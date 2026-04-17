Summary

The Lepas L6 is a new mid-size SUV range set to arrive in the UK in 2026, which includes both petrol plug-in hybrid and all-electric versions.

Lepas may be a new name in Europe, but not a standalone startup. It’s part of the huge Chery Group and a sister brand to Chery, Omoda and Jaecoo, which have all enjoyed successful UK launches in over the last two years.

The L6 will be the manufacturer’s second model to arrive on UK roads, following the larger L8 plug-in hybrid SUV.

The plug-in hybrid variant pairs a 1.5-litre petrol engine with an electric motor, with Lepas claiming a combined range of over 700 miles. This is the same system that has proven enormously popular on the best-selling Jaecoo 7 and other Chery Group models launched over the last 12 months.

Meanwhile, the electric model uses a 67kWh battery with an official driving range of 270 miles; the company says it can charge from 30% to 80% in around 20 minutes.

Its a bit early to give the Lepas L6 an Expert Rating score just yet – the SUV is yet to be reviewed in the UK at the time of writing. When the SUV does arrive, we will split this page into two – covering the plug-in hybrid and electric versions of the L6 separately.

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV

Engines: petrol plug-in hybrid, electric

Price: TBA Launching: 2026

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media.

There are no reviews on the Lepas L6 – foreign or UK-based test drives – to display here currently. Once reviews from the UK automotive media are published, we will update this section.

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of April 2026, the Lepas L6 has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of April 2026, the Lepas L6 has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the all-electric L6 is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of April 2026, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Lepas L6. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of April 2026, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Lepas L6 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the L6, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Lepas L6

As of April 2026, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Lepas L6. However, recall information is updated regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Lepas dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at a new or used Lepas L6, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Dacia Bigster | Ford Kuga | Honda ZR-V | Hyundai Tucson | Jeep Compass | KGM Korando | Kia Sportage | Mazda CX-5 | MG HS | Nissan Qashqai | Peugeot 3008 | Renault Austral | SEAT Ateca | Skoda Kamiq | Skoda Karoq | Subaru Crosstrek | Suzuki S-Cross | Toyota C-HR | Vauxhall Grandland | Volkswagen Tiguan

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Lepas L6 at The Car Expert

Buy a Lepas L6

If you’re looking to buy a new or used Lepas L6, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

Subscriptions are becoming a very popular way for consumers to try an electric car for a few weeks or months to help decide whether it’s a suitable alternative to a petrol car. If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)