New Volkswagen ID.3 Neo unveiled

Volkswagen has revealed the ID.3 Neo, an updated version of its electric hatchback that effectively replaces the current ID.3 range.

The new model brings changes to design, interior quality, technology and efficiency, rather than an entirely different new model.

The introduction of the Neo comes as Volkswagen aims to keep the ID.3 – currently its cheapest all-electric model before the launch of the upcoming ID. Polo hatchback – competitive in a crowded medium car class that includes the recently-updated MG 4 and newer Renault Mégane E-Tech.

Design and interior changes

The ID.3 Neo introduces a revised front-end design, including a new light signature and illuminated VW badge, bringing it in line with the brand’s latest electric models.

Inside, Volkswagen says there is a noticeable step up in quality, with:

New materials

A redesigned dashboard layout

More conventional physical controls for key functions

The infotainment system has also been updated, with a ten-inch digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel and a 13-inch central touchscreen.

Range and performance

The ID.3 Neo gets a new electric drive system, with improved efficiency and higher outputs.

Three powertrain choices will be available:

50kWh with an output of 170hp

58kWh with an output of 190hp

79kWh with an output of 231hp

Volkswagen quotes a maximum range of up to 391 miles for the largest battery version, which is higher than the current top-spec ID.3 ‘Pro S’ which can officially muster 347 miles on a single charge.

Charging speeds vary by battery, with the largest version supporting up to 183kW DC charging. Again this is an improvement over the ‘Pro S’, which supports up to 170kW DC charging.

The ID.3 Neo introduces new software and driver assistance features, including:

One-pedal driving, allowing the car to come to a stop using regenerative braking

Vehicle-to-load (V2L) capability, enabling it to power external devices like laptops, kettles and even other electric cars

Updated driver assistance systems, including an optional ‘Connected Travel Assist’ with traffic light recognition

Volkswagen has also added an in-car app store, allowing additional features and services to be downloaded.

Model range

At launch, the ID.3 Neo will be offered in three trims – the entry-level ‘Trend’, mid-range ‘Life’ and range-topping ‘Style’. Each can be paired with different battery sizes and power outputs depending on specification.

Availability

The Volkswagen ID.3 Neo is launching first in Europe, with UK specifications and pricing yet to be confirmed.

That just about sums up what we know about the new ID.3 Neo so far. More details, including the official launch date and UK pricing, is sure to follow in the coming months.

The Volkswagen ID.3 holds a New Car Expert Rating of A, with a score of 75%. It scores top marks for its low running costs and zero tailpipe emissions, while its safety rating and media review scores are also good. However, Volkswagen’s new car warranty coverage is only average.