance of 298 miles on the ‘SE Long Range’ and 288 miles of charge for the ‘Trophy Long Range’.

The larger 64kWh battery can be charged in a reported 28 minutes. Maximum DC charging is 120kW for the 49kWh battery and 139kW for the 64kWh version. The MG 4 range also includes a top-spec 77kWh ‘Trophy Extended Range’ powertrain option, but this does not feature in the new S5 EV range.

Inside, the car comes with a ten-inch digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel and a 13-inch infotainment touchscreen that juts out of the centre of the dashboard. MG says that the SUV’s interior trimmings are “designed to impress”, including plenty of soft touch plastic finishes and a ‘suede like’ material for the wireless smartphone charging pad.

Responding to customer requests, MG has installed physical buttons below the dashboard touchscreen that control media volume and playback, hazard lights, demisting controls and a ‘Home’ function for the infotainment. Wirelessly compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, the infotainment system also comes with apps like YouTube, Spotify and TikTok built in.

Compared with the ZS EV’s 448 litres of boot space, the S5 EV can hold up to 453 litres of luggage in the boot, which extends to 1441 litres with the rear seats folded. The boot also comes with practical features like a boot hook, mesh pockets and anchor points. The car can be specced with a motorised boot lid too.

Above the lead-in ‘SE’ equipment list, ‘Trophy’ models come with heated front seats, a heated steering wheel and rear privacy glass.

Set to go on sale in the UK this month, pricing for the MG S5 EV will start at around £28k for the ‘SE Standard Range’, rising to over £33k for the ‘Trophy Long Range’ model.