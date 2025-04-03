fbpx
Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Find an Expert Rating: 
New model

New electric MG S5 EV SUV arriving this month

MG Motors will add to its electric model range this month with the arrival of the S5 EV line-up, which includes two powertrain options

MG S5 EV

Our Expert Partners

Making the switch to an electric vehicle? Check out the latest offers from our commercial partners below.
Egg logo 2024

EV home charging solutions from Egg
Find out more

Drive Fuze logo 600x300

EV subscriptions from Drive Fuze
Find out more

Octopus vertical 600x300

EV salary sacrifice from Octopus Electric Vehicles
Find out more

Love Electric logo 600x300

EV salary sacrifice from Love Electric
Find out more

Myenergi logo 600x300

EV home charging solutions from Myenergi
Find out more

Go Zero logo 600x300px

EV home charging solutions from Go Zero
Find out more

All our Expert Partners
by Sean Rees

MG Motors is set to add to its all-electric model range this month with the arrival of the S5 EV line-up, which includes two different powertrain options and three trim choices.

This new SUV is essentially a replacement for the small ZS EV, which has been on sale since 2019 and was based on the previous-generation ZS SUV. Instead, the S5 EV is built on the same foundations as the highly-regarded MG 4, which means the new SUV is slightly larger than the ZS EV, offering slightly more interior legroom and boot space.

The S5 EV will also come with the same all-electric powertrain options as the MG 4 – an entry-level 168hp 49kWh ‘SE Standard Range’ and a 201hp 64kWh battery for the ‘SE Long Range’ and ‘Trophy Long Range’ trims. The 64kWh battery provides a travel distance of 298 miles on the ‘SE Long Range’ and 288 miles of charge for the ‘Trophy Long Range’.

The larger 64kWh battery can be charged in a reported 28 minutes. Maximum DC charging is 120kW for the 49kWh battery and 139kW for the 64kWh version. The MG 4 range also includes a top-spec 77kWh ‘Trophy Extended Range’ powertrain option, but this does not feature in the new S5 EV range.

Inside, the car comes with a ten-inch digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel and a 13-inch infotainment touchscreen that juts out of the centre of the dashboard. MG says that the SUV’s interior trimmings are “designed to impress”, including plenty of soft touch plastic finishes and a ‘suede like’ material for the wireless smartphone charging pad.

Responding to customer requests, MG has installed physical buttons below the dashboard touchscreen that control media volume and playback, hazard lights, demisting controls and a ‘Home’ function for the infotainment. Wirelessly compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, the infotainment system also comes with apps like YouTube, Spotify and TikTok built in.

Compared with the ZS EV’s 448 litres of boot space, the S5 EV can hold up to 453 litres of luggage in the boot, which extends to 1441 litres with the rear seats folded. The boot also comes with practical features like a boot hook, mesh pockets and anchor points. The car can be specced with a motorised boot lid too.

Above the lead-in ‘SE’ equipment list, ‘Trophy’ models come with heated front seats, a heated steering wheel and rear privacy glass.

Set to go on sale in the UK this month, pricing for the MG S5 EV will start at around £28k for the ‘SE Standard Range’, rising to over £33k for the ‘Trophy Long Range’ model.

spot_imgspot_img

Latest EV news, ratings, features and advice

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Motors

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Carparison

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore
Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore
Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore
Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore
Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2025 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved